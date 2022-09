Fury say's they've told AJ's team that last week of November and first week of December have been reserved for Wembley and Millennium Stadium. So it's up to him to chose which dates to take.



Can't see this happening, Joshua wants to fight December 17th, Furys trying to hurry him for the sake of a couple of weeks.I think it will fall through with Fury fighting Kabayel at old trafford on november 12th as a warm up for Usyk in March