In real time I thought it was a legit, looking at the replays I'm not so sure, definitely low enough to be low at a push, but it was his reaction for me, normally a peach of a body shot like that has a delayed response, he was down straight away, like he was trying to protect an area his body knew it doesn't normally take punches, like when you hit the deck when a football hits you on the base of the cock / pelvis but doesn't tap the boys



Ya sound but your still hit the deck