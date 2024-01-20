« previous next »
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75480 on: January 20, 2024, 10:58:45 pm »
Both gasses, Mayer dead on her feat, Jonas can do her if shes got anything left
Offline Fiasco

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75481 on: January 20, 2024, 11:00:24 pm »
Yeah, women's boxing isn't for me but I hope Jonas gets the nod of course. But I think she lost that.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75482 on: January 20, 2024, 11:01:07 pm »
Mayer just wanted that more, won that by a couple I reckon.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75483 on: January 20, 2024, 11:01:22 pm »
Brilliant fight and great sportswomenship at the end battered each other then hug

Mayer should be the winner but am wondering whether the 16/1 for the draw should have been backed.
Online Eeyore

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75484 on: January 20, 2024, 11:01:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 20, 2024, 11:01:22 pm
Brilliant fight and great sportswomenship at the end battered each other then hug

Mayer should be the winner but am wondering whether the 16/1 for the draw should have been backed.

+1
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75485 on: January 20, 2024, 11:04:14 pm »
Split Decision.  ;D
Online duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75486 on: January 20, 2024, 11:04:16 pm »
Happy for Jonas, but the most accurate scorecard was probably 97-93.

Dont reckon Mayer will be back over here been on the end of two questionable decisions now
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75487 on: January 20, 2024, 11:04:18 pm »
Judges all over the place. Want Jonas to win but feel thats a bit of a robbery for me.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75488 on: January 20, 2024, 11:05:02 pm »
96-94 Jonas

97-93 Mayer

96-95 Jonas
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75489 on: January 20, 2024, 11:05:14 pm »
I'm no boxing expert but the American should have won?
Offline Fiasco

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75490 on: January 20, 2024, 11:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 20, 2024, 11:04:18 pm
Judges all over the place. Want Jonas to win but feel thats a bit of a robbery for me.

Not sure I'd call it a robbery but I think Jonas is lucky enough to get the nod there. Hometown fighter and belt holder, you sometimes have to win an extra couple of rounds for those factors alone as the challenger.

It shouldn't be that way but it always is.
Offline Alf

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75491 on: January 20, 2024, 11:06:32 pm »
Cracking fight but no way Jonas won, Mayer walked her down land the better shots to the body & the head. Robbed in the UK again
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75492 on: January 20, 2024, 11:09:03 pm »
The only fans live stream from Mayers changing room is gonna be a bit of a downer now.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75493 on: January 20, 2024, 11:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 20, 2024, 11:09:03 pm
The only fans live stream from Mayers changing room is gonna be a bit of a downer now.

Andy, when did you suscribe? Before the fight or during?
Online duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75494 on: January 20, 2024, 11:10:04 pm »
Wouldnt go as far as a robbery, but do think Mayer won. Jonas gutted it out and had her moments, and shes seems lovely.

Great fight, womens boxing may not be for all but they nearly always put it all in and produce better fights than the men these days.

Id say boxing scoring in this country is at an all time low. You know the opposing fighter isnt getting a decision. Its like Italy and Germany back in the day
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75495 on: January 20, 2024, 11:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Alf on January 20, 2024, 11:06:32 pm
Cracking fight but no way Jonas won, Mayer walked her down land the better shots to the body & the head. Robbed in the UK again

Yeah I like Jonas but if Im her Id keep my head down and get back home, lucky as fuck there to put it mildly.
Offline Higgins79

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75496 on: January 20, 2024, 11:11:31 pm »
Not sure about that decision, I think the American won by a couple of rounds. But to be fair, plenty of British fighters go over there and end up getting robbed.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75497 on: January 20, 2024, 11:12:52 pm »
Very gracious from Mayer there all things considered
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75498 on: January 20, 2024, 11:13:19 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 20, 2024, 11:10:04 pm
Wouldnt go as far as a robbery, but do think Mayer won. Jonas gutted it out and had her moments, and shes seems lovely.

Great fight, womens boxing may not be for all but they nearly always put it all in and produce better fights than the men these days.

Id say boxing scoring in this country is at an all time low. You know the opposing fighter isnt getting a decision. Its like Italy and Germany back in the day

How dare you mate! Sven Otkke had the Germans beleiving he was MArvin Hagler reincarnated.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75499 on: January 20, 2024, 11:14:15 pm »
Joke decision that
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75500 on: January 20, 2024, 11:15:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 20, 2024, 11:14:15 pm
Joke decision that

Wrong thread mate, we battered you 7-1 faairly and squarely.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75501 on: January 20, 2024, 11:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 20, 2024, 11:09:48 pm
Andy, when did you suscribe? Before the fight or during?

