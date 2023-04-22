Tank was never really in any trouble, Garcia looks eye-catching at times with his speed and combos but they don't necessarily amount to much, and even in the second Tank didn't seem overly bothered by what was coming his way. He was a touch flustered at best but openly smiled just before he landed the first knockdown because he knew Garcia was going to walk into something the other way and he was just waiting for it.I think Tank had more in the tankand was fighting to Garcia's level, I think he's got more than enough to step it up a notch or two and he'd obviously need to against Loma or Haney.