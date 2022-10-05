https://youtu.be/JEuksr_KPjc







Eddie has completely disgraced the sport and himself with the way he's handled this. I know he doesn't give a fuck like all about the dollar but still.



The guys a complete con man, he reminds of a tory politician the way he has so many fooled with his bullshit.He's definitely on a bad run though, a canelo loss, his cash cow Joshua losing 3 out of 5 and one knockout away from being a journey man.lAbout to proceed with the Connor Benn fight even though he knew for 2 weeks about the test only for that tory shithouse rag to do something useful for the first time in its existence and expose his VADA secret, no wonder Eubank Snr was so against the fight when he knew the truth. It does explain why Hearn was rather busy with other things than negotiating Fury v Joshua though.Then he's got DAZN, one of the biggest loss making businesses of all time, the man is nothing without the sky sports platform, just a bullshitter who wants to be a bigger star than the boxers themselves.