« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1824 1825 1826 1827 1828 [1829]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3689085 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,304
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73120 on: April 22, 2023, 11:55:42 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on April 22, 2023, 11:54:50 pm
Ring walk for the main fight around 4ish I assume?

Yes mate.
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73121 on: April 22, 2023, 11:56:58 pm »
Nice one 👍
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,304
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73122 on: April 23, 2023, 01:31:19 am »
« Last Edit: April 23, 2023, 01:34:28 am by Samie »
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73123 on: April 23, 2023, 04:30:17 am »
Wow what a round 2 that was.

Garcia was manhandling him and Tank's power is so dangerous.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73124 on: April 23, 2023, 04:48:39 am »
Tank Body shot ends it.

Impressive win.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,668
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73125 on: April 23, 2023, 04:49:04 am »
Tank is a fucking beast... what a body shot.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73126 on: April 23, 2023, 04:50:28 am »
Too good and way too much power for Garcia to handle
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,542
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73127 on: April 23, 2023, 04:53:41 am »
Mightily impressive. His power is legit. Garcia didn't want no more of it.
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,100
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73128 on: April 23, 2023, 04:53:42 am »
Really hoped this would be where the woman beating wanker would get his comeuppance, fear it may never come. If karma exists, I'm sure we'll see the little gobshite eat canvass at some point.
Logged

Offline Red Dane

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
  • Probinate nobis similibusque
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73129 on: April 23, 2023, 04:54:13 am »
Tank was the most dangerous fighter. However Garcia scored many points, and had some good punches.

Garcia have to work on his defence, then he can challenge Tank. 
Logged
Every power draws its ultimate consequences at every moment. Supposing that this also is only interpretation-and you will be eager enough to make this objection?-well, so much the better. (Nietzsche; Beyond Good & Evil, p. 30-31).

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73130 on: April 23, 2023, 04:55:11 am »
Didn't look like too much of a hit.
Fair play though, Tank is class
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,668
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73131 on: April 23, 2023, 04:58:58 am »
I think the relatively short punch might not look that impressive but when you look at the slo-mo, looks like Tank caught flush with full power behind it right where it would wind Garcia. Cracking punch, both the power and the placement.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,100
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73132 on: April 23, 2023, 05:00:14 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on April 23, 2023, 04:55:11 am
Didn't look like too much of a hit.
Fair play though, Tank is class

Yeah wasn't some massive showreel punch, but must have been right at the liver and crippled him for a minute with pain, obvious with that delayed response. Pair that with the blood rushing from the nose and subconsciously his body probably didn't want to get back up by within 10 seconds
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73133 on: April 23, 2023, 05:01:26 am »
He quit. He doesn't have that 🐶 in him. Elite fighters rarely get stopped to the body

Hope he can come back from that. At 140lbs lot of fights there.
« Last Edit: April 23, 2023, 05:03:02 am by Clayton Bigsby »
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,575
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73134 on: April 23, 2023, 05:02:01 am »
Tank too good, who next for him?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73135 on: April 23, 2023, 05:04:02 am »
I should imagine he wants the Loma v Haney winner.
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,100
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73136 on: April 23, 2023, 05:18:10 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 23, 2023, 05:04:02 am
I should imagine he wants the Loma v Haney winner.

Love to see Tank v Loma tbf, I don't think he'd get him out of there and I'm not sure he'll be able to score enough rounds to win on points with Loma's foot work. If it happens, I'll be throwing a fair bit on Loma points if the odds are half decent.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,325
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73137 on: April 23, 2023, 06:27:47 am »
Tank is very good, but Haney is levels above Garcia so he might deal with him. Hope he can get past Loma.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73138 on: April 23, 2023, 10:25:50 am »
What a punch to the body by Tank. Far too good.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,304
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73139 on: April 23, 2023, 01:52:56 pm »
That was a vicious body shot.

