Reckon we’re about 5 years off YouTubers and other attention seeking gimps being signed up for Premier League clubs for the “exposure” and “content”.



Bring KSI on for the last 5 minutes when you’re 4-0 up at home, get him to wear a GoPro and scream absolute shite at the opposition for content. Saying that, I’d pay to see him run up to a second division centre half in the FA Cup screaming “LEVELS BRO, RATIO” and get fucking leathered.