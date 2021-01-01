My final thoughts. I think Bivol stops Beterbiev. I don't trust that Beterbiev is right to be honest. To recover from knee injury, make weight and get through a training camp in 4 months is a bit suss to me, I suspect corners have been cut. And Bivol is not the guy to cut corners against.



Wardley v Clarke. I have Wardley late stoppage. Clarke coming in a bit heavier is a bit of a red flag to me. He isn't a powerpuncher so what the motivation here, or is it just lack of discipline.



We've been saying Father Time and injuries will catch up to Beterbiev for about 3 years but it hasn't happened yetI am leaning towards Bivol though, because as great as he is, there's no doubt that Beterbiev is past his best, even though he keeps knocking people out. Bivol is a level or even two above the fighters Beterbiev has fought recently.I actually think Wardley vs Clarke ends fairly early. Granted, I thought this the last time tooMy reasoning is that on no account should that fight have went the distance the first time. I've hardly ever seen anything quite like it to be honest. Both fighters looked ready to go almost every bloody round! It was a career shortening bout and I think that one or both fighters will not display the same level of punch resistance this time around. The likelihood is that Clarke is the one that bites the dust due to his age but Wardley's propensity to defend with his face means he is always liable to get nailed. Clarke may try to make it more of a boxing match this time but Wardley will drag him into a war sooner or later.