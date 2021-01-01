« previous next »
shy_talk

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:42:54 pm
What we think, Eubank jnr vs C Benn off for real or just a publicity stunt?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:55:02 pm
Papa Eubank got involved.

Catchweights are a joke. If you can't make weight don't agree to the fight.

Chris Eubank Sr has claimed that he's now pulled Chris Eubank Jr OUT of the Conor Benn fight on Oct 8th due to concerns about the 157lbs catchweight. Eubank Sr said: "My son's life cannot be put in danger I've already lost one. It can't happen again."
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:03:30 pm
Samie
Papa Eubank got involved.

Catchweights are a joke. If you can't make weight don't agree to the fight.
Think it is all PR. I don't mind catchweights if it can get a fight made. They are all arbitrary numbers any way. It doesn't matter as long as they agree on it in advance.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:38:03 pm
Ticket sales must be struggling. It's a joke of a fight so they have to pretend that Jr is struggling with the weight so it seems like it will be competitive.
jizzspunk

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:13:00 am
Lusty
Ticket sales must be struggling. It's a joke of a fight so they have to pretend that Jr is struggling with the weight so it seems like it will be competitive.

It sold out in 5 minutes
