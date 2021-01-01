Fury can make plenty of cash fighting YouTubers and wrestlers, he doesn't need any of this hassle. I'm not convinced he fights anyone with a pulse again, but if he does then Usyk and Joshua are the only ones I'm really interested in.



Joshua has been in a dozen straight World title fights and he's earned the right to rebuild his confidence back up with a couple of cab drivers. Then he has to earn his title shot by beating the likes of Joyce or Dubois or whoever it will be by then. I have no interest in Fury v Joshua until AJ has had a few more fights and given Robert Garcia a bit more time to see what he can make out of him. He also needs to be a lot more active. I'm actually quite looking forward to seeing a challenger version of Joshua.



Joshua v Wilder when they've both got their confidence back would be good fun, although Wilder might be shot if his hands are fucked.