Mills Lane has died aged 85



I grew up watching Mills Lane throughout the 80s, by far the best referee in the world, richard Steele a distant 2nd. Mills Lane took charge of all the Mike Tyson fights right from beating Berbick in 86, and despite his size you were left in no doubt whatsoever who was in charge in the ring, a great straight talking ref, a charismatic character who will always be remembered for his "Alright let's get it on c'mon!!" shout at the end of his pre fight instructions.