Re: Boxing thread
December 3, 2024, 05:35:11 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on December  3, 2024, 09:03:33 am
You're reminding me of my mate's brother, who is a dedicated Dubois fan. He went about as mental at the Joshua vs Dubois fight as I did watching us in Istanbul  :lmao :lmao :lmao
I agree that he's amassing quite the CV, and seems like a nice lad to boot.

The above is a quality card. In the end, boxing, as in most things, is all about showing up with the money and the Saudis have enough of that.

Haha one thing I love in sport is the mainstream writing someone off and then someone coming back and upsetting the applecart, I liked that Dubois was wrote off in a black and white context following Joyce, Lerena, Usyk and has come firing back.  I liked that Parker was being wrote off and has come back strong.  Of course, Joyce will be sat watching this fight at home thinking WTF after beating them both
Re: Boxing thread
December 4, 2024, 06:48:32 pm
Promo for Fury V Usyk. ;D

Aphex Twin music video vibes.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8z_dZH2jD0s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8z_dZH2jD0s</a>

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Boxing thread
December 8, 2024, 07:57:31 pm
13 days till Usyk v Fury 2, what's our predictions?
Re: Boxing thread
December 8, 2024, 08:33:57 pm
Usyk wins again although I suspect Fury will come out throwing bombs from the first bell trying to finish it like Wilder 2.    :D
Re: Boxing thread
December 8, 2024, 08:55:50 pm
Quote from: William Regal on December  8, 2024, 07:57:31 pm
13 days till Usyk v Fury 2, what's our predictions?
50/50 fight for me.  If it goes longer than 4 rounds though Usyk wins.
Re: Boxing thread
December 9, 2024, 03:53:17 pm
I fancy Fury to win a decision.

The key to the fight is exactly what I said the first time round, Fury can only win this fight boxing at long range or at very close range.

What he cannot do is fight at mid range, Usyk is the absolute master at fighting mid range with his footwork and shorter arms.  Every single bit of trouble Fury had in that first fight came from exchanging at mid range, the round 9 bombardment started exactly through that, Fury trying to unload 3 shots at mid-range and Usyk landing the over hand left during the exchange.

I'm a bit undecided on Furys strategy, I think he might do what Samie says and fight much more aggressively the first 4 rounds and see the impact it has and how Usyk adapts to that. Got a feeling Fury will then Fight more on the back foot the 2nd half of the fight but we'll see.
Re: Boxing thread
December 9, 2024, 10:12:25 pm
I'm leaning towards Usyk via late stoppage as Father Time (and a dubious lifestyle) finally catches up with Fury. I expect Fury to be aggressive from the get-go and try to impose his size earlier and better than in the first fight. If it works, he could stop Usyk; if it doesn't, he'll probably gas and get taken out down the stretch.
Re: Boxing thread
December 9, 2024, 10:49:16 pm
Quote from: William Regal on December  9, 2024, 03:53:17 pm
I fancy Fury to win a decision.

The key to the fight is exactly what I said the first time round, Fury can only win this fight boxing at long range or at very close range.

What he cannot do is fight at mid range, Usyk is the absolute master at fighting mid range with his footwork and shorter arms.  Every single bit of trouble Fury had in that first fight came from exchanging at mid range, the round 9 bombardment started exactly through that, Fury trying to unload 3 shots at mid-range and Usyk landing the over hand left during the exchange.

I'm a bit undecided on Furys strategy, I think he might do what Samie says and fight much more aggressively the first 4 rounds and see the impact it has and how Usyk adapts to that. Got a feeling Fury will then Fight more on the back foot the 2nd half of the fight but we'll see.

How do you stop Usyk fighting at mid-range though?

He has exceptional footwork and head movement so manages to get inside his opponent's jab and then just refuses to get into clinches. Every time Fury wanted to grab hold of him he just used his footwork and better conditioning to gain separation. He then used that space to hurt Fury.

The key of the first fight was that Usyk took away Fury's long levers and made him fight Usyk's fight. Short of turning it into WWE I am not sure Fury can win.
Re: Boxing thread
December 10, 2024, 12:11:28 am
Hearns said it best when he fought Hagler "Sometimes you have to go to war". First 4 rounds blitz from Fury.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
December 10, 2024, 01:53:35 am
Quote from: Samie on December 10, 2024, 12:11:28 am
Hearns said it best when he fought Hagler "Sometimes you have to go to war". First 4 rounds blitz from Fury.  :D

Only if you can land.

Usyk isn't a one-dimensional fighter like Wilder. Fury won't be able to watch the tapes back and see what he did wrong. If anything Usyk will be empowered. Neither fighter is a concussive puncher. Usyk took Fury's best punches and then wore him down.

For me, Usyk will just turn it into his fight. Just get into the pocket and use his skills. 
Re: Boxing thread
December 10, 2024, 07:45:43 am
Quote from: Eeyore on December  9, 2024, 10:49:16 pm
How do you stop Usyk fighting at mid-range though?

He has exceptional footwork and head movement so manages to get inside his opponent's jab and then just refuses to get into clinches. Every time Fury wanted to grab hold of him he just used his footwork and better conditioning to gain separation. He then used that space to hurt Fury.

The key of the first fight was that Usyk took away Fury's long levers and made him fight Usyk's fight. Short of turning it into WWE I am not sure Fury can win.

This is the problem mate, Usyks footwork is so good that none of Fury, Joshua, Dubois could get in close enough to maul him with their extra weight, being a southpaw also throws the opponent off their usual instinctive movements to do that, the only one who had relative success that way was Chisora.

