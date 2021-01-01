« previous next »
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71560 on: Yesterday at 11:59:36 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:54:23 pm
Fuck me is steve bunce an annoying prick
Only figuring this out now? 🤣
Online William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71561 on: Today at 12:04:17 am »
I would love to see AJ v Joyce

A heavyweight with relentless stamina against a heavyweight who gasses to fuck, but you've spent the past 10 years of your life saying how good he is because Eddie Hearn told you how good he was  ;D
Offline rushyman

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71562 on: Today at 12:09:08 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:59:36 pm
Only figuring this out now? 🤣

I just had to have it written 😂
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71563 on: Today at 12:09:26 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 12:04:17 am
I would love to see AJ v Joyce

A heavyweight with relentless stamina against a heavyweight who gasses to fuck, but you've spent the past 10 years of your life saying how good he is because Eddie Hearn told you how good he was  ;D
If Joshua boxes "loose" he can get a decision win. If he boxes "stiff" he's in deep trouble. Thing is, he hits harder than any Joyce opponent and won't have problems finding the target. I'd pay to see that fight though, genuinely interesting.
Online Al 666

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71564 on: Today at 12:16:53 am »
I thought I would never say it but Joyce is a genuine contender and could be involved in some fascinating fights. I would expect he would lose those fights but considering where he was going into the Daniel Dubois fight. He has defied the sceptics.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71565 on: Today at 02:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:16:53 am
I thought I would never say it but Joyce is a genuine contender and could be involved in some fascinating fights. I would expect he would lose those fights but considering where he was going into the Daniel Dubois fight. He has defied the sceptics.
He is a legit contender for sure. However, I don't think his "go on hit me then" defensive strategy is a sound one in heavyweight boxing! If he encounters a fighter who can hurt him, it's not like he can suddenly become a 20 stone Pernell Whitaker. If he can take bombs from Wilder, then you would imagine he would be very hard to stop.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71566 on: Today at 03:16:42 pm »
I still think he's too slow. It's hard to tell from last night because Parker is not the quickest either so they both looked like normal speed. He just keeps slowly marching forward like the terminator. No head movement or anything.

Anyone with a reasonable jab and half decent footwork is going to be able to pick him off I think. That does not describe Wilder though.
Offline Samie

« Reply #71567 on: Today at 03:56:01 pm »
For the love of Buddha lets not put Joyce on some mythical step to elite level lads.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71568 on: Today at 03:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:16:42 pm
I still think he's too slow. It's hard to tell from last night because Parker is not the quickest either so they both looked like normal speed. He just keeps slowly marching forward like the terminator. No head movement or anything.

Anyone with a reasonable jab and half decent footwork is going to be able to pick him off I think. That does not describe Wilder though.
They'll also need excellent stamina unless they can get him out early.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:56:01 pm
For the love of Buddha lets not put Joyce on some mythical step to elite level lads.
Hyping average boxers is the norm in modern boxing mate. Joyce is big, strong, durable and can punch a bit. That's more than enough to be a contender in HW boxing these days.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71569 on: Today at 04:01:33 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 12:04:17 am
I would love to see AJ v Joyce

A heavyweight with relentless stamina against a heavyweight who gasses to fuck, but you've spent the past 10 years of your life saying how good he is because Eddie Hearn told you how good he was  ;D


Would just be another PPV not worthy of the name.
Offline Samie

« Reply #71570 on: Today at 04:03:17 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 03:56:37 pm
They'll also need excellent stamina unless they can get him out early.
Hyping average boxers is the norm in modern boxing mate. Joyce is big, strong, durable and can punch a bit. That's more than enough to be a contender in HW boxing these days.

Aye, and in this era of boxing in the Heavyweight's it will lead you to being a legitimate champion.  ;D
Offline Samie

« Reply #71571 on: Today at 04:25:24 pm »
Dickheads who run Amateur Boxing have fucked up again. Seems like 2024 is the last time for a while  Boxing might e at the Olympics.  :o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/63026474

Quote
Boxing's future in the Olympic Games is in doubt after it was decided Russian Umar Kremlev will remain president of the International Boxing Association.

On Sunday delegates from amateur boxing's world governing body voted to reject a proposal to hold new presidential elections.

In response the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it was "extremely concerned" by the result.

Boxing was left off the initial list of sports for the 2028 Games.

In a statement, the IOC said: "Following these disturbing developments, the IOC (executive board) will have to fully review the situation at its next meeting."

Sunday's decision cast new doubt over the sport's efforts to preserve its Olympic spot beyond the 2024 Games in Paris.

The IBA, formerly known as AIBA, was stripped of involvement in last year's Tokyo Olympics because of governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues. The IBA will also not be involved in the running of boxing events in 2024.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71572 on: Today at 04:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:03:17 pm
Aye, and in this era of boxing in the Heavyweight's it will lead you to being a legitimate champion.  ;D
We have people proclaiming Tyson Fury the best HW ever after beating Wilder and Whyte FFS!

Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:25:24 pm
Dickheads who run Amateur Boxing have fucked up again. Seems like 2024 is the last time for a while  Boxing might e at the Olympics.  :o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/63026474

I thought boxing had already been removed from the olympics?
Offline Lusty

« Reply #71573 on: Today at 04:58:31 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 03:56:37 pm
They'll also need excellent stamina unless they can get him out early.
I don't know about that so much. Standing on the back foot and jabbing away for 12 rounds is not particularly draining. Fury could manage that easily.

Fury and Joshua have both looked gassed when things have broken into a war but I think they're both capable of keeping him away for 12 rounds. Throwing shots and missing is what saps the energy but you can't miss with Joyce.

Joyce has made me look stupid over and over again though.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71574 on: Today at 05:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:58:31 pm
I don't know about that so much. Standing on the back foot and jabbing away for 12 rounds is not particularly draining. Fury could manage that easily.

Fury and Joshua have both looked gassed when things have broken into a war but I think they're both capable of keeping him away for 12 rounds. Throwing shots and missing is what saps the energy but you can't miss with Joyce.

Joyce has made me look stupid over and over again though.
I'm still raging about the time I meant to back him at 10/3 odds to beat Dubois and forgot to place the bet  :no
Offline Lusty

« Reply #71575 on: Today at 05:02:22 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 05:00:13 pm
I'm still raging about the time I meant to back him at 10/3 odds to beat Dubois and forgot to place the bet  :no
I actually made a few quid on the stoppage last night, but it doesn't come close to covering what I lost on the Dubois fight ;D

Don't think I've ever been so confident and so wrong at the same time!
Offline Samie

« Reply #71576 on: Today at 05:05:49 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 04:57:42 pm
We have people proclaiming Tyson Fury the best HW ever after beating Wilder and Whyte FFS!
I thought boxing had already been removed from the olympics?

It was initially from 2028 onwards unless they brought in reforms. Which they haven't.  ;D
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71577 on: Today at 05:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:02:22 pm
I actually made a few quid on the stoppage last night, but it doesn't come close to covering what I lost on the Dubois fight ;D

Don't think I've ever been so confident and so wrong at the same time!
Dubois was mega hyped but I remember thinking that he had beaten nothing but tomato cans by physically dominating them. I also remember being struck by how much bigger Joyce was than Dubois at their face off. Of course, the belief was that Dubois was a huge puncher (still not proven IMO) while Joyce was easy to hit (true!) so he would KO him. Ultimately, he was a victim of Frank Warren's habit of artificially inflating his fighters' records only for them to get battered when facing a tough test.

Regarding Dubois, any plans for him to fight someone decent? Two years since he lost to Joyce and he has fought 3 nobodies since. He'll be catapulted into a fight with someone he isn't ready for and history will repeat itself. At least put him in with a top 10 (in some organization) fighter.
Offline Lusty

« Reply #71578 on: Today at 05:22:10 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 05:08:36 pm
Dubois was mega hyped but I remember thinking that he had beaten nothing but tomato cans by physically dominating them. I also remember being struck by how much bigger Joyce was than Dubois at their face off. Of course, the belief was that Dubois was a huge puncher (still not proven IMO) while Joyce was easy to hit (true!) so he would KO him. Ultimately, he was a victim of Frank Warren's habit of artificially inflating his fighters' records only for them to get battered when facing a tough test.

Regarding Dubois, any plans for him to fight someone decent? Two years since he lost to Joyce and he has fought 3 nobodies since. He'll be catapulted into a fight with someone he isn't ready for and history will repeat itself. At least put him in with a top 10 (in some organization) fighter.
Yeah my opinion was more based on Joyce being easy to hit, plus I thought his power was a bit of a myth. Then he made me look silly by fracturing Dubois' skull with a jab.

Dubois has been playing the ratings game pretty well from memory, fought no one but bums but he's due a title shot with one of the orgs I think.
Offline Samie

« Reply #71579 on: Today at 05:24:02 pm »
Dillian Whyte has been rumoured next fight for Dubois on November 26th.  Nothing official though. ;D
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71580 on: Today at 05:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:24:02 pm
Dillian Whyte has been rumoured next fight for Dubois on November 26th.  Nothing official though. ;D
Whyte looks shot so could be a good tear up 🤣

He was feeble against Fury and got KTFO by the ghost of Povetkin.
Offline Lusty

« Reply #71581 on: Today at 05:44:52 pm »
I just checked and he has somehow picked up the WBA 'regular' title. As if that belt wasn't enough of a joke already ;D
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71582 on: Today at 07:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:24:02 pm
Dillian Whyte has been rumoured next fight for Dubois on November 26th.  Nothing official though. ;D

Doubt they could afford him. Dillian is a PPV fighter and he knows the AJ fight is there, why would he fight Dubois?
