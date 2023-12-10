By the way why the fuck is there a card on a Sunday night?
Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker 'Day of Reckoning' card on Dec 23rd will now be a dual-broadcast PPV in the UK, available live on both DAZN PPV and TNT Sports Box Office PPV. Price £19.99.
Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder reportedly now has a DEAL IN PLACE for March 9th in Saudi Arabia, so long as they first win their fights on Dec 23rd - AJ vs Otto Wallin & Wilder vs Joseph Parker. [ @MikeCoppinger]
