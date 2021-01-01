IBF said they will strip whoever is the Undisputed Champion unless they fight Hrgovic (IBF #1). COnsidering Fury v Usyk has an automatic rematch clause that means they won;t fight the mandtory and IBF belt will be Hrgovic v Joshua, who is #2 ranked by them.



The thing is that the rematch clause is not certain to be activated. If one of Fury or Usyk receives a complete mauling then theres a chance the other retires or waves the rematch, then leaving them with the choice to fight Hyrgovic and keep the IBF belt.The lure of the Saudi money has really put a hole in this with a March 3rd fight, I think the likelihood of Joshua's fight run is Franklin-Helenius-Wallin-Ngannou-Hyrgovic. If Ngannou fight doesnt get made then I think a more likely opponent for Joshua would be someone like Kabayel before Hyrgovic.The funniest thing in all this is that theres a chance no undisputed champion is ever crowned - A draw means no undisputed champion, if the rematch clause is activated then no undisputed return fight. If Fury retired after a draw meaning no rematch then Usyk must face Hyrgovic but then there would still be no WBC belt on the line.