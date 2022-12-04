« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1799 1800 1801 1802 1803 [1804]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3559685 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,415
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72120 on: December 4, 2022, 02:49:15 pm »
Isn't Fury fighting Martin Rogan next year......
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,944
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72121 on: December 4, 2022, 02:54:34 pm »
Taxi Driver Martin. Once KO'd a fighter and gave him a lift home afterwards.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,350
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72122 on: December 4, 2022, 03:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Joff on December  4, 2022, 01:08:43 pm
Wasn't he saying 10 fights in '23?

He talks a load of shit. He's clearly the best, but he's so unlikable.

Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December  4, 2022, 02:33:43 pm
Can't believe a word he says, he's full of shit and always goes back on his word.

Agreed he's arugably best in the business but full of shit.

With the likes of him & AJ and the amount of money they can command for a fight, the 12 week camp and recovering from any inuries they won't be fighting more than twice a year. They need to give people enough time to recharge their wallets & forget their last outing.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,587
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72123 on: December 4, 2022, 04:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  4, 2022, 02:54:34 pm
Taxi Driver Martin. Once KO'd a fighter and gave him a lift home afterwards.
How much fare did he charge you?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,944
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72124 on: December 4, 2022, 04:14:09 pm »
 ;D

I'd be wanting a free ride mate. Dickhead charged me 11.50.  >:(
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,106
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72125 on: December 4, 2022, 05:12:00 pm »
I don't understand why people automatically think he's the best HW when he hasn't actually proved it. You can say he beats fighters A, B or C but until he does, he's not the undisputed #1. This is why they fight the fights.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72126 on: December 4, 2022, 09:27:17 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on December  4, 2022, 05:12:00 pm
I don't understand why people automatically think he's the best HW when he hasn't actually proved it. You can say he beats fighters A, B or C but until he does, he's not the undisputed #1. This is why they fight the fights.

I can't stand the prick but he is currently the best HW on the planet isn't he ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,944
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72127 on: December 4, 2022, 10:14:44 pm »
He probably is...still a massive dickhead though.  :D
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,587
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72128 on: December 4, 2022, 10:42:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December  4, 2022, 09:27:17 pm
I can't stand the prick but he is currently the best HW on the planet isn't he ?
Probably yes, but until he fights Usyk, and to a lesser extent Joshua, we don't really know.
Logged

Offline Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,312
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72129 on: Today at 10:37:37 pm »
Mills Lane has died aged 85
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,944
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #72130 on: Today at 11:26:22 pm »
RIP
He was also the ref in the Tyson/Holyfield Ear Bite fight too I think.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1799 1800 1801 1802 1803 [1804]   Go Up
« previous next »
 