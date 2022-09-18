I don't think Canelo has long left in this game. Should stay away from Benavidez
I think he meant well but Eubank Jr just called out a 40 year old man on his last legs.
A 60 year old GGG would still walk straight through jr.
Based on last night I would say Eubank Junior has a legitimate chance to win since GGG looks completely done. He won't get a title shot though, or at least he shouldn't because he doesn't deserve one.
Joyce v Parker this weekend lads for the WBO Regular title.
The boxing equivalent of Big Sam's Bolton vs Tony Pulis' Stoke.
If nothing else it's a competitive fight! Joyce seems to have the momentum. Parker's career has stagnated badly, at his best he'd beat Joyce but I'm not sure what version of him we'll see this weekend.Laughable that's it's PPV mind 😀
Anyone paying for it needs to let me know because I've got some magic beans to sell them!Fully expecting it to turn into a Gatti v Ward style thriller now I've talked it down so much
I see fury has already taken to social media complaining that Joshua hasnt signed the contract
Prediction lads for tonight main event lads? I think Joyce stops him in the Championship Rounds.
Parker has a pretty good chin, i think Joyce wins on points.It won't be fun to watch as Parker has a robotic boring style, it's like watching paint dry watching a Parker fight, he doesn't have any power to finish fights.
I agree which is why in the last two fights he's actually shown a bit more aggression but that's in the final couple of rounds. What kind of paint would you like to watch dry by the way?
Both Hearn and Warren offer up shite undercards these days but at least Frank puts a bit of effort in to make them slightly decent.
Been a very good undercard imoAll well matched so far
