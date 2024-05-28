« previous next »
Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
May 28, 2024, 10:17:55 pm
Quote from: William Regal on May 28, 2024, 09:12:18 pm


I don't think there was standing 8 counts allowed in that fight. At least I remember Eddie saying this in an interview afterwards. The ref basically gave a knockdown without fury hitting the canvas. It was technically a standing 10 count. It's apparently allowed but very rare. Eddie said he even had pro boxers commenting to him about not knowing about that particular rule.
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
May 29, 2024, 01:43:30 pm
BBC reporting Fury - Usyk rematch on 21 December.

Have heard rumours elsewhere that the IBF may allow their belt to be on the line in the rematch due to an exemption.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
May 29, 2024, 02:23:14 pm
Aye, Turkey Shake has confirmed December 21st for Usyk v Fury 2.
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: Boxing thread
May 29, 2024, 02:32:40 pm
Any news on who Joshua might fight while he waits for these two to be done?
CheshireDave

Re: Boxing thread
May 29, 2024, 03:02:18 pm
Quote from: amir87 on May 29, 2024, 02:32:40 pm
Any news on who Joshua might fight while he waits for these two to be done?


According to Hearn the winner of Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
May 29, 2024, 03:37:11 pm
What Dave said also possibley Wilder too.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
May 29, 2024, 04:40:08 pm
Think it might depend on what the IBF do.  You imagine he'd fight Hrgovic for the the IBF belt if that's on the table, but if not the money fight would be Wilder if he beats Zhang.  (that's a very big 'if')
William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
May 30, 2024, 06:55:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 28, 2024, 03:14:43 pm
Boxing's Survivor Series this weekend lads.  ;D




Hyrgovic tko 10 Dubois

Zhang ko 3 Wilder
Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
May 30, 2024, 08:02:59 pm
What's everyone got for this? Just in case anyone's not aware;

Win by KO = 2 PTS
Win by decision = 1 point
Draw = 0 PTS
Captains Sheeraz (Queensberry) and Wilder (Matchroom) = double points.

Ball v Ford - Ford PTS. Queensberry 0 - 1 Matchroom

Sheeraz (c) v Williams - Sheeraz PTS. Queensberry 2 - 1 Matchroom

Hutchinson v Richards - Richards PTS.  Queensberry 2 - 2 Matchroom

Dubois v Hrgovic - Hrgovic KO. Queensberry 2 - 4 Matchroom

Zhang v Wilder (c) - Wilder KO. Queensberry 2 - 8 Matchroom*

* That last fight is literally just a case of who lands a big shot first for me, if Zhang lands first then I have it as a 4-4 draw.

Some are hard to score, wouldn't put it past Sheeraz getting the KO and Hrgovic and Dubois slugging it out to a points decision either.

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
May 30, 2024, 08:03:34 pm
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
May 30, 2024, 08:07:37 pm
Don;t forget lads Bivol is also on the card too. He was going to fight Beterbiev for Undisputed but he pulled out due to injury.   :wave
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
May 30, 2024, 08:19:13 pm
My picks mate.

Quote from: Lee-87 on May 30, 2024, 08:02:59 pm
What's everyone got for this? Just in case anyone's not aware;

Win by KO = 2 PTS
Win by decision = 1 point
Draw = 0 PTS
Captains Sheeraz (Queensberry) and Wilder (Matchroom) = double points.

Ball v Ford - Ford PTS. Queensberry 0 - 1 Matchroom

Sheeraz (c) v Williams - Sheeraz PTS. Queensberry 2 - 1 Matchroom

Hutchinson v Richards - Richards PTS.  Queensberry 2 - 2 Matchroom

Dubois v Hrgovic - Hrgovic KO. Queensberry 2 - 4 Matchroom

Zhang v Wilder (c) - Wilder KO. Queensberry 2 - 8 Matchroom*

* That last fight is literally just a case of who lands a big shot first for me, if Zhang lands first then I have it as a 4-4 draw.

Some are hard to score, wouldn't put it past Sheeraz getting the KO and Hrgovic and Dubois slugging it out to a points decision either.

