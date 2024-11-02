I'm not a fan of CBS mate, it's such a horrible style of boxing that I don't take much interest in his fights though I obviously respect him for making the most of his limited abilities. I think Ramirez might edge this on points.



I think he's a bit better than that, but yes, he isn't exactly Mr. EntertainmentStill, beating Okolie and Riakporhe is impressive, and while he would lose to Opetaia, I think he has the measure of most of the rest of the division. I've never been sold on Ramirez; he has done nothing in his career that suggests he is worthy of the hype I am seeing about him online. The only genuinely world class fighter he has faced while still in and around their prime was Bivol and he got the living shit kicked out of him. Granted, Bivol is elite but still. We'll see if he is any good now or if CBS hugs him to a defeat