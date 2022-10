In fairness I dont think Warren/Fury did either they were shocked AJ said yes imo.



The plan was and always has been for Fury to fight December in a tick over nailed on win for the big one next year against Usyk.



I do think Fury beats AJ but its not as nailed on as a Chisora, Charr type fight.



I think Fury and AJ wanted it but neither Hearn nor Warren did.