Boxing thread

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77480 on: September 11, 2024, 05:10:08 pm
Next weeks Joshua v Dubois undercard  :wave

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77481 on: September 13, 2024, 05:31:00 pm
Quote
Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott has declared that Wilder will fight again and is not retiring from boxing yet.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77482 on: September 13, 2024, 05:59:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 13, 2024, 05:31:00 pm


Whats the betting its another Saudi cash grab for him ?!
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77483 on: September 13, 2024, 06:13:45 pm
That or a fight with Chisora.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77484 on: September 13, 2024, 08:09:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 13, 2024, 06:13:45 pm
That or a fight with Chisora.  ;D

Delboy will be fighting the likes of Fury / Joshua kids !

Guy is tough but not much good if it costs you your health money then means nothing.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77485 on: September 14, 2024, 11:56:21 pm
Lara v Garcia and Canelo v Berlanga tonight lads.  :wave
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77486 on: September 15, 2024, 12:05:49 am
Quote from: Samie on September 14, 2024, 11:56:21 pm
Lara v Garcia and Canelo v Berlanga tonight lads.  :wave
Lara fighting twice in the same year and up against someone even less active than him 🤣

Father Time will catch up to him soon but probably not tonight.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77487 on: September 15, 2024, 12:46:52 am
« Last Edit: September 15, 2024, 12:49:48 am by Samie »
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77488 on: September 15, 2024, 02:31:33 am
Any idea on the walk time Samie ?
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77489 on: September 15, 2024, 03:47:05 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on September 15, 2024, 12:05:49 am
Lara fighting twice in the same year and up against someone even less active than him 🤣

Father Time will catch up to him soon but probably not tonight.
Nope he won...pretty easily to be honest
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77490 on: September 15, 2024, 11:46:41 am
Quote from: San Diego Red on September 15, 2024, 03:47:05 am
Nope he won...pretty easily to be honest
It helped that he fought someone even less active than him, who was also moving up in weight. Lara remains legit and a stylistic nightmare for everyone, but for how long? He is 41 years old, after all.

He's a strange one, is Lara. Top-tier fighter, who has been in the "who needs him" category for as long as I can remember and could also send a glass eye to sleep  :D

Been too inactive throughout his career. Turned pro 16 years ago and has only fought 37 times! He "lost" to ginger over 10 years ago, fought just 14 times since. Lost three times but you could have made an argument for him in all three bouts.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77491 on: September 15, 2024, 02:37:43 pm
Easy wins for Lara and Canelo.


Fight Benavidez you ginger twat.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77492 on: September 15, 2024, 09:08:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 15, 2024, 02:37:43 pm
Easy wins for Lara and Canelo.


Fight Lara again you ginger twat.
:D

I'm not convinced he'd win legitimately you know.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77493 on: September 16, 2024, 05:42:26 pm
Quote
IBF have stated that Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington on Saturday night will not be for Cacace's IBF Super-Featherweight world title because he was due for a mandatory vs Eduardo Nunez, whereas Warrington is not ranked by IBF. If Cacace loses, the belt will become vacant.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77494 on: September 17, 2024, 12:38:01 pm
Really looking forward to watching Sheeraz again on Saturday, potentially world class fighter on our hands there.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77495 on: Yesterday at 06:28:15 pm
Joshua v Dubois undercard.  :wave

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77496 on: Today at 12:51:57 am
Predictions for the big fight at the weekend lads.  :wave

Put a bet on for AJ to stop Dubois in Round 8.
