Re: Boxing thread
December 10, 2023, 09:03:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 10, 2023, 08:54:51 pm
By the way why the fuck is there a card on a Sunday night?  ::)
I read that he wanted the Bournemouth fans who travelled to Old Trafford not to miss out on the fight so switched it to Sunday.
Re: Boxing thread
December 10, 2023, 10:46:47 pm
No suprise at the end, Masternak was relevant last time was in around 2015.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
December 10, 2023, 10:53:18 pm
Masternak was up 2-3 rounds as well by then.

CBS loves a tear up though, he gets hit a lot but his chin is pretty damn good.

Pretty good fight that.
Re: Boxing thread
December 13, 2023, 12:08:20 am
Quote
Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker 'Day of Reckoning' card on Dec 23rd will now be a dual-broadcast PPV in the UK, available live on both DAZN PPV and TNT Sports Box Office PPV. Price £19.99.
Re: Boxing thread
December 13, 2023, 12:12:16 am
Also looks like Benn v Eubank date for Febuary 3rd might be off now.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
December 13, 2023, 11:07:29 pm
Quote
Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder reportedly now has a DEAL IN PLACE for March 9th in Saudi Arabia, so long as they first win their fights on Dec 23rd - AJ vs Otto Wallin & Wilder vs Joseph Parker. [ @MikeCoppinger]
Re: Boxing thread
December 14, 2023, 08:31:39 am
I don't know what I've just watched.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9V502IkO5HU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9V502IkO5HU</a>
Re: Boxing thread
December 14, 2023, 01:22:07 pm
 ;D

Trailers are so shit these days in films, never mind for hyping up fights.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:30:34 pm
Just caught up on the Prograis - Haney fight.

So one sided. Prograis was lacklustre in his previous fight against a nobody though.

Will be interesting to see where Haney goes next.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:39:45 pm
Well he says he wants Gervonta Davis but I doubt that's happening anytime soon.  :D
