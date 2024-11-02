« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1955 1956 1957 1958 1959 [1960] 1961   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4420940 times)

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,638
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78360 on: November 2, 2024, 09:08:04 am »
Quote from: William Regal on November  1, 2024, 10:14:24 pm
Warren says hes not throwing Wardley in the deep end, he needs another stepping stone fight for Wardley to build the fight.  Dubois v Wardley could end up being quite a shoot out.

I'm still hopeful they will throw the IBF a bung that gets Joe Parker ranked for the Feb date
Frank Warren won't let him anywhere near Parker. Not for a voluntary.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,676
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78361 on: November 2, 2024, 10:27:39 am »
Quote from: Lusty on November  2, 2024, 09:08:04 am
Frank Warren won't let him anywhere near Parker. Not for a voluntary.
Indeed. Parker is a better boxer than Dubois, but as always, his relative lack of power is an issue. He has shown resilience though Parker and would fancy the fight and look to bring Dubois into the later rounds.

Quote from: William Regal on November  1, 2024, 10:14:24 pm
Warren says hes not throwing Wardley in the deep end, he needs another stepping stone fight for Wardley to build the fight.  Dubois v Wardley could end up being quite a shoot out.

I'm still hopeful they will throw the IBF a bung that gets Joe Parker ranked for the Feb date
The issue with Wardley is that he's liable to get chinned at some point due to how he fights. Might as well roll the dice if a world title fight comes up lest he goes down the route of Joe Joyce.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,638
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78362 on: November 2, 2024, 01:04:26 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November  2, 2024, 10:27:39 am


The issue with Wardley is that he's liable to get chinned at some point due to how he fights. Might as well roll the dice if a world title fight comes up lest he goes down the route of Joe Joyce.
Dubois is not a defensive genius either though, him against Wardley would be a great laugh while it lasted.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78363 on: November 3, 2024, 05:16:09 pm »
Warren isn't stupid enough to put him in that Parker fight
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,676
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78364 on: November 3, 2024, 08:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on November  2, 2024, 01:04:26 pm
Dubois is not a defensive genius either though, him against Wardley would be a great laugh while it lasted.
Oh I'd definitely tune in! Wardley is dangerous as long as he's in there.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,069
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78365 on: November 3, 2024, 09:26:44 pm »
Warren moving to DAZN from April.

Quote
ANNOUNCED: Frank Warrens Queensberry have signed a global broadcast deal with DAZN that will see them unite with Eddie Hearns Matchroom on the same platform starting from April 2025.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78366 on: November 3, 2024, 09:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  3, 2024, 09:26:44 pm
Warren moving to DAZN from April.


Is that TNT done with boxing then?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,069
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78367 on: November 3, 2024, 09:36:41 pm »
Looks like it mate. Unless they start promoting York Hall promoters hanging outside or something.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,069
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78368 on: November 7, 2024, 03:54:08 pm »
Quote
Eddie Hearn has said he will be doing co-promotional shows with Frank Warren separate to Riyadh Season events now they both have broadcast deals with DAZN. He added that their shows will no longer clash with each other.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,069
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78369 on: November 7, 2024, 03:57:16 pm »
https://xcancel.com/Turki_alalshikh/status/1854268940983455901

Saudis and Turkey Shake have bought RING Magazine from Oscar de la Hoya.  :D



Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,273
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78370 on: November 7, 2024, 04:29:44 pm »
Really shit that they just own a whole sport. If I paid for any subscriptions I'd cancel them in protest  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,069
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78371 on: November 7, 2024, 04:50:48 pm »
Mate, gangsters and mafia bosses were setting up fights a hundread years ago. Boxing sold it's soul a long time ago.  :D
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,638
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78372 on: November 7, 2024, 04:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  7, 2024, 03:57:16 pm
https://xcancel.com/Turki_alalshikh/status/1854268940983455901

