Can Benn even box in Britain?
Disappointed to be honest. I was hoping Eubank would go and get flattened by Janibek.
Deontay Wilder has revealed that he's now back in talks for a potential fight vs Andy Ruiz.
On paper it would be Windmills best win. Better than fighting Jason Gavern again.
Now it seems Joshua and Wilder are both fighting separate fights on December 23rd in Saudi. What would have been the Fury/Usyk bill. Maybe they'll finally fight each other in February when the new date for Fury/Usyk falls through.
You think heavyweight boxers will fight just two months after a previous fight. This isn't the old days mate
I think there's a time limit on that sweet, sweet Saudi cash mate I could see it, but it would have to be a couple of absolute puddings they fight in December.
Wilder never fights anything else to be honest. What's Jason Gavern up to?
Now there's a name that we should have brought up a couple of pages ago, when we were talking about shit boxers with big names on their CV. I seem to remember him beating James Toney in one of those prizefighter competitions at York Hall ages ago!
I had to check that! Toney lost his next fight to someone called Charles Ellis.
He was having a spliff between fights mate. A pint too probably.
Anthony Joshua vs Otto WallinDeontay Wilder vs Joseph ParkerDmitry Bivol vs Richard Rivera Filip Hrgovic vs TBCDaniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller
