Boxing thread

Online rob1966

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78440 on: Today at 04:58:56 am »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 04:57:12 am
I hope Tyson china this c*nt, then decks your boss for making ya work on a Saturday morning 😄

Its my choice, which is even worse ;D
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78441 on: Today at 05:01:10 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:58:56 am
Its my choice, which is even worse ;D

Fucking hell, fair play mate, the sympathy's gone  ;D
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78442 on: Today at 05:04:59 am »
The commentator gaving us a rundown of the vehicle Paul rode in on says a lot about how boxing has gone from a spectacle to a clown show, complete with car.
Offline Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78443 on: Today at 05:06:29 am »
Never mentioned his Hangover cameo for all those Jake Paul fans who don't know who he is
Offline RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78444 on: Today at 05:09:52 am »
Can't believe i'm watching this. ;D
Offline QC

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78445 on: Today at 05:12:34 am »
What biting his glove code for then?
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78446 on: Today at 05:14:36 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:09:52 am
Can't believe i'm watching this. ;D

What are you watching? All I'm getting is buffering.  :jong :lmao
Offline Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78447 on: Today at 05:15:51 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:09:52 am
Can't believe i'm watching this. ;D

Same, guilty pleasure, like watching Match of the Day when we lose but so do our rivals
Offline lfc_col

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78448 on: Today at 05:19:11 am »
god the pl will cream there kecks when they see that nfl christmas day thing be trying it here before too long can you imagine
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78449 on: Today at 05:46:07 am »
Torture having to endure Kate abdos stupid fake American accent. Cant stand her.

Oh and fight was utter stupid shit.

Serrano v Taylor was brilliant though.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78450 on: Today at 05:47:56 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:04:59 am
The commentator gaving us a rundown of the vehicle Paul rode in on says a lot about how boxing has gone from a spectacle to a clown show, complete with car.

Lmao so idiotic
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78451 on: Today at 05:57:12 am »
Bless Antonio Brown, the former NFL wide receiver, for actually streaming the fight on Twitter from his seat at the AT&T stadium.  :lmao :thumbup Not that it was a riveting fight, but that Neflix feed was never coming back.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78452 on: Today at 08:55:30 am »
The one thing you can say for sure is if there are two harder fighters boxing today than Serrano and Taylor then I havent seen them.

I cant actually believe they let Serrano carry on with that cut. As much as it would have killed another classic fight the doctor at a proper event stops that every time. Very close fight and hard to score, far from a robbery but

Serrano battling on through that cut is insane. Taylor does lead with the head a bit but was not as bad as the ref was making out and he got a bit over officious I think due to how bad the cut was getting - again that seems unprofessional and perhaps a sign they feel under pressure to not stop such a big event now.

The highest compliment I can pay that fight is, it was like watching Gatti v Ward

Hard as nails these girls
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78453 on: Today at 09:35:46 am »
Quote from: ... on Today at 04:26:47 am
Is it just me who agrees then? Taylor was fighting dirty, the cut was a shame but Serrano was a warrior going 6 odd rounds with that cut.

Wasn't nice to see Taylor leading with the head constantly, leaves a sour taste for sure.

Yep.  Very dirty fighter.  She loves a head butt.  Gets away with it, though.  Serrano won both of the fights, for me, but, that's boxing for you.

Online BER

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78454 on: Today at 12:09:49 pm »
The disrespect thrown at Taylor made that extra sweet. Fucking cry babies. There was one clash of heads, a complete accident. Taylor the way better boxer anyway!
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78455 on: Today at 01:01:44 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:09:49 pm
The disrespect thrown at Taylor made that extra sweet. Fucking cry babies. There was one clash of heads, a complete accident. Taylor the way better boxer anyway!

That's the thing, she is a great fighter, so, no need to keep going in with the head.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78456 on: Today at 01:09:26 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:09:49 pm
The disrespect thrown at Taylor made that extra sweet. Fucking cry babies. There was one clash of heads, a complete accident. Taylor the way better boxer anyway!

She is the female Josh Warrington when it comes to head but she super talented and has perfected how to fight 2 minutes rounds.

If they fight again let it be 10x3. She would get stopped.

Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78457 on: Today at 01:35:07 pm »
Turkey Shake wants 3 minute rounds in women's boxing, what he wants usually he gets. We'll just have to see how long it is.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78458 on: Today at 01:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:35:07 pm
Turkey Shake wants 3 minute rounds in women's boxing, what he wants usually he gets. We'll just have to see how long it is.

Serrano been banging that drum for years now. This fight not being 3 minutes would have been a Taylor camp demand 100%
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78459 on: Today at 02:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:35:07 pm
Turkey Shake wants 3 minute rounds in women's boxing, what he wants usually he gets. We'll just have to see how long it is.

A few of the fighters have wanted this. Give them the credit if it happens, not that c*nt.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78460 on: Today at 02:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:02:03 pm
A few of the fighters have wanted this. Give them the credit if it happens, not that c*nt.

I agree mate but their voices haven;t been heard. Now that the money man wants it too it likely will be. Just not sure when it will be though.  :D
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78461 on: Today at 03:12:07 pm »
Oscar's put on on one shite undercard for Billam Smith v Ramirez. None of the other fights are worth it.  ;D
Online Eeyore

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78462 on: Today at 05:27:37 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:09:49 pm
The disrespect thrown at Taylor made that extra sweet. Fucking cry babies. There was one clash of heads, a complete accident. Taylor the way better boxer anyway!

I think the point is more that leading with the head means the other boxer often takes evasive action which leaves them open to getting hit. Taylor is an all-time great but personally, I think leading with the head so often does give her an advantage.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78463 on: Today at 05:48:58 pm »
Froch and Beterbiev have had enough. Both called out Jake Paul.  ;D



Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78464 on: Today at 07:33:09 pm »
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78465 on: Today at 08:02:09 pm »
Reckon that Billam-Smith could pull this off tongiht, that undercard looks a bit lacking!
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78466 on: Today at 08:45:03 pm »
The undercards are trying but this is shite. Like plumber level...
