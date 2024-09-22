« previous next »
I can't believe that Joshua's corner left him in for that long. After that first knockdown, he just couldn't defend himself and took a lot of punishment. I get that it's not easy to pull him out, but that's a potential difficult part of the job and they should have protected him.
AJ went to a place against Klitschko that he hasn't wanted to go back to. It was evident against Ruiz, the first Usyk fight & again last night. Credit to Daniel Dubois who took a lot of stick after the defeats to Joe Joyce & Usyk and his display against Kevin Lerena. Is the fabled AJ & Fury destined never to happen ...
Quote from: slotmachine on September 21, 2024, 10:55:07 pm
Fuck me have you heard the shite Bellew's coming out with 'Lennox Lewis very similar' to Joshua

Is he talking about Lennox the nearly 60 year old ??!!
Quote from: Alf on September 22, 2024, 12:45:53 pm
AJ went to a place against Klitschko that he hasn't wanted to go back to. It was evident against Ruiz, the first Usyk fight & again last night. Credit to Daniel Dubois who took a lot of stick after the defeats to Joe Joyce & Usyk and his display against Kevin Lerena. Is the fabled AJ & Fury destined never to happen ...
I think if Fury loses the second Usyk fight then it's cash out time for them both.

The sad thing is that since that fight never happened when they were both in their primes, we'll spend the rest of our lives in this thread arguing over whether either of them were any good or not.
Fury v Joshua is bound to happen especially if Fury loses again to Usyk in the rematch.

Zhang has already called out Dubois.  ;D
Quote from: William Regal on September 22, 2024, 11:58:04 am

Good post mate, just a point in regards to Dubois maybe taking a bit of time to get AJ out of there. I thought he was very methodical and smart; he didn't rush in throwing big bombs trying to get him out of there. He established his jab very early and once he had AJ hurt he just stalked, took his time, threw punches obviously but he wasn't overly reckless because he could have walked onto one.

He had AJ hurt so early but he kept the foot down without being stupid and I thought it was a very good performance from him. In regards to Joshua, his chin isn't necessarily weak (how long has this been discussed) but once he's hurt he's really hurt and takes a while to recover. His legs go and he looks incredible vulnerable to anything once his legs buckle a bit.

Quote from: Samie on September 22, 2024, 01:57:54 pm
Fury v Joshua is bound to happen especially if Fury loses again to Usyk in the rematch.

Zhang has already called out Dubois.  ;D

Agree but doesnt happen if Fury beats Usyk.

Joshua will have beat DD in a rematch for it to happen.
Or in the event of Fury winning his fight, he might think there is far more money to be made from an easier fight against AJ


though if Fury loses his fight, he could still make big money against AJ and it would still get promoted as a clash of the very best of the best of the brilliant tip top higher thant the top shelf good uns.
Quote
The Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois final attendance number was 98,128 at Wembley Stadium, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has said. New British boxing attendance record, the biggest crowd the sport has ever seen in the country.
What are you meant to see from that seat? :D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 23, 2024, 08:28:13 am
What are you meant to see from that seat? :D
I was towards the front of the second tier, so 'relatively' close, and it wasn't easy to see the fighters!

Good points as usual, @William, but I take umbrage with the fact Miller was a dangerous fighter. He's shite, and we all knew his record was a complete mirage. I have never thought much of Hrgovic but Dubois was 2/1 underdog and came through big adversity to win that so all credit there. Indeed, I wonder in the fullness of time whether we'll see that Hrgovic fight as Dubois' "Eureka" moment where he realised he was actually a good fighter? He fought like someone who believed in himself on Saturday despite not giving off that impression in his interviews.
As a casual boxing fan, to those saying why was AJ the main attraction - why he came out second etc etc, to be honest AJ is the one generating interest in this fight, not Dubois.  If it was Dubois vs Anyone Else, i'm probably not watching it.

