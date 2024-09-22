That's one grim list of "contenders" The heavyweight division is not in good shape! Jalolov is an interesting one though; I'm fascinated to see what he does in the next few years. Same story with Itauma although frankly, he is nothing more than one of the hyped up youngsters who may or may not be good. I don't see the rest of that list doing a great deal to be honest.



Had Joshua been caught with a stunning big shot and barrage, and knocked out that way, you could say it was one of those things. However, he got battered, plain and simple. Hard to see how he recovers and beats the same opponent although keeping his hands up would be a start!



Don't blame Zhang for not wanting Bakole as it's a high risk low reward fight he can ill afford to lose. That said, I'm unsure how good Bakole is. You could say that about virtually every contender mind.



It's like the Saudi money has come 2 years too late into heavyweight boxing, the inactivity, covid, and these annoying as fuck rematch clauses have held the division up badly when it could have flourished.I do like what the Saudi money is doing now, it's getting the contenders fighting each other regularly, the likes of Kabayel, Parker, Joshua, Zhang, and Dubois have benefitted massively from the activity, a loss is no longer the end of the world for these fighters because they are coming straight back into the mix, Parker and Dubois back from the dead and continually winning as underdogs, Zhang ready to bounce back, Kabayel being wrote off against undefeated Makhmudov and Frank Sanchez and putting himself in the mix.Boxers who were being avoided are no longer being frozen out, the likes of Bakole and Hygovic are now going to get their chances and will benefit massively from increased activity.The world is now their oyster for the likes of Jalolov and Itauma, big money to fight big fighters, no promoters or tv companies blocking their path, its basically get out there and show you're good enough, let's see if the likes of Jalolov and Itauma sink or swim, can they cope when they are up against it, and let's put a ban on these rematch clauses, let the division flow.