Furys success in the fight mainly 4-7 rounds came at a longer range, I do think after the 7th that Fury thought he was toying with him and thought he could do what he wanted, the looping left from mid range that fucked Furys nose up in the 8th was the turning point of the whole fight.

I think Fury is always someone who learns a lot for his rematches, McDermott 2, Chisora 2, Wilder 2 all show that when he adapted completely different styles in all 3 rematches, however Usyk is on another planet to those fighters in boxing IQ, however I do feel we are going to get an extremely focused Fury that will show zero signs of complacency.  Complacency has been Furys Achilles heel his entire career.
Re: Boxing thread
December 11, 2024, 07:55:07 pm
Quote
WBC have now confirmed that David Benavidez vs David Morrell on Feb 1st will be a final eliminator to determine the next WBC Light-Heavyweight mandatory challenger for the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol winner on Feb 22nd.
Re: Boxing thread
December 11, 2024, 07:58:08 pm
Safe to say Misfits and Jake PAul won;t be on a Saudi card.  :D

Quote
His Excellency Turki Alalshikh: "Boxing is not 14oz gloves, not two-minute rounds, not beating a legend at the age of your grandfather. Boxing is not like this. Do not name it boxing please. I am not against it - name it a show, entertainment, but do not name it boxing.
Re: Boxing thread
December 12, 2024, 04:19:01 pm
Turkey Shake buying Boxing accounts on social media now.  :D

Quote
Boxing reporter Michael Benson has sold his twitter account to Turki Alalshikh.

His account has now been converted into the new account for Ring Magazine.
Re: Boxing thread
December 12, 2024, 04:41:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 12, 2024, 04:19:01 pm
Turkey Shake buying Boxing accounts on social media now.  :D

I'm willing to sell him my RAWK account if he's reading this...
Re: Boxing thread
December 12, 2024, 05:02:47 pm
 ;D

Mate, I would miss James "Fat Bastard" Toney as an avatar, secondly I don;t want Turkey Shake in my Boxing thread.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
December 14, 2024, 10:32:38 am
There is absolutely no way Tyson wants to win this.

Tyson wants Joshua next year. He doesn't want another rematch with usyk.
Re: Boxing thread
December 14, 2024, 11:49:52 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 14, 2024, 10:32:38 am
There is absolutely no way Tyson wants to win this.

Tyson wants Joshua next year. He doesn't want another rematch with usyk.
Couldn't disagree more. I am far from a fan of Fury, but he is simmering with rage from losing the last fight and will do whatever it takes to rectify it. If nothing else, he's a fighting man with a tremendous amount of pride; there is no way he will settle for losing to anyone.
Re: Boxing thread
December 14, 2024, 09:37:32 pm
Brilliant fight this McKenna Cutler, for a boxxer card like
Re: Boxing thread
December 14, 2024, 09:45:39 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 14, 2024, 10:32:38 am
There is absolutely no way Tyson wants to win this.

Tyson wants Joshua next year. He doesn't want another rematch with usyk.
if he beats Usyk he can have both, the Joshua fight will always be there, win, lose or draw. By "wanting to lose" he's just taking money and potential belts off the table
Re: Boxing thread
December 14, 2024, 09:46:03 pm
Boxxer undercards are like you know they're shite but atleast they are trying to give a good account of themselves.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
December 14, 2024, 09:47:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 14, 2024, 09:46:03 pm
Boxxer undercards are like you know they're shite but atleast they are trying to give a good account of themselves.  :D

This was an all out war, If Cutler doesn't win though I'm looking for Shaloms brown envelope in the background!

Right decision! No idea what the 94-94 was about

Tash up next
Re: Boxing thread
December 15, 2024, 09:37:40 am
Made up that goofball got beat last night.
Re: Boxing thread
December 16, 2024, 11:16:57 pm
Usyk v Fury 2 this weekend lads. Here's the shite Undercard.   :D



Re: Boxing thread
December 17, 2024, 07:55:19 am
Quote from: Samie on December 16, 2024, 11:16:57 pm
Usyk v Fury 2 this weekend lads. Here's the shite Undercard.   :D


A bit different from the one next year eh? McKean is in theory a step up for Ituama, Fisher vs Allen could be fun while it lasts (which won't be long most likely), but overall, poor stuff.

Unfortunately, Madrimov pulled out with bronchitis 10 days ago and was replaced by Ishmael Davis, which is very 'meh,' indeed. Turkey Shake too cheap to update the poster?  :)
Re: Boxing thread
December 17, 2024, 11:21:22 pm
Turkey Shake saw your complaint...

Re: Boxing thread
December 17, 2024, 11:26:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 17, 2024, 11:21:22 pm
Turkey Shake saw your complaint...


Now give me a few million quid Turkey Shake and make it snappy! I noticed that the Alakel lad is on the card again.
Re: Boxing thread
December 18, 2024, 08:35:51 am
They're trialing an AI judge this weekend as well which will be interesting
Re: Boxing thread
December 18, 2024, 09:54:49 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 18, 2024, 08:35:51 am
They're trialing an AI judge this weekend as well which will be interesting
Remember back before VAR when they said it couldn't make the referees worse?  You haven't seen anything yet ;D
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:06:21 am
 :D



Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:45:18 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 18, 2024, 08:35:51 am
They're trialing an AI judge this weekend as well which will be interesting

What the actual fuck??  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Time to absolutely lump on Fury winning if that's the case. Riyadh Season want a Trilogy Bout!!
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:52:59 am
I heard Furys the favourite.

Hes going to get his arse handed to him again.
