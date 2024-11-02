Billam-Smith fighting this weekend lads in a Unification fight.
I've never quite known what to think of Ramirez. He has a pretty record but not much substance. Reminds me a bit of Chavez Junior in terms of being fairly physically strong without being a particularly great boxer. Bivol beat him quite easily if I recall and I think he doesn't have the power to stop CBS, nor does he have the footwork to outbox him.
Edit : I'm absolutely shocked that CBS is a 2/1 underdog here. Am I underrating Zurdo? 🤔
I mean his best wins are against a past his best Abraham, an end of his career Sullivan Barrera and maybe a tough but limited Joe Smith Jr. He beat an unbeaten lad last time out but that chap is late 30s and didn't have much substance on his record.
CBS has beaten Okolie and Riakporhe at 200, both wins are far beyond anything Zurdo has ever achieved.