Samie

  
Re: Boxing thread
July 5, 2023, 02:39:02 pm
Dillian Whyte has reportedly now SIGNED the contract for the Anthony Joshua rematch on August 12th. [@SkySports]
Keith Lard

Re: Boxing thread
July 6, 2023, 04:51:18 pm



Boring fight. Theyre all ducking eachother as usual. Trash division
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
July 6, 2023, 11:18:37 pm
Looking forward to AJ & Whyte. If your playing devil's advocate, you could argue that Dillian doesn't have a lot left. Him & AJ hate each other, it will be a test for Joshua no matter how well drilled he's been by Derek James. The potential is there for AJ to get drawn back to where Klitschko took him & where he didn't want to go with Andy Ruiz in his first defeat.
1892tillforever

  
Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 08:23:29 am

Looking forward to AJ & Whyte. If your playing devil's advocate, you could argue that Dillian doesn't have a lot left. Him & AJ hate each other, it will be a test for Joshua no matter how well drilled he's been by Derek James. The potential is there for AJ to get drawn back to where Klitschko took him & where he didn't want to go with Andy Ruiz in his first defeat.
Whyte is utterly shot. He 'might' have a decent round or two and that's about it. As Keith said, it is a boring fight but I suppose it is better than not fighting (just about). It's an insult to have this fight as a PPV headliner as it was for Fury vs Chisora III. Boxing fans are being taken for fools but nothing will change until people stop paying for shit PPVs. It used to be a case of having a good main event and 2-3 solid/good undercard fights and a couple of mismatches. Then it was all about the main event and mainly crap undercard fights. Now it is shit undercard fights and a shit main event.  :butt :butt :butt

The British heavyweights (and Wilder) seem more interested in mouthing off on social media than settling things in the ring.
RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 08:31:25 am
Povetkin took Whyte's soul with that beautiful KO.

He's been a shell of a fighter since then.

AJ in 5.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 09:33:41 am
£27.99 PPV on top of subscription that went up this year. Fcuk off!
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 09:42:00 am

Boring fight. Theyre all ducking eachother as usual. Trash division
To be fair I think it is Fury ducking and there aren't many fights available. AJ is scheduled to fight Wilder in Decemeber, he can't fight Usyk again so who else is he meant to fight?

Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 09:42:48 am
Povetkin took Whyte's soul with that beautiful KO.

He's been a shell of a fighter since then.

AJ in 5.
Took his soul so much that he knocked him out in 4 rounds a few months later.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 10:03:18 am
Looking forward to AJ & Whyte. If your playing devil's advocate, you could argue that Dillian doesn't have a lot left. Him & AJ hate each other, it will be a test for Joshua no matter how well drilled he's been by Derek James. The potential is there for AJ to get drawn back to where Klitschko took him & where he didn't want to go with Andy Ruiz in his first defeat.
It might be a laugh if the old version of AJ turns up, but if it's the boring version then you're going to pay £26 to watch him land about 5 jabs every round until one of them gasses.

To be fair I think it is Fury ducking and there aren't many fights available. AJ is scheduled to fight Wilder in Decemeber, he can't fight Usyk again so who else is he meant to fight?


Fury is fighting some UFC fella I think.  He's basically retired.
1892tillforever

  
Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 02:27:41 pm

Took his soul so much that he knocked him out in 4 rounds a few months later.
Povetkin was shot when he KO'd Whyte, he looked like he was at death's door in the rematch.

Whyte looked gassed when he got into the ring against Fury and was Godawful against Franklin and got a gift decision. Had Franklin turned up in the shape he did against Joshua (where he lost a fair bit of weight and looked far better for it), I think he would beat Whyte via stoppage.

This is a shit fight.


It might be a laugh if the old version of AJ turns up, but if it's the boring version then you're going to pay £26 to watch him land about 5 jabs every round until one of them gasses.Fury is fighting some UFC fella I think.  He's basically retired.
He does all his fighting online these days. I think he will get stripped of the title if he fights the UFC lad, and rightly so. Then we might actually see some title fights.
Samie

  
Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 02:30:04 pm
1892tillforever

  
Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 02:35:00 pm

This current Heavyweight division is a piss taking era of clowns. The lot of them. Have more talent than the previous decades of clowns but they didn't have the money this lot are getting.  This lot are worse than the 80's Heavyweight era bar early Tyson.
I think it is a stretch to say the current crop have more talent than previous eras. May some of the worst ever eras but that's about it. Today's lot are far bigger than other HWs on average but are also slower, fatter, more out of shape, less skilled and throw fewer punches. Wilder had 10 title defenses I think. Yes, he has punch power but plenty of HWs throughout history have had power and most got nowhere because they fought a better standard of opponent. Wilder would get bounced around in most HW eras, barring a handful of times where there were weak champions.

