Eddie Hearn going on about the scorecards. As if many of his fighters haven't had their share of home cooking over the years. Oily twat.



Hes on a real bad run at the minute with his fighters, he seemed to be clinging onto the fact Beterbievs corner told him he needed a knockout the last 2 rounds when many corners say that kind of thing to ensure their fighter goes flat out to take the championship rounds against a fighter who was clearly fading.I'm a bit shocked at their being such controversy about the scoring, Beterbiev swept the last 3 rounds in convincing fashion, that means for Bivol to have won that fight, he had to win 7 of the previous 9 rounds which he definitely didnt.Beterbiev was breaking Bivol down bit by bit with that relentless pressure until he was just fighting for survival in 11 and 12, Bivol had his moments and looked the quality operator he most definitely is but I thought it was a clear 7-5 scorecard in my eyes.