So this is off, AJ/Fury dead in the water, Spence/Crawford are signing contracts in slow motion, Dubois trying to fight that caveman Lucas Browne. Boxing is in the pits at the moment.



Ah FFS, when is he ever going to fight someone decent? Fighting low level fighters continuously and will probably never be ready to challenge for a title because he is learning fuck all in these pointless mismatches. Browne got a surprise early KO win against Junior Fa but is only a couple of fights removed from being KO'd in 1 by 41-year old Paul Gallen.Just saw that the BBB of C won't sanction the fight. Should be a wake-up call when your team is choosing opponents so unsuited to ring action that boxing authorities won't sanction the fucking fight!