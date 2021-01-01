« previous next »
Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,058
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:05:03 pm
Clayton Bigsby:
I don't think Canelo has long left in this game. Should stay away from Benavidez

I was thinking similar. A lot of talk about GGG given he is a pale shadow of his former self, but I don't think Canelo looked all that great and let's not forget, he's been at the top level and on the go for a hell of a long time now.
Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,329
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:17:02 pm
Samie:
I think he meant well but Eubank Jr just called out a 40 year old man on his last legs.  ;D


A 60 year old GGG would still walk straight through jr.
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,920
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:58:17 pm
Lusty:
A 60 year old GGG would still walk straight through jr.
Based on last night I would say Eubank Junior has a legitimate chance to win since GGG looks completely done. He won't get a title shot though, or at least he shouldn't because he doesn't deserve one.
Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:58:29 pm
GGG didn't do the weight well at 168lbs either, looked flabby and disinterested. Terrified of taking bodyshots as well. Get back down to 160lbs and try and be undisputed and then ride off to the Sunset
Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:10:55 pm
Lusty:
A 60 year old GGG would still walk straight through jr.

Whats with him saying 60% on his latest Twitter vid. Is he saying he only needs to be at 60% to beat Benn?

As for the GGG fight. Thats the fight he should have been making and based on yesterday he would stand a chance.
Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,329
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:13:49 pm
1892tillforever:
Based on last night I would say Eubank Junior has a legitimate chance to win since GGG looks completely done. He won't get a title shot though, or at least he shouldn't because he doesn't deserve one.
Jr is not at that level though. GGG was wary of Canelo's power but he's a different fighter when he doesn't respect the other guy's punches.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,155
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:47:55 am
I see Canelo ducked the Beterbiev question when asked who he would like to fight. I think he realises Light Heavyweight isn't a gimmie division just yet after the loss to Bivol.  :D
