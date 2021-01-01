I thought I would never say it but Joyce is a genuine contender and could be involved in some fascinating fights. I would expect he would lose those fights but considering where he was going into the Daniel Dubois fight. He has defied the sceptics.



He is a legit contender for sure. However, I don't think his "go on hit me then" defensive strategy is a sound one in heavyweight boxing! If he encounters a fighter who can hurt him, it's not like he can suddenly become a 20 stone Pernell Whitaker. If he can take bombs from Wilder, then you would imagine he would be very hard to stop.