« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1926 1927 1928 1929 1930 [1931]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4236184 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,846
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77200 on: June 2, 2024, 05:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on June  2, 2024, 05:38:09 pm
Not a popular opinion in general on this forum, but there's no doubt that the Saudis have been great for the world of boxing.

They have in the sense that fights that we want are getting made because he is blowing away the thing that stalls majority of the fights, which is those dirams, dollars and pound notes.  :D
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,545
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77201 on: June 2, 2024, 05:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June  2, 2024, 05:40:52 pm
They have in the sense that fights that we want are getting made because he is blowing away the thing that stalls majority of the fights, which is those dirams, dollars and pound notes.  :D


And fair enough, to be honest. It's their safety that is at risk for our entertainment at the end of the day. And the thought of attending a live boxing event has never particularly appealed to me. They could fight on the moon for all I give a shite.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,426
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77202 on: June 2, 2024, 07:35:12 pm »
Boxing is the one sport where the Saudis talking over doesn't really ruin it, because it was already run by gangsters and drug dealers in the first place. You can't sell your soul if you never had one to begin with.

Gutted I missed last night, sounded like a laugh. I did not see Dubois winning because I thought Hrgovic had got in his head, so fair play to him for showing a bit of heart which is the thing he's always lacked.

Wilder is just showing everyone who he always was. He's been very carefully managed all his career and the one risk he really took was against Fury when he thought he was washed up. His best win was against an octogenarian FFS. He's now a one trick pony who can't do the trick anymore.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,846
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77203 on: June 3, 2024, 03:38:49 pm »
Quote
Oscar De La Hoya has now proposed a Golden Boy-Top Rank 5 vs 5 show with Bob Arum in Las Vegas after the success of the Queensberry-Matchroom 5 vs 5.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,201
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77204 on: June 3, 2024, 07:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on June  2, 2024, 07:35:12 pm
Boxing is the one sport where the Saudis talking over doesn't really ruin it, because it was already run by gangsters and drug dealers in the first place. You can't sell your soul if you never had one to begin with.

Gutted I missed last night, sounded like a laugh. I did not see Dubois winning because I thought Hrgovic had got in his head, so fair play to him for showing a bit of heart which is the thing he's always lacked.

Wilder is just showing everyone who he always was. He's been very carefully managed all his career and the one risk he really took was against Fury when he thought he was washed up. His best win was against an octogenarian FFS. He's now a one trick pony who can't do the trick anymore.
Yes, it's hardly a surprise that a sport run by wrong uns for its entire history could thrive because the biggest, richest wrong uns got their mitts on it!

The boxers won't be arsed about terrible atmospheres when they can earn huge purses. Of course this means a continuation of the fight once or twice a year thing.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,641
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77205 on: June 3, 2024, 11:07:43 pm »
I'm neutral on the Saudi involvement. Yes it's great the best fighters are facing each other at a decent time.

Good cards here & the US have been thin on the ground this year, going forward are we only going to see decent clashes here outside of Riyadh Season.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,161
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77206 on: June 4, 2024, 05:43:45 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/68802314

Willie Limond has died. Didnt see this at the time not sure if it was posted but seems to be from April. Fought some good fighters during his career, was often involved in a decent scrap
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,846
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77207 on: June 4, 2024, 05:44:24 pm »
I think it was mate but again

RIP to the fella
« Last Edit: June 4, 2024, 05:47:02 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,846
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77208 on: June 4, 2024, 05:45:24 pm »
Just tells you how good a fighter he was.

Quote
Won 42 of his 48 professional fights. Four of his losses were to fighters who won world titles - Amir Khan, Anthony Crolla, Erik Morales and Ricky Burns.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,161
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77209 on: June 4, 2024, 05:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June  4, 2024, 05:45:24 pm
Just tells you how good a fighter he was.

Yep kept good company.


Seems he had a seizure and was found in his car and died about 8/9 days later in hospital
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,201
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77210 on: June 4, 2024, 06:32:22 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on June  4, 2024, 05:47:16 pm
Yep kept good company.


Seems he had a seizure and was found in his car and died about 8/9 days later in hospital
The fact he was fighting just a few months earlier is very depressing.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,846
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77211 on: June 5, 2024, 07:04:32 pm »
Eddie and Frank ready for Part II.  ;D

Quote
Eddie Hearn has revealed that he and Frank Warren are eyeing another Queensberry-Matchroom 5 vs 5 event in October/November either in Saudi Arabia or the UK: The concept worked so well and #2 will be even bigger We shall be back to settle the score. [@MatchroomBoxing]
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,846
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77212 on: June 5, 2024, 07:06:33 pm »
Quote
ANNOUNCED: Andy Ruiz v Jarrell Miller will be on the undercard of Crawford v Madrimov on August 3rd.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77213 on: June 5, 2024, 07:44:45 pm »
Jared Anderson v Bakole on that card is a very interesting fight
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,846
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77214 on: June 7, 2024, 01:08:54 am »
Yikes! Wilder's missus granted restraining order against him, alleging years of physical and verbal abuse.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,846
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77215 on: June 9, 2024, 07:45:15 pm »
This dickhead back in the news too.

Quote
Ryan Garcia was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism on Saturday at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills after allegedly causing over $15,000 of damages
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,846
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77216 on: Today at 01:49:11 am »
This weekend action from both sides of the Atlantic lads.  :wave

Billam-Smith v Riakporhe 2 at Selhurst Park




Then from the States it's:

Davis v Martin (WBA Lightweight)

Benavidez v Gvozdyk (WBC Interim Light-Heavyweight)



Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1926 1927 1928 1929 1930 [1931]   Go Up
« previous next »
 