If Joshua wasn't English, he'd be some no mark like Tony Yoka. That running out of the ring and not checking on his opponent made him out to be a right bellend as well, glad though as it pulls the mask off this "nice guy" persona he's had for so long. Gobshite. Glad we have Usyk as the rest of the contenders seem like absolute stains
I really didn't like that either. It's unedifying, no matter who it is.
Was an interesting fight, Helenius is a decent boxer if you give him time to settle, joshua did look a bit gassed and robotic again but got the job done with a big knockout.

Judging the performance and where Joshua is at is quite difficult, for instance I rate Helenius higher than takham and think this was a better performance than supposedly peak Joshua against takham but there were still obviously flaws in it.

I do think it's fair to say Joshua's fighting style has now changed permanently, he doesnt like being in open exchanges anymore and he has a fear of gassing out, he wants to box from the outside where to me it's not natural for him and he thinks too much.

Theres a lot riding on fighting Wilder for Joshua next, Wilder couldn't be any worse prepared for this fight, hes coming off two heavy knockout, sustained beatings and will have only boxed 1 round in 2 and a half years since that coming into this fight, if either of these 2 fighters are shot, it's got to be wilder.

If Joshua loses to a shot Wilder, his legacy will take a huge nosedive, does this version of Joshua actually have the balls to take Wilder out of his comfort zone and make wilder fight going backwards and at a pace he doesnt like whilst risking leaving himself open at times?

Whatever happens, I cannot wait to see Eddie Hearn try and sell this fight, after years of publically ripping the shit out of wilders credibility at every turn  (and he was especially bad doing this after the 2nd fury fight when wilder was at his lowest point), Eddie's now gonna try and build a shot Wilder up as some unstoppable monster to try and give Joshua as much credibility as possible for the victory, its gonna be hilarious watching him spin this.
 :butt

Quote
Derek Chisora has insisted that he will not be retiring from boxing yet: It's not retirement yet. I'm not stopping, f*** off. Not yet, not yet. It's not time yet I've got three more fights, then I'm out. I want to get to 50. I do what the f*** I want because I'm WAR. [@IFLTV]
First high profile female boxer getting negative tests back now.

Quote
Alycia Baumgardner tested positive for mesterolone in a Drug Free Sport drugs test prior to her fight vs Christina Linardatou last month - results came back after the fight. [@DanRafael1]

First high profile female boxer getting negative tests back now.
First high profile female boxer getting negative tests back now.  :butt


That's sad... and I love this girl  ;D, she has so much crossover potential. all in the trash now
