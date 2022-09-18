« previous next »
I don't think Canelo has long left in this game. Should stay away from Benavidez

I was thinking similar. A lot of talk about GGG given he is a pale shadow of his former self, but I don't think Canelo looked all that great and let's not forget, he's been at the top level and on the go for a hell of a long time now.
I think he meant well but Eubank Jr just called out a 40 year old man on his last legs.  ;D


A 60 year old GGG would still walk straight through jr.
A 60 year old GGG would still walk straight through jr.
Based on last night I would say Eubank Junior has a legitimate chance to win since GGG looks completely done. He won't get a title shot though, or at least he shouldn't because he doesn't deserve one.
GGG didn't do the weight well at 168lbs either, looked flabby and disinterested. Terrified of taking bodyshots as well. Get back down to 160lbs and try and be undisputed and then ride off to the Sunset
A 60 year old GGG would still walk straight through jr.

Whats with him saying 60% on his latest Twitter vid. Is he saying he only needs to be at 60% to beat Benn?

As for the GGG fight. Thats the fight he should have been making and based on yesterday he would stand a chance.
Based on last night I would say Eubank Junior has a legitimate chance to win since GGG looks completely done. He won't get a title shot though, or at least he shouldn't because he doesn't deserve one.
Jr is not at that level though. GGG was wary of Canelo's power but he's a different fighter when he doesn't respect the other guy's punches.
I see Canelo ducked the Beterbiev question when asked who he would like to fight. I think he realises Light Heavyweight isn't a gimmie division just yet after the loss to Bivol.  :D
Anything but a big drama show.
Joyce v Parker this weekend lads for the WBO Regular title.  :D
Joyce v Parker this weekend lads for the WBO Regular title.  :D
The boxing equivalent of Big Sam's Bolton vs Tony Pulis' Stoke.
The boxing equivalent of Big Sam's Bolton vs Tony Pulis' Stoke.

 ;D

And on the line is the Autoglass  trophy.
If nothing else it's a competitive fight! Joyce seems to have the momentum. Parker's career has stagnated badly, at his best he'd beat Joyce but I'm not sure what version of him we'll see this weekend.

Laughable that's it's PPV mind 😀
If nothing else it's a competitive fight! Joyce seems to have the momentum. Parker's career has stagnated badly, at his best he'd beat Joyce but I'm not sure what version of him we'll see this weekend.

Laughable that's it's PPV mind 😀
Anyone paying for it needs to let me know because I've got some magic beans to sell them!

Fully expecting it to turn into a Gatti v Ward style thriller now I've talked it down so much ;D
Anyone paying for it needs to let me know because I've got some magic beans to sell them!

Fully expecting it to turn into a Gatti v Ward style thriller now I've talked it down so much ;D
It could turn out like that; in slow motion  :D
Eubank Jr v Benn undercard announced.   :wave

Joyce v Parker undercard, which is this weekend.  :wave

Shakur Stevenson misses weight for tomorrow's fight and stripped of 2 titles
He was moving up to Lightweight eventually anyway. This speeds up that process.  :D
Usky saying he wants 3 fights before he thinks of retiring.

Fury (Undisputed)
Canelo (If possible)
Last fight at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev.
I see fury has already taken to social media complaining that Joshua hasnt signed the contract
I see fury has already taken to social media complaining that Joshua hasnt signed the contract
As I said, believe it when they're stood in the ring.

Next stage will be Hearn saying they found some clause in the contract saying that Fury gets possession of his first born son or something. Then we'll go back and forth a bit and get Fury v Chisora III in December.
I see fury has already taken to social media complaining that Joshua hasnt signed the contract

Prediction lads for tonight main event lads?

 I think Joyce stops him in the Championship Rounds.
Prediction lads for tonight main event lads?

 I think Joyce stops him in the Championship Rounds.
Parker has a pretty good chin, i think Joyce wins on points.

It won't be fun to watch as Parker has a robotic boring style, it's like watching paint dry watching a Parker fight, he doesn't have any power to finish fights.
Prediction lads for tonight main event lads?

 I think Joyce stops him in the Championship Rounds.
I think itll go to points and Joyce will win regardless of whether he really has or not
Parker has a pretty good chin, i think Joyce wins on points.

It won't be fun to watch as Parker has a robotic boring style, it's like watching paint dry watching a Parker fight, he doesn't have any power to finish fights.

I agree which is why in the last two fights he's actually shown a bit more aggression but that's in the final couple of rounds.

What kind of paint would you  like to watch dry by the way?  ;D
I agree which is why in the last two fights he's actually shown a bit more aggression but that's in the final couple of rounds.

What kind of paint would you  like to watch dry by the way?  ;D
Gotta be Crown Paints surely
Probably Joyce on points after Parker walks onto his jab for 12 rounds. Might get stopped on cuts or something but I don't see Parker getting knocked out by the big arm punch of doom.

Could be a dodgy decision if one or more of the judges falls asleep and has to make something up.
Very good first fight

Correct decision  had essuman by 3 .
Both Hearn and Warren offer up shite undercards these days but at least Frank puts a bit of effort in to make them slightly decent.  ;D
Any streams kicking about?
Both Hearn and Warren offer up shite undercards these days but at least Frank puts a bit of effort in to make them slightly decent.  ;D

Been a very good undercard imo


All well matched so far
Been a very good undercard imo


All well matched so far

Streams please
