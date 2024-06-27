Came across this old Amir Khan documentary and yes he's a dickhead we take the piss out of him for his chicken dance and for some reason waiting to fight Mayweather and Pacquio and for some batshit reason challenging Canelo up at Middlweight etc but credit where its' due for the lad that we forget he's a:



Olympic Silver medalist at 17 having only lost to the great Lightweight in Mario Kindelan, which he avenged in his last figt as an amateur.



Unified Light Welterweight champion.



Okay beat the ghost of Barrera but it's a good name on the record. But for a good 3 year period he was really good. Beat in that time the likes of Malignaggi, Maidana, Judah, Alexander and got screwed over in the Peterson fight that he should've won.











