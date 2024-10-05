Disappointing undercard for Usyk v Fury 2 announced, basically just Jonny Fisher v Dave Allen, Itauma v Mckean, Bohachuk v Madrimov.



Bakole v Kabayel been called by the IBF to make mandatory to Dubois strap, be interesting to see what card that falls on.



With Beterbiev v Bivol, I've always liked Beterbiev and fancied him to win this fight but the closer it gets, the more I fancy Bivol to pull this off, I think it's to do with Beterbiev being 39 and Bivol being very elusive and smart, maybe he can be one step ahead of an ageing fighter, I'm not sure, I'll be cheering Beterbiev on though. I'll go for Wardley to beat Clarke.