Fuck me is steve bunce an annoying prick
Only figuring this out now? 🤣
I would love to see AJ v JoyceA heavyweight with relentless stamina against a heavyweight who gasses to fuck, but you've spent the past 10 years of your life saying how good he is because Eddie Hearn told you how good he was
I thought I would never say it but Joyce is a genuine contender and could be involved in some fascinating fights. I would expect he would lose those fights but considering where he was going into the Daniel Dubois fight. He has defied the sceptics.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]