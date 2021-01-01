I actually made a few quid on the stoppage last night, but it doesn't come close to covering what I lost on the Dubois fight



Don't think I've ever been so confident and so wrong at the same time!



Dubois was mega hyped but I remember thinking that he had beaten nothing but tomato cans by physically dominating them. I also remember being struck by how much bigger Joyce was than Dubois at their face off. Of course, the belief was that Dubois was a huge puncher (still not proven IMO) while Joyce was easy to hit (true!) so he would KO him. Ultimately, he was a victim of Frank Warren's habit of artificially inflating his fighters' records only for them to get battered when facing a tough test.Regarding Dubois, any plans for him to fight someone decent? Two years since he lost to Joyce and he has fought 3 nobodies since. He'll be catapulted into a fight with someone he isn't ready for and history will repeat itself. At least put him in with a top 10 (in some organization) fighter.