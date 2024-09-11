« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1933 1934 1935 1936 1937 [1938]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4351467 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77480 on: September 11, 2024, 05:10:08 pm »
Next weeks Joshua v Dubois undercard  :wave

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77481 on: September 13, 2024, 05:31:00 pm »
Quote
Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott has declared that Wilder will fight again and is not retiring from boxing yet.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77482 on: September 13, 2024, 05:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 13, 2024, 05:31:00 pm


Whats the betting its another Saudi cash grab for him ?!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77483 on: September 13, 2024, 06:13:45 pm »
That or a fight with Chisora.  ;D
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77484 on: September 13, 2024, 08:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 13, 2024, 06:13:45 pm
That or a fight with Chisora.  ;D

Delboy will be fighting the likes of Fury / Joshua kids !

Guy is tough but not much good if it costs you your health money then means nothing.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77485 on: September 14, 2024, 11:56:21 pm »
Lara v Garcia and Canelo v Berlanga tonight lads.  :wave
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,434
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77486 on: September 15, 2024, 12:05:49 am »
Quote from: Samie on September 14, 2024, 11:56:21 pm
Lara v Garcia and Canelo v Berlanga tonight lads.  :wave
Lara fighting twice in the same year and up against someone even less active than him 🤣

Father Time will catch up to him soon but probably not tonight.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77487 on: September 15, 2024, 12:46:52 am »
« Last Edit: September 15, 2024, 12:49:48 am by Samie »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77488 on: September 15, 2024, 02:31:33 am »
Any idea on the walk time Samie ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline San Diego Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77489 on: September 15, 2024, 03:47:05 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on September 15, 2024, 12:05:49 am
Lara fighting twice in the same year and up against someone even less active than him 🤣

Father Time will catch up to him soon but probably not tonight.
Nope he won...pretty easily to be honest
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,434
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77490 on: September 15, 2024, 11:46:41 am »
Quote from: San Diego Red on September 15, 2024, 03:47:05 am
Nope he won...pretty easily to be honest
It helped that he fought someone even less active than him, who was also moving up in weight. Lara remains legit and a stylistic nightmare for everyone, but for how long? He is 41 years old, after all.

He's a strange one, is Lara. Top-tier fighter, who has been in the "who needs him" category for as long as I can remember and could also send a glass eye to sleep  :D

Been too inactive throughout his career. Turned pro 16 years ago and has only fought 37 times! He "lost" to ginger over 10 years ago, fought just 14 times since. Lost three times but you could have made an argument for him in all three bouts.
« Last Edit: September 15, 2024, 11:51:21 am by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77491 on: September 15, 2024, 02:37:43 pm »
Easy wins for Lara and Canelo.


Fight Benavidez you ginger twat.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,434
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77492 on: September 15, 2024, 09:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 15, 2024, 02:37:43 pm
Easy wins for Lara and Canelo.


Fight Lara again you ginger twat.
:D

I'm not convinced he'd win legitimately you know.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77493 on: September 16, 2024, 05:42:26 pm »
Quote
IBF have stated that Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington on Saturday night will not be for Cacace's IBF Super-Featherweight world title because he was due for a mandatory vs Eduardo Nunez, whereas Warrington is not ranked by IBF. If Cacace loses, the belt will become vacant.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77494 on: September 17, 2024, 12:38:01 pm »
Really looking forward to watching Sheeraz again on Saturday, potentially world class fighter on our hands there.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77495 on: September 19, 2024, 06:28:15 pm »
Joshua v Dubois undercard.  :wave

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77496 on: Yesterday at 12:51:57 am »
Predictions for the big fight at the weekend lads.  :wave

Put a bet on for AJ to stop Dubois in Round 8.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77497 on: Yesterday at 06:27:42 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:51:57 am
Predictions for the big fight at the weekend lads.  :wave

Put a bet on for AJ to stop Dubois in Round 8.
AJ in 10th, Dubois will quit in his corner.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,553
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77498 on: Yesterday at 07:10:16 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:51:57 am
Predictions for the big fight at the weekend lads.  :wave

Put a bet on for AJ to stop Dubois in Round 8.
If Dubois lets AJ land half as many shots as he let Hrgovic in the early rounds, it will be a short night. We might get the boring version of AJ though which would make it more competitive.

I'll be on a plane annoyingly.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,434
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77499 on: Yesterday at 10:30:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:51:57 am
Predictions for the big fight at the weekend lads.  :wave

Put a bet on for AJ to stop Dubois in Round 8.
AJ by earlyish KO. Dubois isn't going to suddenly learn defence and he has never fought anyone with Joshua's power. I wouldn't be shocked if it ends quite early; remember the Lerena fight? Dubois has a puncher's chance and could get lucky if AJ makes a mistake. I would expect Joshua to box cautiously for a couple of rounds but an opening will appear sooner rather than later. Dubois is the kind of fighter Joshua tends to look good against. I would be surprised if this goes beyond 6 rounds either way.

