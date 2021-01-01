I don't think Canelo has long left in this game. Should stay away from Benavidez
I think he meant well but Eubank Jr just called out a 40 year old man on his last legs.
A 60 year old GGG would still walk straight through jr.
A 60 year old GGG would still walk straight through jr.
Based on last night I would say Eubank Junior has a legitimate chance to win since GGG looks completely done. He won't get a title shot though, or at least he shouldn't because he doesn't deserve one.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]