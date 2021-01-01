« previous next »
William Regal

Reply #75360 on: Yesterday at 07:12:12 pm


I'll get my arse out in burton's window if Joshua fights Zhang next, zero chance imo

Seems like March 3rd is pencilled in for Joshua's next fight, the big question is will the IBF belt be vacated by Fury v Usyk before that date? The Usyk fight is 14 days before that march 3rd date, do the IBF have to wait for the Fury v Usyk rematch to be triggered before officially making the belt vacant?

Theres no way Joshua v Hyrgovic takes place and is organised without official confirmation that the IBF belt is on the line so that March 3rd date is a very tight turn around for that imo, thought still possible.

My guess is Hearn doing everything possible to make Joshua v Ngannou (just months after repeatedly ridiculing Ngannou as a boxing opponent).  An easy win for Joshua in a big money fight, perfect before a fight for the IBF title.  I'd guess Hyrgovic to be on the same card as well.
1892tillforever

Reply #75361 on: Today at 03:05:36 pm
Hrgovic is shite, so if it's possible to get that one done in March, Joshua's team should do what they can to ensure it happens as it's an easy win IMO but against someone who is, for some reason, kind of rated.

Ngannou is a terrible option from a competitive standpoint but if a certain boxer had bothered his arse against the MMA star and flattened him like he should have, it wouldn't be viable now would it?  :D I hope it doesn't happen because it would be awful and a copout. Also, Fury needs a back up plan when he decides to pull out of the Usyk fight  :P

Lusty

Reply #75362 on: Today at 03:48:34 pm
All 3 are simple enough fights for Joshua I think.  I know that a few on here rate Zhang but he is the second slowest man alive (after Joyce) and he's 40 years old at this point.  He also has a loss to Hrgovic on his record and although he was hard done by it wasn't exactly a thriller.  The idea that Joshua would duck him in favour of Hrgovic is a bit daft IMO.

I don't think they could get the IBF title together in time for Joshua/Hrgovic to be for that belt though, I think it will depend on the loser activating the rematch clause.  Or maybe they would make it for the interim title or something.
Samie

Reply #75363 on: Today at 04:31:03 pm
IBF said they will strip whoever is the Undisputed Champion unless they fight Hrgovic (IBF #1). COnsidering Fury v Usyk has an automatic rematch clause that means they won;t fight the mandtory and IBF belt will be  Hrgovic v Joshua, who is #2 ranked by them.
William Regal

Reply #75364 on: Today at 05:12:36 pm
The thing is that the rematch clause is not certain to be activated.  If one of Fury or Usyk receives a complete mauling then theres a chance the other retires or waves the rematch, then leaving them with the choice to fight Hyrgovic and keep the IBF belt.

The lure of the Saudi money has really put a hole in this with a March 3rd fight, I think the likelihood of Joshua's fight run is Franklin-Helenius-Wallin-Ngannou-Hyrgovic.  If Ngannou fight doesnt get made then I think a more likely opponent for Joshua would be someone like Kabayel before Hyrgovic.

The funniest thing in all this is that theres a chance no undisputed champion is ever crowned - A draw means no undisputed champion, if the rematch clause is activated then no undisputed return fight. If Fury retired after a draw meaning no rematch then Usyk must face Hyrgovic but then there would still be no WBC belt on the line.
Samie

Reply #75365 on: Today at 10:25:47 pm
 ;D

For the Circus thread really.

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou is now a "DONE DEAL" for a ten-round boxing match to take place in Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has confirmed. Date to be confirmed at a press conference in London this month. [@ArielHelwani]
Fiasco

Reply #75366 on: Today at 10:26:12 pm
Joshua is fighting Ngannou in March, confirmed by Eddie Hearn. Did not see that coming!
Asam

Reply #75367 on: Today at 10:55:57 pm
Guess Wilder losing messed their plans up, Ngannou could easily know AJ out as well
TipTopKop

Reply #75368 on: Today at 11:17:52 pm
What's the next move for Wilder after that loss? Is he done?

He looked content in his life in post match interview, like Tyson did in his latter years, when the rage or anger seemed to subside (not comparing abilities with Tyson, just the mood).
