I'm not a fan of the ppv price, it's a disgrace, and not particularly fan of the fight itself, it is a payday for his mate.. I am prepared to give Chisora some credit though, lets say his last 10 fights, 6 wins, 4 losses



Wins against pulev n takam

Close decision loss to usyk

Spit decision loss to peaking Whyte that he won

Ahead on all cards in the Whyte rematch before a late knock out

Split decision loss to parker.



Let's not pretend he hasn't mixed well with elite competition his entire career including fury 1 and vitali Klitschko.



This isn't like Joshua looking to fight takham, jarrell Miller, or andy ruiz who all had barely no defeats because they'd never fought anyone, chisora would barely have defeats too if his resume was made up of Miller's, takhams, and ruiz opponents

at least you know that Chisora has hung with the elite his whole career.



The fight is a paycheck for his mate yes, fury is speaking about the need for his mental health to stay busy, joshua didn't want it, usyk didn't want to fight till Feb/march and fury wants to stay busy till then instead of having a full year out of the ring. The alternatives - joyce, parker, wilder, ruiz, whyte all ruled out from recent fights, better fights than Chisora available, probably yes, but none that generate the money of Chisora and that offer a relatively low risk before an undisputed fight that will be less than 3 months after this fight ends.