 ;D
Online duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75502 on: January 20, 2024, 11:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 20, 2024, 11:13:19 pm
How dare you mate! Sven Otkke had the Germans beleiving he was MArvin Hagler reincarnated.
Ha ha who was the other one around that time, Bayer?

Remember when you used to have to knock someone out in Germany to get a draw
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75503 on: January 20, 2024, 11:26:54 pm »
Aye, Markus Beyer.  ;D
Offline Alf

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75504 on: January 20, 2024, 11:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 20, 2024, 11:10:58 pm
Yeah I like Jonas but if Im her Id keep my head down and get back home, lucky as fuck there to put it mildly.

Can't argue with that.

One final thing, they need to bin the national anthems at boxing. Let's stick to fighting.
Offline SoccerDude

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75505 on: January 23, 2024, 02:13:39 pm »
Munguia/Ryder this weekend could be a decent scrap
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75506 on: January 24, 2024, 02:59:32 pm »
 ;D

Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75507 on: January 28, 2024, 12:18:30 am »
Quote
Callum Smith has confirmed that he will not be retiring from boxing following his defeat to Artur Beterbiev: I need the right fight to get me motivated. I'm not retiring Anthony Yarde is definitely a fight that does motivate me. [@IFLTV]
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75508 on: January 28, 2024, 10:43:57 am »
Quote from: SoccerDude on January 23, 2024, 02:13:39 pm
Munguia/Ryder this weekend could be a decent scrap
I've always admired Ryder's willingness to fight anyone despite being outgunned by top-level fighters, which he certainly was last night!

However, it's time he hung them up after perhaps one last handy hometown fight, which I feel he deserves. Munguia has been too inactive lately, especially for a man with 40+ career fights, which is becoming rarer and rarer these days! A fight with Benavidez would set the pulses racing for sure!

Have the fight on Cinco De Mayo weekend , maybe as the main fight before Canelo fights. Winner takes him on in September. But this is boxing so the above scenario is fantasy.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75509 on: January 29, 2024, 11:03:32 pm »
This is a Latin America ESPN journo saying it.

Quote
Canelo Alvarez reportedly looks likely to fight Jermall Charlo and then Terence Crawford in 2024. [@ChavaESPN]
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75510 on: January 30, 2024, 09:09:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on January 29, 2024, 11:03:32 pm
This is a Latin America ESPN journo saying it.

I'd love to know what weight he's planning to fight Crawford at.  It will be the funkiest catchweight of all time.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75511 on: January 30, 2024, 01:23:28 pm »
Canelo thinks he can come down to 154lbs (Light Middle) but the toll on his body when he's gone up to Light Heavyweight will surely impact his health?
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75512 on: January 30, 2024, 02:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 30, 2024, 01:23:28 pm
Canelo thinks he can come down to 154lbs (Light Middle) but the toll on his body when he's gone up to Light Heavyweight will surely impact his health?
Canelo is able to glide up and down the weights effortlessly mate, it's his flawless genetics ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75513 on: January 30, 2024, 02:51:16 pm »
 :D

I forgot that. Must be the red meat he's eating.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75514 on: Yesterday at 01:04:47 pm »
Eubank Jr says he wants to fight Haney.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75515 on: Today at 01:53:38 pm »
Buatsi v Aziz tomorrow night lads.  :wave
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75516 on: Today at 04:27:00 pm »
 ;D

Quote
Chris Eubank Sr on Chris Eubank Jr: Canelo Alvarez is the only person he's gonna be able to fight now to redeem any type of respect from the fighting public. I know how you win respect, it's not beating a Liam Smith. Junior - you're never gonna get back down to 160lbs, I won't allow that. Canelo is your way to win respect and you cannot beat him. The only way you can beat him is if daddy is next to you. [@talkSPORT]
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75517 on: Today at 05:41:27 pm »
Usyk v Fury postponed as Fury has a cut  ;D
Online RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75518 on: Today at 05:42:50 pm »
What a surprise.

It's never happening.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75519 on: Today at 05:46:26 pm »
FUCK OFF! Cut in sparring and apprently has been dropped twice in them.

Quote
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk has been POSTPONED and will not take place on Feb 17th because Fury has suffered a cut in sparring today.
