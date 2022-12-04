Wasn't he saying 10 fights in '23?He talks a load of shit. He's clearly the best, but he's so unlikable.
Can't believe a word he says, he's full of shit and always goes back on his word.
Taxi Driver Martin. Once KO'd a fighter and gave him a lift home afterwards.
I don't understand why people automatically think he's the best HW when he hasn't actually proved it. You can say he beats fighters A, B or C but until he does, he's not the undisputed #1. This is why they fight the fights.
I can't stand the prick but he is currently the best HW on the planet isn't he ?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.89]