Ford
Sheraz
Hutchinson
Zhang
Hrgovic
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:59:04 pm
Ryan Garcia facing a 4-6 month "ban" for doping.  ;D
William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:05:04 pm
Dubois v Hyrgovic is now for the interim IBF title, meaning once / if Usyk is stripped of the belt, the winner is then instantly upgraded to the IBF heavyweight champion
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:45:20 pm
Quote
Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang weigh-in results:

Wilder - 214.6lbs

Zhang - 282.8lbs

Zhang 68.2lbs heavier than Wilder ahead of tomorrow night.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:47:40 pm
Quote
Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois weigh-in results:

Hrgovic - 247.4lbs

Dubois - 245.8lbs

William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:51:24 pm
Was interesting listening to Lawrence Okolie speaking on TNT about sparring Moses Itauma when Itauma was just 15 years old and saying to this day it's the hardest spar hes ever had.  The sparring stories about Itauma are mad, from supposedly favourably sparring Joshua as a 16 year old, to Fury raving about Itauma as an 18 year old sparring him before Usyk.  Really looking forward to watching him progress.
William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:59:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:45:20 pm


How the fuck can you give someone 68lbs in a fight, always puzzled me how in Fury3, Wilder got up to 238lbs without an ounce of fat on him but the rest of his career hes weighed 210-215lbs.  I think Zhang is going to blitz him early doors tomorrow.
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:32:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:59:04 pm
Ryan Garcia facing a 4-6 month "ban" for doping.  ;D
Not really a ban is it. Thats a standard gap between a fight. Whats the point
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:34:07 pm
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 04:31:35 pm
Ball v Ford - Ball PTS
Sheeraz (c) v Williams - Sheeraz PTS
Hutchinson v Richards - Richards PTS 
Dubois v Hrgovic - Hrgovic KO
Zhang v Wilder (c) - Wilder KO
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:12:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:34:07 pm

Ah that's annoying I was hoping Bivol would be on last. Got to be up early so I'm not going to make it to Zhang v Wilder.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:14:49 pm
Bivol v Beterbiev was the main event but this replacment fight got demoted because Turkey Shake wants the Heavyweights as the main event.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:23:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:14:49 pm
Bivol v Beterbiev was the main event but this replacment fight got demoted because Turkey Shake wants the Heavyweights as the main event.
Yeah it would have made sense in the original lineup. That would have been one hell of an undercard. 90s PPV level.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:02:29 pm
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:39:07 pm
Hutchinson switching from Orthdox to Southpaw. Do that if you're fuckin' good mate.  ;D
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:02:18 pm
Hutchinson is ahead for me, so he's a bit decent like.  :D
mkferdy

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:12:03 pm
Great round that
danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:13:43 pm
Every stream I can find is a bit piss poor with the lag tonight.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:43:15 pm
Thankfully some of you fuckers are on here tonght. I thought I was going solo.  ;D
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:50:27 pm
Fancy Ford in this fight.
danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:51:42 pm
Think Ball is going to struggle here
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:52:25 pm
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 08:13:43 pm
Every stream I can find is a bit piss poor with the lag tonight.

Most fuckers got the Final of the Champions league on that's why mate.  ;D
mc_red22

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:00:47 pm
This is a great fight so far.

Quote from: danuttah on Today at 08:13:43 pm
Every stream I can find is a bit piss poor with the lag tonight.

I thought Id messaged you with a quality link that Im using but it doesnt seem to have sent?
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:02:53 pm
Post in on here mate.  :D
mc_red22

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:06:12 pm
the.streameast.app/stream/boxing/queensberry-vs-matchroom-5-vs-5-live-stream

The main site is

v2.sportsurge.to/live/queensberry-vs-matchroom-5-vs-5-live-stream
mkferdy

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:11:39 pm
Ball throws some lovely combinations.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:12:23 pm
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 09:11:39 pm
Ball throws some lovely combinations.

He does but Ford has let him back in to this.
mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:16:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:12:23 pm
He does but Ford has let him back in to this.

Balls nose is broken I think. Decent fight this.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:18:37 pm
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 09:16:25 pm
Balls nose is broken I think. Decent fight this.

Aye, good fight. Round 7 is the big one I feel. Ball rocked.
