Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4264589 times)

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77280 on: June 27, 2024, 10:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on June 25, 2024, 01:21:48 pm
Think it will do alright. Prograis has a name. Catteral just won a big fight and it is the first big fight at the new arena.

Co op live is double the capacity of Leeds and a rematch of a grudge match didnt sell it out at £40 a ticket...
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77281 on: June 28, 2024, 09:54:45 am »
Dubois has consistently played the ratings system like a violin.  Fair play to him for that though, I always wondered why more fighters don't do it.  They sit around moaning about never getting a big fight but if you play the rankings you'll guarantee a title shot eventually and maybe you'll get a belt in the email.  The big fights will follow.

The problem with Dubois is he has absolutely zero defence and up until Hrgovic he hadn't shown much heart either which is a bad combination.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77282 on: June 28, 2024, 09:22:36 pm »
Got tickets for the fight. I'm going to Wembley 😀
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77283 on: June 29, 2024, 11:16:41 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on June 28, 2024, 09:22:36 pm
Got tickets for the fight. I'm going to Wembley 😀
Nice one, will be good to be at a big fight where there's an actual atmosphere.

I was there for AJ v Wlad but I remember very little to be honest ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77284 on: June 29, 2024, 09:28:46 pm »
Quote
Eddie Hearn has said Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois sold around 70,000 tickets on the first day of sale, Eddie Hearn has said. He added that when 90,000 are sold, the idea is to push with the council to extend capacity to 100,000 and set new UK boxing attendance record. [@IFLTV]
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77285 on: June 30, 2024, 12:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 29, 2024, 09:28:46 pm

All the shit Froch says about Joshua and he can better his greatest achievement in a fight with no hype  ;D just another Saturday for AJ. Great to have him fighting in UK again.

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77286 on: June 30, 2024, 02:17:39 pm »
AJ already beat Froch's record when he fought Wladermir Klitschko in front of 90K.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77287 on: June 30, 2024, 02:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 29, 2024, 09:28:46 pm


An extra 10k seems an awful lot of extra punters allowed in to me.

Eddie talking out his Harris here or is this likely ?

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77288 on: June 30, 2024, 02:49:07 pm »
It might be possible, Warren got it up to 95K for Fury.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77289 on: June 30, 2024, 04:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Legs on June 30, 2024, 02:42:15 pm
An extra 10k seems an awful lot of extra punters allowed in to me.

Eddie talking out his Harris here or is this likely ?


Wembley can hold it. There was loads of empty space even when I was there and it was 90k. It's more a case of whether they can lay on enough public transport etc. to get people in and out.

Also whether fast Eddie can sell the tickets but to be honest with no other big fights in the UK these days it should be OK.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77290 on: June 30, 2024, 04:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on June 30, 2024, 04:30:13 pm
Wembley can hold it. There was loads of empty space even when I was there and it was 90k. It's more a case of whether they can lay on enough public transport etc. to get people in and out.

Also whether fast Eddie can sell the tickets but to be honest with no other big fights in the UK these days it should be OK.

True possible it is AJ last fight in UK as I guess he will be back over to Saudi for next few fights.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77291 on: June 30, 2024, 08:11:18 pm »
At the end of the day, it's a world title fight between two UK fighters in London. It can and probably will do 100k.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77292 on: July 4, 2024, 06:24:00 pm »
 ;D Time for the next SRL to step up.

Quote
Canelo Alvarez vs Chris Eubank Jr is now in negotiations and its claimed this fight is the frontrunner to happen next. [ @ChavaESPN]
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77293 on: July 4, 2024, 07:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  4, 2024, 06:24:00 pm
;D Time for the next SRL to step up.

The most pointless fight of all time.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77294 on: July 4, 2024, 07:07:55 pm »
I don't think AJ is big a draw as he once was. Tickets were like goldust for the Klitschko fight, they were going for less than face value for Povetkin, no doubt this will do big numbers but in times gone by this would have sold out on the first day of sale.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77295 on: July 4, 2024, 07:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on July  4, 2024, 07:05:42 pm
The most pointless fight of all time.

Don;t disrespect Canelo like that mate. I get it's a tough ask against the next Ray Leonard but he's got a fighting chance if this happens.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77296 on: July 6, 2024, 12:29:55 am »
Quote from: Samie on July  4, 2024, 06:24:00 pm
;D Time for the next SRL to step up.
Oh FFS. Eubank Jr rivalling Dubois in the failing upwards stakes.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77297 on: July 6, 2024, 12:09:00 pm »
How would they sell that fight?