I mean, Charles fucking Martin was a champion!!!! He's the worst champ since Primo Carnera!
Samie

  
Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 02:37:05 pm
1892tillforever

  
Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 02:37:58 pm

Have more talent than the last era of Heavies is what i meant mate. The era of Samuel Peter and the likes.  :D
Sam Peter would have won a belt in this era too..

By beating Charles Martin or Stiverne  :D :D :D

Point taken!
Samie

  
Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 02:40:07 pm
1892tillforever

  
Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 02:42:41 pm

Aye, then can you imagine if the likes of Tua or Golota who basically did nothing in the 90's would've cleaned up the past two era's of boxing Heavies with a bit of ease.
Earnie Shavers and Ron Lyle would have both won titles I would think from the 70s crop, and a few more.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 02:51:09 pm
Povetkin was shot when he KO'd Whyte, he looked like he was at death's door in the rematch.

Whyte looked gassed when he got into the ring against Fury and was Godawful against Franklin and got a gift decision. Had Franklin turned up in the shape he did against Joshua (where he lost a fair bit of weight and looked far better for it), I think he would beat Whyte via stoppage.

This is a shit fight.
He does all his fighting online these days. I think he will get stripped of the title if he fights the UFC lad, and rightly so. Then we might actually see some title fights.
I can't believe he hasn't been stripped already.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 04:30:46 pm
Aye, then can you imagine if the likes of Tua or Golota who basically did nothing in the 90's would've cleaned up the past two era's of boxing Heavies with a bit of ease.
I think that's the big difference with this era compared to the 90s, there isn't a solid list of B-Tier fighters that the likes of Lewis was able to fight while we were waiting for the big fights to come off.  Now if you can't make a big fight happen then you basically have to fight Derek Chisora over and over again.
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 04:56:34 pm

Well if its not Uysk then I dont give a shit.

It wont be Uysk we have to watch him slap Dangerous Dan about first I think id be harder to hit then him !!
1892tillforever

  
Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 09:33:03 pm

Im waiting for Fury to announce summit its gonna be a game changer according to Warren.

Well if its not Uysk then I dont give a shit.

It wont be Uysk we have to watch him slap Dangerous Dan about first I think id be harder to hit then him !!
It's Chisora 4 or McDermott 3.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 09:52:34 pm
It's Chisora 4 or McDermott 3.
He's not touching Big John mate, he's got his number ;D
Samie

  
Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 10:01:28 pm
I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
July 7, 2023, 11:19:38 pm
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
July 8, 2023, 09:20:35 am
I'm guessing this is the start of AJ's retirement tour, because this fight is nothing more than a cash out. He'll then face Wilder in Saudi for even more money where he could get sparked and that'll be curtains on his career.
I make him a pretty strong favourite against Wilder, but at the same time it could be a career ender for either of them.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
July 8, 2023, 01:05:29 pm
1892tillforever

  
Re: Boxing thread
July 8, 2023, 09:32:37 pm
UP THE FUCKIN' CABBIES!
So you think it's going to be Fury versus Rogan 2? Intriguing.


If Wilder doesn't get a fight in before they fight im favouring AJ heavily
I'd agree if we were talking about a boxer with skills and not someone with minimal skills and a sledgehammer of a right hand. Wilder doesn't need tune-ups. He is a terrible boxer, so knocking off ring rust won't help him. He'll do what he always does; stalk forward with his right hand cocked, refusing to throwing combinations for fear of gassing out and hoping he lands a bomb. If Joshua fights defensively, he will get KO'd at some point. If he plays aggressor, he could get KO'd, but I have always thought that he would get to Wilder first in that scenario.

A big part of me would love to see Wilder fight Usyk. There's always the chance he lands a big shot but it would be fascinating watching him hit thin air for round after round. I actually think Usyk would get a late TKO against an opponent exhausted at swinging and missing, ripe for a counter which Usyk would inevitably land at some stage.
WhereAngelsPlay

  
Re: Boxing thread
July 8, 2023, 09:55:38 pm
Samie

  
Re: Boxing thread
July 8, 2023, 10:02:37 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Boxing thread
July 8, 2023, 10:05:31 pm
Not much mate unless you want to watch Flyweight action.  :D


Samie

  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:01:43 pm
Eddie is saying he's trying to get Bivol v Yarde for the WBA Light Heavyweight title made for October.
