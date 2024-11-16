Ramirez was understiamted by pretty much evreyone. Opatia beats evreyone in the division though.
Would that include Usyk if he drops back to cruiserweight as he has suggested he will after his second fight with the big Dosser?
Callum Smith will return to the ring on the Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai undercard, November 30th.
Eddie Hearn has stated that he expects Anthony Joshua to return to the ring in May or June. [@DAZNBoxing]
Derek Chisora vs Jarrell Miller is reportedly now being finalised for Febuary 8th in Manchester. [ @DanRafael1]
