December 4, 2022, 02:49:15 pm
Isn't Fury fighting Martin Rogan next year......
December 4, 2022, 02:54:34 pm
Taxi Driver Martin. Once KO'd a fighter and gave him a lift home afterwards.
December 4, 2022, 03:27:26 pm
Quote from: Joff
Wasn't he saying 10 fights in '23?

He talks a load of shit. He's clearly the best, but he's so unlikable.

Quote from: Do me, Santa!
Can't believe a word he says, he's full of shit and always goes back on his word.

Agreed he's arugably best in the business but full of shit.

With the likes of him & AJ and the amount of money they can command for a fight, the 12 week camp and recovering from any inuries they won't be fighting more than twice a year. They need to give people enough time to recharge their wallets & forget their last outing.
December 4, 2022, 04:08:28 pm
Quote from: Samie
Taxi Driver Martin. Once KO'd a fighter and gave him a lift home afterwards.
How much fare did he charge you?
December 4, 2022, 04:14:09 pm
 ;D

I'd be wanting a free ride mate. Dickhead charged me 11.50.  >:(
December 4, 2022, 05:12:00 pm
I don't understand why people automatically think he's the best HW when he hasn't actually proved it. You can say he beats fighters A, B or C but until he does, he's not the undisputed #1. This is why they fight the fights.
December 4, 2022, 09:27:17 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever
I don't understand why people automatically think he's the best HW when he hasn't actually proved it. You can say he beats fighters A, B or C but until he does, he's not the undisputed #1. This is why they fight the fights.

I can't stand the prick but he is currently the best HW on the planet isn't he ?
December 4, 2022, 10:14:44 pm
He probably is...still a massive dickhead though.  :D
December 4, 2022, 10:42:31 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay
I can't stand the prick but he is currently the best HW on the planet isn't he ?
Probably yes, but until he fights Usyk, and to a lesser extent Joshua, we don't really know.
Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm
Mills Lane has died aged 85
Yesterday at 11:26:22 pm
RIP
He was also the ref in the Tyson/Holyfield Ear Bite fight too I think.
Yesterday at 11:49:43 pm
There was a point in time where Mills Lane was as recognized with the Boxing followers as the top fighters themselves..he was fun to listen too and took no shit from memory..
Today at 09:22:40 am
Quote from: jizzspunk
There was a point in time where Mills Lane was as recognized with the Boxing followers as the top fighters themselves..he was fun to listen too and took no shit from memory..
One of those things where you knew it was a big fight when he was the referee.  Like when Michael Buffer is the announcer.

I'll always remember him from Celebrity Deathmatch though ;D
Today at 10:35:22 am
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗
Mills Lane has died aged 85

I grew up watching Mills Lane throughout the 80s, by far the best referee in the world, richard Steele a distant 2nd. Mills Lane took charge of all the Mike Tyson fights right from beating Berbick in 86, and despite his size you were left in no doubt whatsoever who was in charge in the ring, a great straight talking ref, a charismatic character who will always be remembered for his "Alright let's get it on c'mon!!" shout at the end of his pre fight instructions.
Today at 10:38:19 am
RIP.

#Legend.
Today at 11:20:49 am
One of, if not, the stand out ref throughout my time watching boxing. RIP

LETS GET IT ON!
Today at 06:47:05 pm
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗
Mills Lane has died aged 85

RIP Mills Lane, a boxing cult hero in his own right.

Just read that Carl Froch, Timothy Bradley and Rafael Marquez have been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame as the class of 2023.
Today at 06:50:26 pm
If Froch mentions in his HOF speech "I fought in front of 80K at Wembley" then I say the take his HOF ring off him.
Today at 07:16:48 pm
Quote from: Samie
If Froch mentions in his HOF speech "I fought in front of 80K at Wembley" then I say the take his HOF ring off him.
Agreed
