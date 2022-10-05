Sr was saying the fight should be called off because making his son drop all that weight was putting his life in danger.It was all a load of bollocks though, he was just trying to make the fight sound competitive. He also said his son should be banned from boxing at one point because of the danger he posed all the other fighters.
Is there any sport which isn't just a joke right now? Even the fucking chess champion is a big fat cheat.
By the way lads the WBC have created a new belt.
Funny how Hearn is wanting to move fast to try sort out the Benn fight but sits on the AJ contract.
Is it going ahead then? What would happen to those who bought tickets? (I never like just interested).
It's going ahead provided Edwardo gets another license from some other national board. He probably will.
Crazy. Boxing is probably the most farcical sport around at the moment which is a shame as the sport itself is boss.
Officially canceled now. Eddie couldn't find a big enough brown envelope.
The official word is that its' been " Postponed" not off. Eddie is going on a mini holiday around Europe looking for some corrupt fucker that takes the brown envelope and gives him a license for the fight.
So this is off, AJ/Fury dead in the water, Spence/Crawford are signing contracts in slow motion, Dubois trying to fight that caveman Lucas Browne. Boxing is in the pits at the moment.
Ah FFS, when is he ever going to fight someone decent? Fighting low level fighters continuously and will probably never be ready to challenge for a title because he is learning fuck all in these pointless mismatches. Browne got a surprise early KO win against Junior Fa but is only a couple of fights removed from being KO'd in 1 by 41-year old Paul Gallen. Just saw that the BBB of C won't sanction the fight. Should be a wake-up call when your team is choosing opponents so unsuited to ring action that boxing authorities won't sanction the fucking fight!
Fury v Usyk in March, winner retires and he'll be able to win a title against a Charles Martin level opponent. Just got to keep padding those stats in the meantime. Good to see it getting refused a license though. Doesn't happen enough. NSAC do it sometimes but you can always find somewhere in the US to fight.
I wouldn't bank on that if I were you. Fury is more likely to fight a cabbie; is Martin Rogan up for another scuffle I wonder?
When can we officially say AJ ducked Fury?
When can we officially say AJ ducked Fury?
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.26]