But after that fight, Dubois' stock has risen and i'm more likely going to take an interest.
So turns out AJ doesn't have a rematch clause after all
Warren said he doesn;t, Eddie says he does.  ;D
The amount of money AJ brings to the table will ensure there's a rematch to be fair and that's probably worth as much as a clause. Dubois doesn't make anywhere near as much against anyone else
I think Dubois will be very happy to do a rematch. Unquestionably the biggest pay cheque, this time his team calls the shots and he'll be extremely confident of winning. Taking far less money to fight Zhang or Parker would be daft.
Dubois would love the rematch I'm sure. Can come out last like he was supposed to.

'His excellency' will decide though. AJ has a contracted fight on Riyadh season so it could be Dubois or somebody else
Quote from: stewil007 on September 23, 2024, 09:19:02 am
As a casual boxing fan, to those saying why was AJ the main attraction - why he came out second etc etc, to be honest AJ is the one generating interest in this fight, not Dubois.  If it was Dubois vs Anyone Else, i'm probably not watching it.

But after that fight, Dubois' stock has risen and i'm more likely going to take an interest.
I get that the champion should have come out last, but come on, Dubois was not a legit champion before the weekend.
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 05:00:43 am
I get that the champion should have come out last, but come on, Dubois was not a legit champion before the weekend.

Again, casual boxing fan - as far as i was aware Dubois had the belt etc etc
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 10:10:26 am
Again, casual boxing fan - as far as i was aware Dubois had the belt etc etc
Boxing goes by who the 'A' side is in terms of popularity more than titles half the time! If Canelo fights for someone else's title, you better believe the little diva will demand to be second in the ring and have everything centered around him. He has done it before. At the weekend, Joshua was the 'A' side and Dubois was happy to go along with it. If there is a rematch, Dubois' team will surely demand to be the 'A' side.
It's going to be interesting to see what heavyweight match ups come next.

Was just listening to Bakoles trainer and he was saying Alalshiyk was trying to make Bakole v Zhang but Zhang has refused it.  Reading between the lines it sounds to me like Bakole will face Kabayel or Parker next, probably Kabayel, which in turn probably means the Parker Zhang rematch is next.

Joshua doesnt have a rematch clause but Hearn says hes contracted to another Riyadh fight and if Joshua wants Dubois then that's what Alalshiyk will make next.

I think it's a bad move for Joshua to make that Dubois rematch, I think he'd get beasted again, Joshua is probably best sitting tight and fighting Fury next after the Usyk rematch regardless of whether Fury wins or not.  I think Joshua has a much bigger chance of beating Fury than he does winning a Dubois rematch.

After that, it's just matching up the likes of Ruiz, Anderson, Hyrgovic, Jalolov, Wardley, Chisora, Whyte, Itauma etc etc
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 08:18:10 pm
It's going to be interesting to see what heavyweight match ups come next.

Was just listening to Bakoles trainer and he was saying Alalshiyk was trying to make Bakole v Zhang but Zhang has refused it.  Reading between the lines it sounds to me like Bakole will face Kabayel or Parker next, probably Kabayel, which in turn probably means the Parker Zhang rematch is next.

Joshua doesnt have a rematch clause but Hearn says hes contracted to another Riyadh fight and if Joshua wants Dubois then that's what Alalshiyk will make next.

I think it's a bad move for Joshua to make that Dubois rematch, I think he'd get beasted again, Joshua is probably best sitting tight and fighting Fury next after the Usyk rematch regardless of whether Fury wins or not.  I think Joshua has a much bigger chance of beating Fury than he does winning a Dubois rematch.

After that, it's just matching up the likes of Ruiz, Anderson, Hyrgovic, Jalolov, Wardley, Chisora, Whyte, Itauma etc etc
That's one grim list of "contenders"  :D The heavyweight division is not in good shape! Jalolov is an interesting one though; I'm fascinated to see what he does in the next few years. Same story with Itauma although frankly, he is nothing more than one of the hyped up youngsters who may or may not be good. I don't see the rest of that list doing a great deal to be honest.