Saudis and Turkey Shake have bought RING Magazine from Oscar de la Hoya.  :D




Told you they wanted their own belts!
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,676
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78373 on: November 8, 2024, 09:05:12 am »
I'm looking forward to the relentless panegyrics about Saudi Arabia and how it's the new home of boxing etc.  ::)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,069
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78374 on: November 8, 2024, 03:41:24 pm »
Connor Benn's suspension has been lifted. He is free to fight in the UK provided he get's his lisence back.  Apprently the Independent Panel concluded UKAD couldn't  prove he failed a drugs test sufficently. This is all confusing as he failed a WADA/VADA test in the first place. ;D
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,676
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78375 on: November 8, 2024, 07:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  8, 2024, 03:41:24 pm
Connor Benn's suspension has been lifted. He is free to fight in the UK provided he get's his lisence back.  Apprently the Independent Panel concluded UKAD couldn't  prove he failed a drugs test sufficently. This is all confusing as he failed a WADA/VADA test in the first place. ;D
Him versus Sugar Ray Eubank is a near certainty now I'd imagine. Probably the next fight for both.
Logged

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78376 on: November 8, 2024, 07:10:50 pm »
Just no fucking eggs in the build up please, eh Conor?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,069
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78377 on: November 8, 2024, 07:15:01 pm »
If it happens it will probably be in Saudi lads. Remember Neymar got between the two a few weeks back?  ;D

https://buffstreams.app/soccer/liverpool-aston-villa/1497781
« Last Edit: November 9, 2024, 07:55:07 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,676
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78378 on: November 8, 2024, 08:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  8, 2024, 07:15:01 pm
If it happens it will probably be in Saudi lads. Remember Neymar got between the two a few weeks back?  ;D
The only shock was that he didn't roll on the floor clutching his face.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,676
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78379 on: November 9, 2024, 05:51:51 pm »
The winner of Bakole vs Kabayel is likely to become a mandatory challenger for Dubois' belt.

Kabayel looks a decent boxer by HW standards while Bakole has a reputation as a heavy hitter. It's interesting on paper.
Logged

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78380 on: November 10, 2024, 04:38:24 am »
Tough as Boots this Chukhadzhian (pun intended)
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,676
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78381 on: November 10, 2024, 10:39:27 am »
Quote from: Lee-87 on November 10, 2024, 04:38:24 am
Tough as Boots this Chukhadzhian (pun intended)
Seems like a bit of a Karen to me  :P

Bam Rodriguez with another easy KO win. The kid's a star and is only 24 years old.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,069
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78382 on: November 10, 2024, 02:41:44 pm »
Issue like it's always been for any fighter below Featherweight is that you get no recognition bar the hardcore fans. He is fantastic but no one knows him. Unless you're like an Inoue where you're THE only name in the market. 
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,069
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78383 on: November 12, 2024, 02:53:48 pm »
Billam-Smith fighting this weekend lads in a Unification fight.  :wave

Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,676
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78384 on: November 12, 2024, 06:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 12, 2024, 02:53:48 pm
Billam-Smith fighting this weekend lads in a Unification fight.  :wave


I've never quite known what to think of Ramirez. He has a pretty record but not much substance. Reminds me a bit of Chavez Junior in terms of being fairly physically strong without being a particularly great boxer. Bivol beat him quite easily if I recall and I think he doesn't have the power to stop CBS, nor does he have the footwork to outbox him.

Edit : I'm absolutely shocked that CBS is a 2/1 underdog here. Am I underrating Zurdo? 🤔

I mean his best wins are against a past his best Abraham, an end of his career Sullivan Barrera and maybe a tough but limited Joe Smith Jr. He beat an unbeaten lad last time out but that chap is late 30s and didn't have much substance on his record.

CBS has beaten Okolie and Riakporhe at 200, both wins are far beyond anything Zurdo has ever achieved.
« Last Edit: November 12, 2024, 06:30:29 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,069
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78385 on: November 12, 2024, 06:30:55 pm »
Nah, I think CBS wins here. Ramirez looks like a Middleweight/Super Middle going up to Cruiser.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,676
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78386 on: November 12, 2024, 06:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 12, 2024, 06:30:55 pm
Nah, I think CBS wins here. Ramirez looks like a Middleweight/Super Middle going up to Cruiser.
2/1 buys a lot of kebabs mate.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78387 on: November 14, 2024, 08:48:26 pm »
Kabayel has pulled out of the purse bids for the Bakole fight which suggests that it will be Dubois v Kabayel on Feb21st.

