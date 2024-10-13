« previous next »
Offline Golden_Child

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 12:31:08 am
Quote from: Fiasco on October 13, 2024, 12:14:04 am
I don't know about that. I think it was a difficult fight to score, perhaps even more so at ringside. I'm not one to give the judges any credit or defend them but looking at some quick numbers, it looks as though Beterbiev threw nearly twice as many punches as Bivol! Add to that a strong finish and good closing of the ring etc maybe 116-112 doesn't seem all that crazy.


Just thinking out loud. I think it was far too wide to be that, but maybe that is why that judge scored it that way.

That was an honest and well thought out response.

Fair enough, I can see your point even though I think Bivol won

Offline Fiasco

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 12:35:11 am
Quote from: Golden_Child on October 13, 2024, 12:31:08 am
That was an honest and well thought out response.

Fair enough, I can see your point even though I think Bivol won

Yeah, I had no dog in the fight as such, two quality, respectful fighters. I had it a draw personally, just couldn't split them but can't argue with those who had Bivol by a couple or Beterbiev edging it. Just spitballing as to why 116-112 was given.

A rematch is surely on the cards.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 12:48:09 am
Bivol's ex wife celebrating his loss. Messy fuckin' people.  ;D
Offline Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 02:30:52 am
Quote from: Lusty on October 12, 2024, 10:14:05 pm
Not heard from him for a while have we ;D

Haha you lot called it, fell akip during the Eubank Jr fight, woke up and hour ago and just watched the fights on YouTube, day drinking is a young man's game I'm just finding out  ;D

On the fights though, well done to Wardley, really got it done and learned lessons from the first. Thought Bivol won meself but musta been the type of judges that value aggression over defence, counters and skill
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 07:23:59 am
Quote from: Golden_Child on October 13, 2024, 12:31:08 am
That was an honest and well thought out response.

Fair enough, I can see your point even though I think Bivol won


Would have been no complaints if Bivol won, it's one of those fights that could have gone either way. I probably had it a draw myself.

114-114 and 115-113 are basically fine scorecards. 116-112 was a bit spicy, but then if we're all happy with 115-113 then it's only one round off.
Quote from: Lee-87 on October 13, 2024, 02:30:52 am
Haha you lot called it, fell akip during the Eubank Jr fight, woke up and hour ago and just watched the fights on YouTube, day drinking is a young man's game I'm just finding out  ;D

On the fights though, well done to Wardley, really got it done and learned lessons from the first. Thought Bivol won meself but musta been the type of judges that value aggression over defence, counters and skill
I knew it ;D
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 07:33:45 am
115-115 for me
Offline Fiasco

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 10:14:43 am
Eddie Hearn going on about the scorecards. As if many of his fighters haven't had their share of home cooking over the years. Oily twat.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 10:55:58 am
Didn't see the fight but there's quite a divergence of opinion  :D

I did see the Wardley KO, bloody hell that was a brutal punch. Clarke needs surgery and one wonders if it's advisable for him to come back.

Delighted to see that twat Shittaker not having his own way.
Offline William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 11:06:41 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on October 13, 2024, 10:55:58 am
Didn't see the fight but there's quite a divergence of opinion  :D

I did see the Wardley KO, bloody hell that was a brutal punch. Clarke needs surgery and one wonders if it's advisable for him to come back.

Delighted to see that twat Shittaker not having his own way.

That was really worrying for Clarke, the right side of his face and body stopped working straight after the knockout blow.  Was hoping to see an update on his condition.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 11:08:08 am
Quote from: William Regal on October 13, 2024, 11:06:41 am
That was really worrying for Clarke, the right side of his face and body stopped working straight after the knockout blow.  Was hoping to see an update on his condition.
As silly as it sounds, we sometimes forget how utterly brutal heavyweight boxing is in particular. That Wardley punch, for example, could easily kill an average sized man. Fingers crossed for Clarke.
Offline William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 11:15:10 am
Quote from: Fiasco on October 13, 2024, 10:14:43 am
Eddie Hearn going on about the scorecards. As if many of his fighters haven't had their share of home cooking over the years. Oily twat.
 

Hes on a real bad run at the minute with his fighters, he seemed to be clinging onto the fact Beterbievs corner told him he needed a knockout the last 2 rounds when many corners say that kind of thing to ensure their fighter goes flat out to take the championship rounds against a fighter who was clearly fading.

I'm a bit shocked at their being such controversy about the scoring, Beterbiev swept the last 3 rounds in convincing fashion, that means for Bivol to have won that fight, he had to win 7 of the previous 9 rounds which he definitely didnt.

