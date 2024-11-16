« previous next »
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78480 on: November 16, 2024, 11:26:09 pm »
Zurdo is better than I thought. Don't think he beats Opataia but I'd watch that fight.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78481 on: November 16, 2024, 11:36:38 pm »
Ramirez was understiamted by pretty much evreyone. Opatia beats evreyone in the division though.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78482 on: November 17, 2024, 10:56:50 am »
Quote from: Samie on November 16, 2024, 11:36:38 pm
Ramirez was understiamted by pretty much evreyone. Opatia beats evreyone in the division though.

Would that include Usyk if he drops back to cruiserweight as he has suggested he will after his second fight with the big Dosser?
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78483 on: November 17, 2024, 11:08:15 am »
I think the low output of Okolie and Riakphore flattered Billam Smith. He got his ass kicked by a former Super Middleweight with about 40 Latvians on his record. Was very impressed with him though, Opetaia fight not a foregone conclusion imo
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78484 on: November 17, 2024, 01:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 17, 2024, 10:56:50 am
Would that include Usyk if he drops back to cruiserweight as he has suggested he will after his second fight with the big Dosser?

Doesn;t include Usyk mate as he would top dog but I believe if he beats Fury again he will retire anyway.  :D
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78485 on: November 18, 2024, 07:22:49 pm »
Quote
Callum Smith will return to the ring on the Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai undercard, November 30th.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78486 on: November 20, 2024, 06:22:35 pm »
Looks like it won't be a Dubois rematch in Febuary.

Quote
Eddie Hearn has stated that he expects Anthony Joshua to return to the ring in May or June.  [@DAZNBoxing]
Offline William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78487 on: Today at 12:24:35 pm »
Chisora v Miller close to being announced for feb 8th

Fury v Usyk 2, round table face off premiering on youtube tonight,think its 7pm for anybody interested
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78488 on: Today at 03:49:15 pm »
Aye, Dan Rafael saying it;s close.  ;D

Quote
Derek Chisora vs Jarrell Miller is reportedly now being finalised for Febuary 8th in Manchester. [ @DanRafael1]