Could do o2 here easy and sell boatloads of PPV but I dont think the money would be enough to tempt Canelo
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77298 on: July 6, 2024, 08:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on July  6, 2024, 12:09:00 pm
How would they sell that fight?

Could do o2 here easy and sell boatloads of PPV but I dont think the money would be enough to tempt Canelo
He might fancy an easy eight figure payday and the chance to fight overseas, in what would be a very handy fight.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77299 on: July 7, 2024, 09:11:23 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on July  6, 2024, 08:19:11 pm
He might fancy an easy eight figure payday and the chance to fight overseas, in what would be a very handy fight.
Canelo absolutely loves knocking out British boxers, he'll do it for free.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77300 on: July 7, 2024, 02:58:10 pm »
Johnny Fisher didn't hang about last night.

https://youtu.be/gIXKGn_n3_g?si=4OZP_fuBrKTUUceC
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77301 on: July 8, 2024, 01:26:05 am »
Came across this old Amir Khan documentary and yes he's a dickhead we take the piss out of him for his chicken dance and for some reason waiting to fight Mayweather and Pacquio and for some batshit reason challenging Canelo up at Middlweight etc but credit where its' due for the lad that we forget he's a:

Olympic Silver medalist at 17 having only lost to the great Lightweight in Mario Kindelan, which he avenged in his last figt as an amateur.

Unified Light Welterweight champion.

Okay beat the ghost of Barrera but it's a good name on the record. But for a good 3 year period he was really good. Beat in that time the likes of Malignaggi, Maidana, Judah, Alexander and got screwed over in the Peterson fight that he should've won.





« Last Edit: July 8, 2024, 01:27:56 am by Samie »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77302 on: July 8, 2024, 10:01:30 am »
Quote from: Samie on July  8, 2024, 01:26:05 am
Came across this old Amir Khan documentary and yes he's a dickhead we take the piss out of him for his chicken dance and for some reason waiting to fight Mayweather and Pacquio and for some batshit reason challenging Canelo up at Middlweight etc but credit where its' due for the lad that we forget he's a:

Olympic Silver medalist at 17 having only lost to the great Lightweight in Mario Kindelan, which he avenged in his last figt as an amateur.

Unified Light Welterweight champion.

Okay beat the ghost of Barrera but it's a good name on the record. But for a good 3 year period he was really good. Beat in that time the likes of Malignaggi, Maidana, Judah, Alexander and got screwed over in the Peterson fight that he should've won.






Are we being nice to Amir Khan in this thread now?  Further proof that standards are slipping ;D

In all seriousness, he was an exciting fighter down at lightweight but didn't carry his power up with him through the weights.  Then he wasted what should have been the peak years of his career waiting to win the Mayweather sweepstakes, but then he wasn't the only one back then.

I always like when a fighter has a signature move, like the pull counter or the gazelle punch.  Unfortunately for Khan his signature move was banging his gloves together and walking onto a left hook.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77303 on: July 8, 2024, 02:08:10 pm »
The standards of this thread were never great to start with mate. Why do you think the likes of us gather here weekly to see some shit Latvian electricians pummple each other?  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77304 on: July 8, 2024, 09:08:07 pm »
One thing about Amir Khan was he was never dull. Love or hate him, he always drew a reaction. Lightning speed, spent a packet on trainers and other than against Maidana had suspect punch resistence.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77305 on: July 10, 2024, 04:44:25 pm »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77306 on: July 10, 2024, 05:20:33 pm »
Disturbing video of Ryan Garcia and his GF having verbals doing the rounds, she's complaining she's been hit, loads of stuff smashed in a Room, he's an absolute weapon.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77307 on: July 10, 2024, 07:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 10, 2024, 04:44:25 pm

A supreme champion and AJ

Naz looks like hes slimmed down a little actually
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77308 on: July 10, 2024, 10:14:42 pm »
We need Naz back as a pundit.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77309 on: Yesterday at 08:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 10, 2024, 10:14:42 pm
We need Naz back as a pundit.  ;D
The GOAT.  Killed off ITV Boxing for good ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77310 on: Today at 10:19:42 am »
Quote from: Samie on July 10, 2024, 10:14:42 pm
We need Naz back as a pundit.  ;D
Hes lost a few pounds there Im sure. Perhaps thinking of a comeback at heavyweight