Had Joshua been caught with a stunning big shot and barrage, and knocked out that way, you could say it was one of those things. However, he got battered, plain and simple. Hard to see how he recovers and beats the same opponent although keeping his hands up would be a start!

Don't blame Zhang for not wanting Bakole as it's a high risk low reward fight he can ill afford to lose. That said, I'm unsure how good Bakole is. You could say that about virtually every contender mind.
I mean if you're being told this every fight then what do you expect

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/rGiHVxeCZd4?si=mapLIjxfImnPZl26" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/rGiHVxeCZd4?si=mapLIjxfImnPZl26</a>

Last 3 fights he's been given really shit advice
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:38:50 am
That's one grim list of "contenders"  :D The heavyweight division is not in good shape! Jalolov is an interesting one though; I'm fascinated to see what he does in the next few years. Same story with Itauma although frankly, he is nothing more than one of the hyped up youngsters who may or may not be good. I don't see the rest of that list doing a great deal to be honest.

Had Joshua been caught with a stunning big shot and barrage, and knocked out that way, you could say it was one of those things. However, he got battered, plain and simple. Hard to see how he recovers and beats the same opponent although keeping his hands up would be a start!

Don't blame Zhang for not wanting Bakole as it's a high risk low reward fight he can ill afford to lose. That said, I'm unsure how good Bakole is. You could say that about virtually every contender mind.

It's like the Saudi money has come 2 years too late into heavyweight boxing, the inactivity, covid, and these annoying as fuck rematch clauses have held the division up badly when it could have flourished.

I do like what the Saudi money is doing now, it's getting the contenders fighting each other regularly, the likes of Kabayel, Parker, Joshua, Zhang, and Dubois have benefitted massively from the activity, a loss is no longer the end of the world for these fighters because they are coming straight back into the mix, Parker and Dubois back from the dead and continually winning as underdogs, Zhang ready to bounce back, Kabayel being wrote off against undefeated Makhmudov and Frank Sanchez and putting himself in the mix.

Boxers who were being avoided are no longer being frozen out, the likes of Bakole and Hygovic are now going to get their chances and  will benefit massively from increased activity.

The world is now their oyster for the likes of Jalolov and Itauma, big money to fight big fighters, no promoters or tv companies blocking their path, its basically get out there and show you're good enough, let's see if the likes of Jalolov and Itauma sink or swim, can they cope when they are up against it, and let's put a ban on these rematch clauses, let the division flow.
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 03:18:16 pm
It's like the Saudi money has come 2 years too late into heavyweight boxing, the inactivity, covid, and these annoying as fuck rematch clauses have held the division up badly when it could have flourished.

I do like what the Saudi money is doing now, it's getting the contenders fighting each other regularly, the likes of Kabayel, Parker, Joshua, Zhang, and Dubois have benefitted massively from the activity, a loss is no longer the end of the world for these fighters because they are coming straight back into the mix, Parker and Dubois back from the dead and continually winning as underdogs, Zhang ready to bounce back, Kabayel being wrote off against undefeated Makhmudov and Frank Sanchez and putting himself in the mix.

Boxers who were being avoided are no longer being frozen out, the likes of Bakole and Hygovic are now going to get their chances and  will benefit massively from increased activity.

The world is now their oyster for the likes of Jalolov and Itauma, big money to fight big fighters, no promoters or tv companies blocking their path, its basically get out there and show you're good enough, let's see if the likes of Jalolov and Itauma sink or swim, can they cope when they are up against it, and let's put a ban on these rematch clauses, let the division flow.

I know you're not making the point that people should turn a blind eye, but this stinks. Boxing has been completely sportswashed and now people are thinking it's great  :butt
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:26:02 pm
I know you're not making the point that people should turn a blind eye, but this stinks. Boxing has been completely sportswashed and now people are thinking it's great  :butt

Yeah I get the moral stance mate, I'm talking purely for the viewers benefit in boxing, the fights are being made, and the fighters are active.  Beterbiev v Bivol october, Usyk v Fury December, the actual sport itself is thriving, the blood money not so good.
