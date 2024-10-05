« previous next »
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 10:46:52 pm
excellent timing there form Ball
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 10:47:44 pm
duvva 💅 on October 5, 2024, 10:46:24 pm
Was a presenter back then, was ok at that but awful as an actual commentator

Aye.

Imagine Naz in commentary?  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 10:48:22 pm
Riso down again
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 10:48:45 pm
Much better round for Ball but cut under the right eye too now.

Rios looked very tired there
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 10:49:17 pm
Samie on October 5, 2024, 10:47:44 pm
Aye.

Imagine Naz in commentary?  ;D
Id pay PPV prices for that
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 10:49:45 pm
Ball wins this pretty easily if this goes to the cards. But with a cut and his nose being fucked all Rios needs a haymaker here.
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 10:55:27 pm
Rios has a decent body shot and that's about it.   ;D
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 10:57:16 pm
Been a decent fight this. Great effort from both but Ball easily ahead
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 10:58:59 pm
If/when BAll wins here he should really look to unify the divison. Liek I said Fetherweight isn;t currently stacked and Vargas and Espinoza are the other champs. Ball could be Undisputed here.
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 11:00:04 pm
Finally. Ball stops him.
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 11:00:21 pm
Wow. Through the ropes. Corner did the right thing. Rios was gone not sure why the ref kept counting, one look should have been enough

Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 11:00:45 pm
Good fiight that. I don't think Rios was ever going to give up. Maybe not so past it.
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 11:01:44 pm
Fair play to Ball, I thought he may have been tiring when Rios took the fifth but he was relentless

Incredible grit and bravery from Rios as well
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 11:02:42 pm
Enjoyed that. 2 good men
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 11:03:58 pm
duvva 💅 on October 5, 2024, 11:00:21 pm
Wow. Through the ropes. Corner did the right thing. Rios was gone not sure why the ref kept counting, one look should have been enough

Was I seeing things or did the ref try to pull him under the rope after 2 or 3
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 11:06:34 pm
Enjoyed that, Ball of course massively deserved.

Not quite sure why Ball needs to 'front' the guy every time the round ends though. Small time, petty shit that.
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 11:09:27 pm
I wouldnt be too quick to make a fight with Inoue. His face would look like Minter after 3 rounds with Hagler
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 11:13:44 pm
Andy82lfc on October 5, 2024, 11:06:34 pm
Enjoyed that, Ball of course massively deserved.

Not quite sure why Ball needs to 'front' the guy every time the round ends though. Small time, petty shit that.

Because he thinks hes prime Mike Tyson.
Re: Boxing thread
October 5, 2024, 11:14:56 pm
Watched it with my eldest daughter, she played spot her mates in the audience all night.

Decent battle that though.
Re: Boxing thread
October 6, 2024, 12:14:35 am
duvva 💅 on October 5, 2024, 11:09:27 pm
I wouldnt be too quick to make a fight with Inoue. His face would look like Minter after 3 rounds with Hagler

I've said it before, Inoue beats evreyone below Lightweight mate.  It just depends if he fancies moving up again.
Re: Boxing thread
October 6, 2024, 08:53:40 am
duvva 💅 on October 5, 2024, 11:09:27 pm
I wouldnt be too quick to make a fight with Inoue. His face would look like Minter after 3 rounds with Hagler

Id target Vargas then Espinoza and Leo and become undisputed then think about the monster
Re: Boxing thread
October 6, 2024, 01:55:52 pm
Who do we think will win out of Beterbiev and Bivol then?
Re: Boxing thread
October 6, 2024, 02:04:40 pm
Heart says Beterbiev but head says Bivol. Had this fight been made a couple of years earlier even it would be Beterbiev all day.
Re: Boxing thread
October 6, 2024, 05:55:59 pm
Gotta be Beterbiev for me, but think he will do it by decision. People sleep on his skills because he sleeps everyone.
Re: Boxing thread
October 6, 2024, 06:03:45 pm
duvva 💅 on October 5, 2024, 11:09:27 pm
I wouldnt be too quick to make a fight with Inoue. His face would look like Minter after 3 rounds with Hagler
He would get flattened to be honest. His defence isn't anywhere near good enough to even challenge Inoue.
Re: Boxing thread
October 6, 2024, 06:19:24 pm
I'm not even sure Inoue wants to go up to Featherweight though. He may do but that extra 5lbs at these weights make a big differance.
Re: Boxing thread
October 6, 2024, 07:23:08 pm
Bivol on points for me. Can't see anything else, only question is whether Beterbiev gets a good few rounds in and takes it to a close-ish SD for the big rematch. Leaning more towards Bivol UD than anything else though.
Re: Boxing thread
October 6, 2024, 07:44:32 pm
Lee-87 on October 6, 2024, 07:23:08 pm
Bivol on points for me. Can't see anything else, only question is whether Beterbiev gets a good few rounds in and takes it to a close-ish SD for the big rematch. Leaning more towards Bivol UD than anything else though.

