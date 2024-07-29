« previous next »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77400 on: July 29, 2024, 09:08:31 pm »
Our 3 male Boxers all had a chance of getting a medal too.  We've been fucked over here.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77401 on: July 29, 2024, 10:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Legs on July 29, 2024, 09:03:51 pm
Unreal scoring in Orie fight how they came to that decision in the last round was incredible
Just seen it, what an absolute joke! That final round was clearly Ories.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77402 on: July 29, 2024, 11:51:21 pm »
Olympic boxing is so fixed at times. The number of bouts i've seen over the years with unexplainable scores is so high.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77403 on: July 30, 2024, 08:29:54 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on July 29, 2024, 10:00:23 pm
Just seen it, what an absolute joke! That final round was clearly Ories.

I actually thought that he clearly won all three rounds. How on earth anyone didn't think that Orie won the fight is a mystery. He was the better boxer and should have progressed.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77404 on: July 30, 2024, 09:04:41 am »
Quote from: stockdam on July 30, 2024, 08:29:54 am
I actually thought that he clearly won all three rounds. How on earth anyone didn't think that Orie won the fight is a mystery. He was the better boxer and should have progressed.
Yes same here, not much in the 2nd but still gave it to Orie.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77405 on: July 30, 2024, 09:54:46 am »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on July 29, 2024, 11:51:21 pm
Olympic boxing is so fixed at times. The number of bouts i've seen over the years with unexplainable scores is so high.
I much prefer the old system where they scored points and they came up on the screen as you go along. There is less fixing that way.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77406 on: July 30, 2024, 12:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July 29, 2024, 09:08:05 pm
We were fucked over in one of the women's fights yesterday as well
Yeah that one was just as bad.

Just a reminder of why boxing was going to get thrown out of the Olympics.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77407 on: July 30, 2024, 03:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on July 29, 2024, 11:51:21 pm
Olympic boxing is so fixed at times. The number of bouts i've seen over the years with unexplainable scores is so high.

I'm sure many of us will be old enough to remember Roy Jones being completely robbed of gold by the Korean in Seoul 88, cant have been many worse than that?

I've not caught up with the Orie fight yet, but I'd be astounded if Jalolov doesnt win his 2nd Olympic Super heavyweight gold, he should be well down the road to becoming a champion by now instead of re-entering the Olympics.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77408 on: July 30, 2024, 04:14:02 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on July 30, 2024, 03:40:32 pm
I'm sure many of us will be old enough to remember Roy Jones being completely robbed of gold by the Korean in Seoul 88, cant have been many worse than that?

I've not caught up with the Orie fight yet, but I'd be astounded if Jalolov doesnt win his 2nd Olympic Super heavyweight gold, he should be well down the road to becoming a champion by now instead of re-entering the Olympics.

Nothing tops that RJJ decision.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77409 on: July 30, 2024, 09:10:06 pm »
Quote
Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis is reportedly postponed and will not take place on August 24th due to an injury to Catterall. Plan is for the fight to be rescheduled for October as injury is not serious. [@MikeCoppinger]
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77410 on: July 31, 2024, 03:01:32 pm »
Quansah's stance, he could be a great Middleweight boxer.  8)

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77411 on: July 31, 2024, 03:32:47 pm »
Really looking forward to Jared Anderson v Bakole this weekend.

Anderson has been hyped as the goods for quite while and mostly justified it but this fight v Bakole wreaks of bad match making from his promoter.

Bakole is very much an avoided fighter, high risk and low reward, mainly avoided from wrecking all the divisions big guns in sparring.

This looks like a cracking fight on paper, it's going to tell us if the Anderson hype is genuine. It's the big opportunity Bakole needed since his epic loss to Michael Hunter 6 years back, it's a real crossroads fight for the winner to catapult themselves forwards from.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77412 on: July 31, 2024, 03:37:48 pm »
Crawford v Madrimov this weekend for the WBA Light Middleweight title lads. Ruiz v Miller on the undercard too. :wave

« Reply #77413 on: Yesterday at 04:18:14 pm »
Jalolov quarter final 4.54 today
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77414 on: Yesterday at 05:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 31, 2024, 03:37:48 pm
Crawford v Madrimov this weekend for the WBA Light Middleweight title lads. Ruiz v Miller on the undercard too. :wave


Part of me thinks Madrimov will give Crawford a much harder time than expected. However, Bud is that good he could make another good fighter look average.

Don't know what to make of either Anderson or Bakole. The former didn't exactly look great against Charles Martin but Martin "best sparring fighter ever" Bakole has been less than amazing in actual fights.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77415 on: Yesterday at 08:41:05 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 05:34:31 pm
Part of me thinks Madrimov will give Crawford a much harder time than expected. However, Bud is that good he could make another good fighter look average.

Don't know what to make of either Anderson or Bakole. The former didn't exactly look great against Charles Martin but Martin "best sparring fighter ever" Bakole has been less than amazing in actual fights.
You would assume Crawford wins easily enough, but he's stepping up in weight against a relatively untested opponent so there's always going to be a question mark.  Madimov has got one of those mad styles where he's either going to change the world, or he's going to fall apart against the first opponent who knows what they're doing.

You would likewise assume Jared Anderson wins, but he absolutely reeks of hype to me.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77416 on: Yesterday at 11:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 08:41:05 pm
You would assume Crawford wins easily enough, but he's stepping up in weight against a relatively untested opponent so there's always going to be a question mark.  Madimov has got one of those mad styles where he's either going to change the world, or he's going to fall apart against the first opponent who knows what they're doing.

You would likewise assume Jared Anderson wins, but he absolutely reeks of hype to me.
I don't think Anderson is better than Dubois for example. The heavyweight division is the easiest to build up a false record in by far. Even moderate analysis of his record suggests he hasn't shown anything more than any other "prospect."

I remember Tye Fields being 41-1 with 37 KOs at one point FFS! Brian Nielsen was 49-0 and 62-1  :lmao Mind you, Nielsen had a nice collection of faded names on his resume, including Tony Tubbs, Bonecrusher Smith, Carlos De Leon, and Larry Holmes.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77417 on: Today at 08:28:04 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:53:11 pm
I don't think Anderson is better than Dubois for example. The heavyweight division is the easiest to build up a false record in by far. Even moderate analysis of his record suggests he hasn't shown anything more than any other "prospect."

I remember Tye Fields being 41-1 with 37 KOs at one point FFS! Brian Nielsen was 49-0 and 62-1  :lmao Mind you, Nielsen had a nice collection of faded names on his resume, including Tony Tubbs, Bonecrusher Smith, Carlos De Leon, and Larry Holmes.
It's because the Americans haven't produced a decent heavyweight in years and the money men are desperate to have one. So any prospect over there is going to get hyped to the moon.

It's Deontay Wilder all over again. They'll keep him safe and pad his CV with bums until that WBC title falls into the hands of the modern day Bermaine Stiverne and that will be it.

Wilder managed to get to about 40 fights before he went near anyone with a pulse.
