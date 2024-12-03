« previous next »
Boxing thread

William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
December 3, 2024, 05:35:11 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on December  3, 2024, 09:03:33 am
You're reminding me of my mate's brother, who is a dedicated Dubois fan. He went about as mental at the Joshua vs Dubois fight as I did watching us in Istanbul  :lmao :lmao :lmao
I agree that he's amassing quite the CV, and seems like a nice lad to boot.

The above is a quality card. In the end, boxing, as in most things, is all about showing up with the money and the Saudis have enough of that.

Haha one thing I love in sport is the mainstream writing someone off and then someone coming back and upsetting the applecart, I liked that Dubois was wrote off in a black and white context following Joyce, Lerena, Usyk and has come firing back.  I liked that Parker was being wrote off and has come back strong.  Of course, Joyce will be sat watching this fight at home thinking WTF after beating them both
RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
December 4, 2024, 06:48:32 pm
Promo for Fury V Usyk. ;D

Aphex Twin music video vibes.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8z_dZH2jD0s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8z_dZH2jD0s</a>

William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:57:31 pm
13 days till Usyk v Fury 2, what's our predictions?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:33:57 pm
Usyk wins again although I suspect Fury will come out throwing bombs from the first bell trying to finish it like Wilder 2.    :D
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:57:31 pm
13 days till Usyk v Fury 2, what's our predictions?
50/50 fight for me.  If it goes longer than 4 rounds though Usyk wins.
William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:53:17 pm
I fancy Fury to win a decision.

The key to the fight is exactly what I said the first time round, Fury can only win this fight boxing at long range or at very close range.

What he cannot do is fight at mid range, Usyk is the absolute master at fighting mid range with his footwork and shorter arms.  Every single bit of trouble Fury had in that first fight came from exchanging at mid range, the round 9 bombardment started exactly through that, Fury trying to unload 3 shots at mid-range and Usyk landing the over hand left during the exchange.

I'm a bit undecided on Furys strategy, I think he might do what Samie says and fight much more aggressively the first 4 rounds and see the impact it has and how Usyk adapts to that. Got a feeling Fury will then Fight more on the back foot the 2nd half of the fight but we'll see.
