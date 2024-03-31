« previous next »
RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
March 31, 2024, 10:44:31 pm
Excellent, we'll see this fight again after summer!!! :scarf
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
March 31, 2024, 10:45:13 pm
Wasn't scoring it but a draw seems alright, given the KD and the deduction.
Alf

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
March 31, 2024, 10:48:11 pm
That didn't disappoint, would happily see a rematch. Thought Wardley landed the better shots despite the state of his face & probably nicked it.
Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
March 31, 2024, 10:48:35 pm

Excellent, we'll see this fight again after summer!!! :scarf

Yep I think that is fair enough it was a great fight forget technique and stuff it was pure heart.

Great fight this just like one I saw few weeks ago which was a draw between Heaney v Pauls which I have as fight of the year so far.
1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
March 31, 2024, 10:50:51 pm
Brilliant fight. Wardley has insane heart, Clarke not far behind. A career shortening classic.
dikwad

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
March 31, 2024, 11:02:17 pm
Cant beat a good old heavyweight slugfest 😁
Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
March 31, 2024, 11:04:28 pm
Had it 113-113

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
March 31, 2024, 11:05:58 pm
For a domestic fight that was pretty damn good.
1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
March 31, 2024, 11:19:40 pm

Had it 113-113
Fair to be honest. Thought Wardley did just enough but a point either way is certainly okay.


For a domestic fight that was pretty damn good.
I can't fathom how it went 12. Both can punch, neither could block punches, and both were exhausted. It's rare to see two heavyweights having the recovery powers and guts on display. Kudos to both warriors.
William Regal

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
March 31, 2024, 11:53:06 pm
Was shocked with that fight, fancied Wardley strongly before it started,  well done Frazer Clarke, great fight.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
April 5, 2024, 01:25:55 am
Anthony Joshua said his next fight will most likely be in September.

Turkey Shake wants a Wembley card in September, so most likely that one.
William Regal

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
April 5, 2024, 06:39:33 pm
This is the date they'll want Joshua to fight for the vacant IBF belt on
Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
April 6, 2024, 08:54:05 am

This is the date they'll want Joshua to fight for the vacant IBF belt on
He needs to hope that Dubois doesn't fight in the meantime. If he wins he'll probably go above Joshua in the rankings and then him and Hrgovic will have to fight for the vacant belt.

There's enough money involved to find a fudge, but then IBF are absolute jobsworths with this kind of thing.
Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
April 6, 2024, 09:44:31 am

He needs to hope that Dubois doesn't fight in the meantime. If he wins he'll probably go above Joshua in the rankings and then him and Hrgovic will have to fight for the vacant belt.

There's enough money involved to find a fudge, but then IBF are absolute jobsworths with this kind of thing.
As they should be. If only the others were half of pedantic. Certain WBC/WBA Champions hadn't fought for years and got to keep their belt.
Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
April 6, 2024, 09:45:15 am
Haney v Garcia PPV in UK. Lost their minds!
Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
April 6, 2024, 10:21:20 am

As they should be. If only the others were half of pedantic. Certain WBC/WBA Champions hadn't fought for years and got to keep their belt.
Yeah I kind of agree, the only problem I have is their lack of a rematch clause means that the moment you get an undisputed champion the belts get scattered. Other than that they're probably the best of the 4.

WBA have too many belts, WBC are crooks and WBO have the weird Frank Warren thing going on. IBF come closest to doing things right.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
April 6, 2024, 01:49:54 pm
The WBU is where it's at lads. Why do you think Ricky HAtton held on it for years? Also big Audley was a champion, that's heritage.  8)
Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
April 6, 2024, 03:26:39 pm

The WBU is where it's at lads. Why do you think Ricky HAtton held on it for years? Also big Audley was a champion, that's heritage.  8)
I think they packed it in didn't they?  All about the IBO now mate ;D
Alf

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
April 6, 2024, 08:06:40 pm

He needs to hope that Dubois doesn't fight in the meantime. If he wins he'll probably go above Joshua in the rankings and then him and Hrgovic will have to fight for the vacant belt.

There's enough money involved to find a fudge, but then IBF are absolute jobsworths with this kind of thing.

Dubois was the WBA mandatory when he faced Usyk, Hrgovic is the IBF mandatory with AJ ranked 3 and Dubois 4.
Devastatin' Dave

  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
April 6, 2024, 08:10:37 pm

Haney v Garcia PPV in UK. Lost their minds!

Can't see them getting much take up. Davis v Garcia was included in DAZN subscription, so not sure what makes this a bigger draw.

DAZN lost $1 billion on $2 billion Revenue in 2022. Will be interesting to see how 2023 stacks up.
1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
April 10, 2024, 07:23:46 pm

Dubois was the WBA mandatory when he faced Usyk, Hrgovic is the IBF mandatory with AJ ranked 3 and Dubois 4.
How in the name of God is Dubois ranked #4 with anyone? His best win is captain green piss.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
April 12, 2024, 05:21:07 pm
 ;D New way of saying " I'm ducking him".

Quote
Canelo Alvarez has said he believes that the David Benavidez fight would be a lose-lose for him.
Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
April 13, 2024, 11:31:37 pm
Good fight that, thought Gill was edging it on points before he got floored.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:54:21 am
Survivor Series matchups revealed.  ;D

Quote
Matchroom v Queensberry 5 vs 5 on June 1st in Saudi Arabia:

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang

Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois

Ray Ford vs Nick Ball

Craig Richards vs Willy Hutchinson

Ammo Williams vs Hamzah Sheeraz
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:56:09 am
Quote
FIGHT ANNOUNCED

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol

For The Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Light-Heavyweight titles

June 1st, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

child-in-time

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:26:06 am

Survivor Series matchups revealed.  ;D

Neither Wilder nor Zhangs have the legs to last 12 rounds. It could go either way but definitely ends with a KO/TKO.