Beterbiev was breaking Bivol down bit by bit with that relentless pressure until he was just fighting for survival in 11 and 12, Bivol had his moments and looked the quality operator he most definitely is but I thought it was a clear 7-5 scorecard in my eyes.
Offline William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 11:16:42 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on October 13, 2024, 11:08:08 am
As silly as it sounds, we sometimes forget how utterly brutal heavyweight boxing is in particular. That Wardley punch, for example, could easily kill an average sized man. Fingers crossed for Clarke.

Definitely, they deserve every penny they get.
Online RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 11:20:44 am
Horrible that camera shot of him just after he got counted out, his face all contorted. :-\

Bit of a Schoolboy error from Clarke when on Ropes, Wardley just dragged him off them, turned him around caught him off guard.
Online dikwad

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 01:21:55 pm
Quote from: William Regal on October 13, 2024, 11:15:10 am
 

Hes on a real bad run at the minute with his fighters, he seemed to be clinging onto the fact Beterbievs corner told him he needed a knockout the last 2 rounds when many corners say that kind of thing to ensure their fighter goes flat out to take the championship rounds against a fighter who was clearly fading.

I'm a bit shocked at their being such controversy about the scoring, Beterbiev swept the last 3 rounds in convincing fashion, that means for Bivol to have won that fight, he had to win 7 of the previous 9 rounds which he definitely didnt.

Beterbiev was breaking Bivol down bit by bit with that relentless pressure until he was just fighting for survival in 11 and 12, Bivol had his moments and looked the quality operator he most definitely is but I thought it was a clear 7-5 scorecard in my eyes.

Didn't someone say about Beterbiev that it's like fighting him in a room that's getting smaller and smaller.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 01:52:09 pm
Another thing not brought up last night and today is Beterbiev is coming off knee surgery and this fight got delayed by 4 months and he put in THAT kind of perfromance. Six months down the line his knee will be in a stronger condition and he's got a win under his belt against Bivol. We might just get the "real" Beterbiev in the next fight.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 03:07:36 pm
Offline William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 05:58:41 pm
Ben Shalom released a statement say Clarke is fine after minor surgery and will be flying home.
Online Eeyore

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 06:34:47 pm
Quote from: William Regal on October 13, 2024, 05:58:41 pm
Ben Shalom released a statement say Clarke is fine after minor surgery and will be flying home.

Thanks that is good News it looked brutal.
Offline Legs

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 07:25:14 pm
Quote from: William Regal on October 13, 2024, 05:58:41 pm
Ben Shalom released a statement say Clarke is fine after minor surgery and will be flying home.

Great news that it wasnt nice to see last night.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 07:27:17 pm
Turkey Shake wats Dubois v Joshua rematch and 5v5 (Hearn v Warren 2) on the same card. possibly in Febuary/March.
Offline Legs

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 08:11:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 13, 2024, 07:27:17 pm
Turkey Shake wats Dubois v Joshua rematch and 5v5 (Hearn v Warren 2) on the same card. possibly in Febuary/March.

Thats all great Samie now can you tell us which music act we have to sit through before hand please ? 🤣
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
October 13, 2024, 08:29:33 pm
Quote from: Legs on October 13, 2024, 08:11:57 pm
Thats all great Samie now can you tell us which music act we have to sit through before hand please ? 🤣
Sweet Caroline on repeat for half a fucking hour  :no
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
October 15, 2024, 01:33:27 am
Turkey Shake invited Beterbiev and Bivol on Sunday to his villa to get them to agree to a fight. How many backhanders being paid now?  ;D


Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
October 17, 2024, 04:45:47 pm
Yarde in with an actual Latvian. Non punching of course. Joke of a career. The day we get an actual Latvian electrician will be funny.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
October 17, 2024, 05:11:59 pm
Or a Polish plumber.   ;D

RAWK will be on the map.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:37:00 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 17, 2024, 04:45:47 pm
Yarde in with an actual Latvian. Non punching of course. Joke of a career. The day we get an actual Latvian electrician will be funny.
Another early KO win, I guess. Yarde has never won a fight after the seventh round, and all three of his losses went beyond that point. 20 of his 24 stoppages have been in the first four rounds.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:39:17 pm
Oscar's on the drugs again. Calling out evrey promoter who's dealing with Turkey Shake just becuase he hasn't been shown the Saudi cash...yet.   ;D
Online duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:29:00 pm
First punch knock down from Yarde
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:38:50 pm
What's the fuckin' point of fighting these puddings?  ;D
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:39:49 pm
The electrician is making a bit of a fight of it now.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:41:45 pm
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 08:39:49 pm
The electrician is making a bit of a fight of it now.
Yep Yarde done very little since the knock down
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:43:16 pm
Yarde is wanting rounds me thinks. This fellawill be stopped when Yarde wants.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:51:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:43:16 pm
Yarde is wanting rounds me thinks. This fellawill be stopped when Yarde wants.
Possibly, he doesnt look like he knows how to work his way in without taking a few punches. So easy to hit
