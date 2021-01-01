« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1785 1786 1787 1788 1789 [1790]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3494818 times)

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,932
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71560 on: Yesterday at 11:59:36 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:54:23 pm
Fuck me is steve bunce an annoying prick
Only figuring this out now? 🤣
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71561 on: Today at 12:04:17 am »
I would love to see AJ v Joyce

A heavyweight with relentless stamina against a heavyweight who gasses to fuck, but you've spent the past 10 years of your life saying how good he is because Eddie Hearn told you how good he was  ;D
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,962
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71562 on: Today at 12:09:08 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:59:36 pm
Only figuring this out now? 🤣

I just had to have it written 😂
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,932
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71563 on: Today at 12:09:26 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 12:04:17 am
I would love to see AJ v Joyce

A heavyweight with relentless stamina against a heavyweight who gasses to fuck, but you've spent the past 10 years of your life saying how good he is because Eddie Hearn told you how good he was  ;D
If Joshua boxes "loose" he can get a decision win. If he boxes "stiff" he's in deep trouble. Thing is, he hits harder than any Joyce opponent and won't have problems finding the target. I'd pay to see that fight though, genuinely interesting.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,194
  • JFT 97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71564 on: Today at 12:16:53 am »
I thought I would never say it but Joyce is a genuine contender and could be involved in some fascinating fights. I would expect he would lose those fights but considering where he was going into the Daniel Dubois fight. He has defied the sceptics.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,932
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71565 on: Today at 02:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:16:53 am
I thought I would never say it but Joyce is a genuine contender and could be involved in some fascinating fights. I would expect he would lose those fights but considering where he was going into the Daniel Dubois fight. He has defied the sceptics.
He is a legit contender for sure. However, I don't think his "go on hit me then" defensive strategy is a sound one in heavyweight boxing! If he encounters a fighter who can hurt him, it's not like he can suddenly become a 20 stone Pernell Whitaker. If he can take bombs from Wilder, then you would imagine he would be very hard to stop.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1785 1786 1787 1788 1789 [1790]   Go Up
« previous next »
 