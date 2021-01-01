The one thing you can say for sure is if there are two harder fighters boxing today than Serrano and Taylor then I havent seen them.



I cant actually believe they let Serrano carry on with that cut. As much as it would have killed another classic fight the doctor at a proper event stops that every time. Very close fight and hard to score, far from a robbery but



Serrano battling on through that cut is insane. Taylor does lead with the head a bit but was not as bad as the ref was making out and he got a bit over officious I think due to how bad the cut was getting - again that seems unprofessional and perhaps a sign they feel under pressure to not stop such a big event now.



The highest compliment I can pay that fight is, it was like watching Gatti v Ward



Hard as nails these girls