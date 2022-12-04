Wasn't he saying 10 fights in '23?



He talks a load of shit. He's clearly the best, but he's so unlikable.

Can't believe a word he says, he's full of shit and always goes back on his word.

Agreed he's arugably best in the business but full of shit.With the likes of him & AJ and the amount of money they can command for a fight, the 12 week camp and recovering from any inuries they won't be fighting more than twice a year. They need to give people enough time to recharge their wallets & forget their last outing.