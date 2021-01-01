« previous next »
Going with Wardley to stop Clarke and Bivol to beat Beterbiev on points. Beterbiev normally punches through his opponents and I think his power caught Callum Smith by surprise last time out, but I think Bivol is too shrewd to get caught into that type of fight tonight.
Bivol on points.

Sadly this fight should have happened 2 years ago, Bivol fighting him at the right time with Beterbiev being 3 months away from 40.
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:31:54 am
My final thoughts. I think Bivol stops Beterbiev. I don't trust that Beterbiev is right to be honest. To recover from knee injury, make weight and get through a training camp in 4 months is a bit suss to me, I suspect corners have been cut. And Bivol is not the guy to cut corners against.

Wardley v Clarke. I have Wardley late stoppage. Clarke coming in a bit heavier is a bit of a red flag to me. He isn't a powerpuncher so what the motivation here, or is it just lack of discipline.
We've been saying Father Time and injuries will catch up to Beterbiev for about 3 years but it hasn't happened yet  ;D I am leaning towards Bivol though, because as great as he is, there's no doubt that Beterbiev is past his best, even though he keeps knocking people out. Bivol is a level or even two above the fighters Beterbiev has fought recently.

I actually think Wardley vs Clarke ends fairly early. Granted, I thought this the last time too  :D

My reasoning is that on no account should that fight have went the distance the first time. I've hardly ever seen anything quite like it to be honest. Both fighters looked ready to go almost every bloody round! It was a career shortening bout and I think that one or both fighters will not display the same level of punch resistance this time around. The likelihood is that Clarke is the one that bites the dust due to his age but Wardley's propensity to defend with his face means he is always liable to get nailed. Clarke may try to make it more of a boxing match this time but Wardley will drag him into a war sooner or later.
Anyone got a stream for tonight?
Heart says Beterbiev by stoppage but head says Bivol in a UD.
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 02:04:13 pm
Anyone got a stream for tonight?

There should be. Coverage doesn't start till 5.30 pm mate. Main event is for 11.  ;D
Give or take this is the expected order.

Quote
11.00pm (UK) Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol - IBF, WBC, WBO and WBA Light Heavyweight titles

10pm    Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke 2 - British Heavyweight title
9pm    Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey- IBF Cruiserweight title
8pm    Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta - Middleweight
7pm    Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman- WBC women's Featherweight title
6pm    Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron - Light Heavyweight
I'm going for;

Opetaia KO

Clarke KO (just got a feeling he'll open up those cuts again early on)

Bivol UD
Lusty is going to like this pic from the press conferance on Friday.  ;D

I'll go for


Alakel
Whittaker
Nicolson
Eubank
Opetaia
Wardley
Beterbiev
The sooner that Whittaker gets absolutely twatted and starts fighting Youtubers, the better.
