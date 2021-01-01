Chris Eubank Sr has claimed that he's now pulled Chris Eubank Jr OUT of the Conor Benn fight on Oct 8th due to concerns about the 157lbs catchweight. Eubank Sr said: "My son's life cannot be put in danger
I've already lost one. It can't happen again."
Papa Eubank got involved. Catchweights are a joke. If you can't make weight don't agree to the fight.
Ticket sales must be struggling. It's a joke of a fight so they have to pretend that Jr is struggling with the weight so it seems like it will be competitive.
