Re: Boxing thread
November 3, 2023, 10:06:47 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on November  3, 2023, 10:02:42 pm
Can Benn even box in Britain?

His appealing. If Eddie is saying they are looking at venues over here they must be confident.  Dubai or Saudi are backups anyway.
Re: Boxing thread
November 3, 2023, 10:08:25 pm
In Saudi they won't have a clue who their dads are.
Re: Boxing thread
November 3, 2023, 10:09:16 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November  3, 2023, 09:47:46 pm
Disappointed to be honest. I was hoping Eubank would go and get flattened by Janibek.

I was hoping for Benividiz more like.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
November 6, 2023, 09:02:19 pm
Derek Chisora is calling out Francis Ngannou.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
November 8, 2023, 07:07:53 pm
Quote
Deontay Wilder has revealed that he's now back in talks for a potential fight vs Andy Ruiz.
Re: Boxing thread
November 8, 2023, 07:54:53 pm
Re: Boxing thread
November 8, 2023, 08:08:28 pm
Quote from: Lusty on November  8, 2023, 07:54:53 pm
:butt
On paper it would be Windmills best win. Better than fighting Jason Gavern again.
Re: Boxing thread
November 8, 2023, 08:14:14 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November  8, 2023, 08:08:28 pm
On paper it would be Windmills best win. Better than fighting Jason Gavern again.
I'm not even sure it's a foregone conclusion to be honest.

But it just means we're not getting Fury/Usyk or Wilder/AJ.
Re: Boxing thread
November 8, 2023, 09:32:32 pm
Andy Ruiz has done fuck all since that Joshua win. Phoned it in for the rematch and tries to convince everyone he's motivated by releasing videos every few weeks of him in the gym. Heavyweight boxing is in the mud with jokers like him around.
Re: Boxing thread
November 10, 2023, 12:14:17 pm
The IBF has stripped Crawford of his belt so he is no longer undisputed champion because he isn't making a mandatory defence next time up. Meanwhile, the WBC lets Tyson Fury away with fighting non-boxers while Jermall Charlo hasn't defended his WBO middleweight title since June 2021 but somehow hasn't been stripped  :butt :butt :butt
Re: Boxing thread
November 10, 2023, 02:02:54 pm
Champion Emeritus status baby.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
November 11, 2023, 11:09:09 am
Quote from: Samie on November  8, 2023, 07:07:53 pm

Now it seems Joshua and Wilder are both fighting separate fights on December 23rd in Saudi. What would have been the Fury/Usyk bill.

Maybe they'll finally fight each other in February when the new date for Fury/Usyk falls through.
Re: Boxing thread
November 11, 2023, 03:59:39 pm
Quote from: Lusty on November 11, 2023, 11:09:09 am
Now it seems Joshua and Wilder are both fighting separate fights on December 23rd in Saudi. What would have been the Fury/Usyk bill.

Maybe they'll finally fight each other in February when the new date for Fury/Usyk falls through.
You think heavyweight boxers will fight just two months after a previous fight. This isn't the old days mate  :D
Re: Boxing thread
November 11, 2023, 04:49:31 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 11, 2023, 03:59:39 pm
You think heavyweight boxers will fight just two months after a previous fight. This isn't the old days mate  :D
I think there's a time limit on that sweet, sweet Saudi cash mate ;D

I could see it, but it would have to be a couple of absolute puddings they fight in December.
Re: Boxing thread
November 11, 2023, 04:50:23 pm
Quote from: Lusty on November 11, 2023, 04:49:31 pm
I think there's a time limit on that sweet, sweet Saudi cash mate ;D

I could see it, but it would have to be a couple of absolute puddings they fight in December.
Wilder never fights anything else to be honest. What's Jason Gavern up to?  :D
Re: Boxing thread
November 11, 2023, 06:55:37 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 11, 2023, 04:50:23 pm
Wilder never fights anything else to be honest. What's Jason Gavern up to?  :D
Now there's a name that we should have brought up a couple of pages ago, when we were talking about shit boxers with big names on their CV. I seem to remember him beating James Toney in one of those prizefighter competitions at York Hall ages ago!
Re: Boxing thread
November 11, 2023, 07:47:24 pm
Quote from: Lusty on November 11, 2023, 06:55:37 pm
Now there's a name that we should have brought up a couple of pages ago, when we were talking about shit boxers with big names on their CV. I seem to remember him beating James Toney in one of those prizefighter competitions at York Hall ages ago!
I had to check that! Toney lost his next fight to someone called Charles Ellis.
Re: Boxing thread
November 11, 2023, 08:07:53 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 11, 2023, 07:47:24 pm
I had to check that! Toney lost his next fight to someone called Charles Ellis.
It was mad, remember watching it at the time. Forcing that version of Toney to fight more than once on the same night was insane.
Re: Boxing thread
November 11, 2023, 09:26:36 pm
He was having a spliff between fights mate. A pint too probably.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
November 11, 2023, 11:40:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on November 11, 2023, 09:26:36 pm
He was having a spliff between fights mate. A pint too probably.  ;D
The Kirkland Laing training method I think its known as
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:20:36 am
Dan Rafael saying this card is being lined up for December 23 in Saudi.


Quote

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Dmitry Bivol vs Richard Rivera
 
Filip Hrgovic vs TBC

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