What happens when Beterbiev lands one of his bombs though? Beterbiev closes the ring down like a fuckin' demon.
Re: Boxing thread
Samie on October 6, 2024, 07:44:32 pm
What happens when Beterbiev lands one of his bombs though? Beterbiev closes the ring down like a fuckin' demon.

Against lesser opponents for sure, but Bivol's boxing ability, ring IQ and especially footwork are all top draw and I think this version of Beterbiev chases shadows all night. Even if he catches him flush with one or two, I don't think Bivol gets one shot KO'd, would need to break him down and take him apart which I just don't see happening at this stage of his career.

I see this playing out very similar to the Bivol v Ginger Diva fight.
Re: Boxing thread
October 9, 2024, 08:10:37 am
Disappointing undercard for Usyk v Fury 2 announced, basically just Jonny Fisher v Dave Allen, Itauma v Mckean, Bohachuk v Madrimov.

Bakole v Kabayel been called by the IBF to make mandatory to Dubois strap, be interesting to see what card that falls on.

With Beterbiev v Bivol, I've always liked Beterbiev and fancied him to win this fight but the closer it gets, the more I fancy Bivol to pull this off, I think it's to do with Beterbiev being 39 and Bivol being very elusive and smart, maybe he can be one step ahead of an ageing fighter, I'm not sure, I'll be cheering Beterbiev on though. I'll go for Wardley to beat Clarke.
Re: Boxing thread
October 9, 2024, 11:24:19 am
Although i posted this on another thread, but might be useful here as well, prime video has a 4 part documentary called Four Kings, mostly focuses on Chris Eubank, Nigel Benn, Frank Bruno & Lennox Lewis, the massive Eubank vs Benn fights, it's a good documentary
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:59:27 am
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:54:22 am
Anyone else find it disrespectful the way Eddie Hearn was mocking Beterbiev at the press conference last night?  Beterbiev a quiet, respectful guy who wants to let his fists do the talking (like Dubois), and Hearn wants to try and mug him off and bamboozle a guy who's trying to communicate in a 2nd language. 

Really annoys me how Hearn always wants to make himself the star of the show, you wouldn't get that type of c*ntish antic from any other promoter (barring Don King).  The world class fighters are the star of the show, not some attention seeking c*nt that couldn't fight his way out of a paper bag.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:28:21 am
Samie on Today at 12:59:27 am


Probably give everything a miss there barring the last 3 fights.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:32:19 pm
William Regal on Today at 10:54:22 am
Anyone else find it disrespectful the way Eddie Hearn was mocking Beterbiev at the press conference last night?  Beterbiev a quiet, respectful guy who wants to let his fists do the talking (like Dubois), and Hearn wants to try and mug him off and bamboozle a guy who's trying to communicate in a 2nd language. 

Really annoys me how Hearn always wants to make himself the star of the show, you wouldn't get that type of c*ntish antic from any other promoter (barring Don King).  The world class fighters are the star of the show, not some attention seeking c*nt that couldn't fight his way out of a paper bag.

Saw that today, The twat going after one of the most humble men out of the ring.  Beterbiev might just break his boy now.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:23:51 pm
Beterbiev will knock him out. Hes too good
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:05:48 pm
Shanksgates on Today at 05:23:51 pm
Beterbiev will knock him out. Hes too good

I've gone back and forth all week, final predictions locked in  ;D

Beterbiev by stoppage round 11

Wardley by stoppage round 11
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:18:28 pm
William Regal on Today at 10:54:22 am
Anyone else find it disrespectful the way Eddie Hearn was mocking Beterbiev at the press conference last night?  Beterbiev a quiet, respectful guy who wants to let his fists do the talking (like Dubois), and Hearn wants to try and mug him off and bamboozle a guy who's trying to communicate in a 2nd language. 

Really annoys me how Hearn always wants to make himself the star of the show, you wouldn't get that type of c*ntish antic from any other promoter (barring Don King).  The world class fighters are the star of the show, not some attention seeking c*nt that couldn't fight his way out of a paper bag.
Hearn is a bellend, but at the end of the day all these antics get his fighters paid and that's what he's good at.  Not my cup of tea, but he's doing his job.
