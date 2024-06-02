Boxing is the one sport where the Saudis talking over doesn't really ruin it, because it was already run by gangsters and drug dealers in the first place. You can't sell your soul if you never had one to begin with.



Gutted I missed last night, sounded like a laugh. I did not see Dubois winning because I thought Hrgovic had got in his head, so fair play to him for showing a bit of heart which is the thing he's always lacked.



Wilder is just showing everyone who he always was. He's been very carefully managed all his career and the one risk he really took was against Fury when he thought he was washed up. His best win was against an octogenarian FFS. He's now a one trick pony who can't do the trick anymore.