Nope he won...pretty easily to be honest



It helped that he fought someone even less active than him, who was also moving up in weight. Lara remains legit and a stylistic nightmare for everyone, but for how long? He is 41 years old, after all.He's a strange one, is Lara. Top-tier fighter, who has been in the "who needs him" category for as long as I can remember and could also send a glass eye to sleepBeen too inactive throughout his career. Turned pro 16 years ago and has only fought 37 times! He "lost" to ginger over 10 years ago, fought just 14 times since. Lost three times but you could have made an argument for him in all three bouts.