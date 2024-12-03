How do you stop Usyk fighting at mid-range though?



He has exceptional footwork and head movement so manages to get inside his opponent's jab and then just refuses to get into clinches. Every time Fury wanted to grab hold of him he just used his footwork and better conditioning to gain separation. He then used that space to hurt Fury.



The key of the first fight was that Usyk took away Fury's long levers and made him fight Usyk's fight. Short of turning it into WWE I am not sure Fury can win.



This is the problem mate, Usyks footwork is so good that none of Fury, Joshua, Dubois could get in close enough to maul him with their extra weight, being a southpaw also throws the opponent off their usual instinctive movements to do that, the only one who had relative success that way was Chisora.Furys success in the fight mainly 4-7 rounds came at a longer range, I do think after the 7th that Fury thought he was toying with him and thought he could do what he wanted, the looping left from mid range that fucked Furys nose up in the 8th was the turning point of the whole fight.I think Fury is always someone who learns a lot for his rematches, McDermott 2, Chisora 2, Wilder 2 all show that when he adapted completely different styles in all 3 rematches, however Usyk is on another planet to those fighters in boxing IQ, however I do feel we are going to get an extremely focused Fury that will show zero signs of complacency. Complacency has been Furys Achilles heel his entire career.