I think Davis fancies Lomachenko now as Lomo is not quite looking the force he once was.  Haney fight could be made too now.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,542
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73140 on: April 23, 2023, 03:45:02 pm »
Tank was never really in any trouble, Garcia looks eye-catching at times with his speed and combos but they don't necessarily amount to much, and even in the second Tank didn't seem overly bothered by what was coming his way. He was a touch flustered at best but openly smiled just before he landed the first knockdown because he knew Garcia was going to walk into something the other way and he was just waiting for it.

I think Tank had more in the tank :D and was fighting to Garcia's level, I think he's got more than enough to step it up a notch or two and he'd obviously need to against Loma or Haney.

Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,656
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73141 on: April 25, 2023, 01:13:58 pm »
Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 in Manchester on 17th June
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,304
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73142 on: April 25, 2023, 10:38:56 pm »
 ;D

Quote
Chris Eubank Jr to Liam Smith: "If you do it again, then you are the better man. But right now I still believe I'm the better fighter. I don't think that's unfair to say when you've dominated the first three rounds, which I believe I did You didn't touch me until round four."
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,304
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73143 on: April 28, 2023, 07:48:18 pm »
Edwardo in Saudi today meting people eager to host Joshua v Wilder.

Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,334
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73144 on: April 28, 2023, 08:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 28, 2023, 07:48:18 pm
Edwardo in Saudi today meting people eager to host Joshua v Wilder.



Has Kanye West ever hosted a boxing match?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,304
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73145 on: May 1, 2023, 07:19:28 pm »
AJ saying his and Wilder negotiations are going well for them to fight in December in Saudi.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,415
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73146 on: May 1, 2023, 09:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May  1, 2023, 07:19:28 pm
AJ saying his and Wilder negotiations are going well for them to fight in December in Saudi.
So neither of them fighting until December, Fury probably won't fight again until around then, and Usyk's only fight in 2023 will probably be against Dubois. Heavyweight boxing lads  :butt :butt :butt
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73147 on: May 1, 2023, 10:32:37 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on May  1, 2023, 09:53:33 pm
So neither of them fighting until December, Fury probably won't fight again until around then, and Usyk's only fight in 2023 will probably be against Dubois. Heavyweight boxing lads  :butt :butt :butt

Yep its wank I mean its the only sport where the best two dont have to compete against each other.

Fury will probably fight someone like Big Baby Miller in December as he clearly doesnt wanna fight Usyk.

Dubois would get a serious beating if that fight happens he dont move his head !
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,304
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73148 on: May 2, 2023, 04:36:22 pm »
I mean he's not wrong but he will ask Bivol to come down.  ;D

Quote
Canelo Alvarez asked why he doesn't want to rematch Dmitry Bivol at super-middleweight: Everyone will start f***ing talking. Everyone is going to f***ing start saying, Oh, but he brought him down. Thats why [Bivol] lost.' But they didnt say anything when I went up.
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73149 on: May 2, 2023, 06:57:01 pm »
Wilder arrested and jailed for drugs and possession of a concealed weapon.
Mental.
« Last Edit: May 2, 2023, 07:19:17 pm by jonkrux »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,304
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73150 on: May 2, 2023, 07:52:50 pm »
Dickhead!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,304
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73151 on: May 4, 2023, 01:46:10 pm »
Canelo Alvarez v John Ryder this weekend lads.  ;D
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73152 on: May 4, 2023, 01:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May  4, 2023, 01:46:10 pm
Canelo Alvarez v John Ryder this weekend lads.  ;D
I'll pass.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,838
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73153 on: May 4, 2023, 01:48:30 pm »
Canelo hates British boxers and he won't stop until he's destroyed them all.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,304
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73154 on: Yesterday at 12:20:43 am »
Garcia is moving up to Middleweight. WTF!  ;D

Quote
Erislandy Lara to defend his WBA Middleweight world title vs Danny Garcia on August 5th.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73155 on: Yesterday at 12:24:56 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on May  2, 2023, 06:57:01 pm
Wilder arrested and jailed for drugs and possession of a concealed weapon.
Mental.


Was it his gold plated one ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,304
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73156 on: Today at 01:03:03 am »
Fury has apparently been offered $100m just to turn up to Saudi as an "appearance fee" for a fight.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1824 1825 1826 1827 1828 [1829]   Go Up
« previous next »
 