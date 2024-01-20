Munguia/Ryder this weekend could be a decent scrap



I've always admired Ryder's willingness to fight anyone despite being outgunned by top-level fighters, which he certainly was last night!However, it's time he hung them up after perhaps one last handy hometown fight, which I feel he deserves. Munguia has been too inactive lately, especially for a man with 40+ career fights, which is becoming rarer and rarer these days! A fight with Benavidez would set the pulses racing for sure!Have the fight on Cinco De Mayo weekend , maybe as the main fight before Canelo fights. Winner takes him on in September. But this is boxing so the above scenario is fantasy.