Really looking forward to Jared Anderson v Bakole this weekend.



Anderson has been hyped as the goods for quite while and mostly justified it but this fight v Bakole wreaks of bad match making from his promoter.



Bakole is very much an avoided fighter, high risk and low reward, mainly avoided from wrecking all the divisions big guns in sparring.



This looks like a cracking fight on paper, it's going to tell us if the Anderson hype is genuine. It's the big opportunity Bakole needed since his epic loss to Michael Hunter 6 years back, it's a real crossroads fight for the winner to catapult themselves forwards from.