Bakoles trainer suggesting that it's now likely to be Bakole v Zhang for the IBF mandatory spot which would be one hell of a fight.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,676
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78388 on: November 14, 2024, 08:50:06 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on November 14, 2024, 08:48:26 pm
Kabayel has pulled out of the purse bids for the Bakole fight which suggests that it will be Dubois v Kabayel on Feb21st.

Bakoles trainer suggesting that it's now likely to be Bakole v Zhang for the IBF mandatory spot which would be one hell of a fight.
Makes sense if Kabayel's team have an inkling that there's a world title shot up for grabs without an eliminator.

Bakole vs Zhang is bombs away, not one for boxing purists but it could be a lot of fun  :D

What are your thoughts on CBS vs Ramirez, William?
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78389 on: November 14, 2024, 09:18:30 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 14, 2024, 08:50:06 pm
Makes sense if Kabayel's team have an inkling that there's a world title shot up for grabs without an eliminator.

Bakole vs Zhang is bombs away, not one for boxing purists but it could be a lot of fun  :D

What are your thoughts on CBS vs Ramirez, William?

I'm not a fan of CBS mate, it's such a horrible style of boxing that I don't take much interest in his fights though I obviously respect him for making the most of his limited abilities.  I think Ramirez might edge this on points.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,676
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78390 on: November 14, 2024, 09:42:51 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on November 14, 2024, 09:18:30 pm
I'm not a fan of CBS mate, it's such a horrible style of boxing that I don't take much interest in his fights though I obviously respect him for making the most of his limited abilities.  I think Ramirez might edge this on points.
I think he's a bit better than that, but yes, he isn't exactly Mr. Entertainment  :D Still, beating Okolie and Riakporhe is impressive, and while he would lose to Opetaia, I think he has the measure of most of the rest of the division. I've never been sold on Ramirez; he has done nothing in his career that suggests he is worthy of the hype I am seeing about him online. The only genuinely world class fighter he has faced while still in and around their prime was Bivol and he got the living shit kicked out of him. Granted, Bivol is elite but still. We'll see if he is any good now or if CBS hugs him to a defeat  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,069
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78391 on: Yesterday at 12:52:32 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 12, 2024, 06:36:11 pm
2/1 buys a lot of kebabs mate.

I should put a bet on then mate?  :D
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,676
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78392 on: Yesterday at 08:31:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:52:32 am
I should put a bet on then mate?  :D
Never, ever take betting advice from someone on a forum!  :lmao :lmao :lmao

As William says, Ramirez might just do enough to get a close points win, but on paper, I would view CBS as a marginal favourite is all. Worth bearing in mind that I thought Joshua would batter Dubois and was going to back him inside 6 only to later change my mind and go with the fight to end in rounds 1 to 6 which was a bit fortunate! So, I'm not exactly in a rich vein of form prediction wise!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,069
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78393 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm »
I would love to know the buy rates of the Billam-Smith fight tomrrow night lads. Absolutly zilch promo as they've all gone to Vegas for the Circus Fight.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,273
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78394 on: Today at 03:26:54 am »
Rosie Perez is looking well for 60
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,273
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78395 on: Today at 03:31:24 am »
7 weight world champion is mad
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,807
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78396 on: Today at 03:39:25 am »
They like banging that annoying cow bell in texas
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,273
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78397 on: Today at 03:41:06 am »
Come on Katie
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,807
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78398 on: Today at 03:43:56 am »
Heavy hit at the end there


Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,273
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78399 on: Today at 03:46:57 am »
Round each for me
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 1955 1956 1957 1958 1959 [1960] 1961   Go Up
« previous next »
 