Btw, Josh Kelly is now fighting Ishmael Davis; that's a really good replacement this late on and it's a potentially competitive fight.

Did I mention I'll be at Wembley watching?  :D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:34:27 am by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77500 on: Yesterday at 02:22:46 pm »
Motherfuckers, Lusty on a plane and you repping RAWK at Wembley...I'll be left on here with Fordy.  ;D

Remember to throw a dildo into the ring mate.  :wave
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,734
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77501 on: Yesterday at 02:37:35 pm »
I think AJ goes in cautiously and waits for Dubois to present an opening & then knocks him outside inside of 6 rounds. Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz should be a good fight.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77502 on: Yesterday at 03:35:23 pm »
96K at Wembley.

Quote
Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois is now sold out and so will break the British boxing attendance record with a record crowd of 96,000 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has said.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77503 on: Yesterday at 04:00:28 pm »
I fancy Joshua to win by KO or stoppage. Dubois defence is not good enough
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,553
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77504 on: Yesterday at 06:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:22:46 pm
Motherfuckers, Lusty on a plane and you repping RAWK at Wembley...I'll be left on here with Fordy.  ;D

Remember to throw a dildo into the ring mate.  :wave
We're leaving the thread in safe hands mate ;D
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,392
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77505 on: Yesterday at 06:28:47 pm »
Dubois defends with his face. AJ has gone back to hitting people hard again the last few fights. I only see an AJ stoppage in this and some cringey 3 time world champion celebration.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77506 on: Yesterday at 06:46:45 pm »
What time to the beheadings start ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77507 on: Yesterday at 06:49:49 pm »
This is at Wembley mate.  ;D
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77508 on: Yesterday at 07:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:49:49 pm
This is at Wembley mate.  ;D

Just thought they'd go the whole hog and blood wash the suqare.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77509 on: Yesterday at 07:52:10 pm »
Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois weigh-in results:

Joshua - 252.3lbs

Dubois - 248.4lbs
Logged

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,280
  • Six times...
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77510 on: Yesterday at 10:52:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:16:55 pm
Just thought they'd go the whole hog and blood wash the suqare.

Hasnt stopped the sickening his excellency shite.

Gareth A Davies being all over YouTube build up, talks some wham, embarrassing.

And yeah whoever said about the 3 times stuff, also embarrassing. Biggest fight since Lewis, fuck off lads.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,434
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77511 on: Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:52:10 pm
Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois weigh-in results:

Joshua - 252.3lbs

Dubois - 248.4lbs
Dubois is far too heavy IMO and is in danger of being an easy static target.
Logged

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,280
  • Six times...
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77512 on: Yesterday at 10:56:45 pm »
Eddie Hearn is a prick as well.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,434
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77513 on: Yesterday at 11:03:28 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 10:56:45 pm
Eddie Hearn is a prick as well.
I think even he thinks he's a prick 😀 Being a massive throbbing bellend is a prerequisite for a boxing promoter it seems.
Logged

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,280
  • Six times...
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77514 on: Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:03:28 pm
I think even he thinks he's a prick 😀 Being a massive throbbing bellend is a prerequisite for a boxing promoter it seems.

Not sure, arrogant egotists arent usually blessed with self awareness 😄 but yeah, theyre all the same, love the limelight, and zero issues with dumping a barrel load of verbal diarrhoea, or actually saying anything if the price is right. Very special breed.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77515 on: Yesterday at 11:23:11 pm »
You have to talk a lot of shite to become a Boxing promoter...A few on RAWK are already Don King level.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,748
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77516 on: Yesterday at 11:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:35:23 pm
96K at Wembley.

Abu Dhabi levels of cooking the books if the seat map I saw earlier today is anything to go by.

Every single block in the upper tier had tickets, all but 3 blocks in the lower. At least half of the middle tier and over half the areas on the pitch all available.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,884
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77517 on: Yesterday at 11:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:45:17 pm
Abu Dhabi levels of cooking the books if the seat map I saw earlier today is anything to go by.

Every single block in the upper tier had tickets, all but 3 blocks in the lower. At least half of the middle tier and over half the areas on the pitch all available.

Maybe mate but that's for the final fight of the night,  It's gonig to gradually build up. I don;t think the first fight on the card will even be half full.  :D
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,434
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77518 on: Today at 09:08:06 am »
I didn't even realise we have to suffer Noel Gallagher before the main event.  :butt :butt :butt

Worse, it's the other one!!!  :no
« Last Edit: Today at 09:15:49 am by 1892tillforever »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1933 1934 1935 1936 1937 [1938]   Go Up
« previous next »
 