Boxing thread

Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71240 on: Today at 12:43:31 pm
Fury can make plenty of cash fighting YouTubers and wrestlers, he doesn't need any of this hassle.  I'm not convinced he fights anyone with a pulse again, but if he does then Usyk and Joshua are the only ones I'm really interested in.

Joshua has been in a dozen straight World title fights and he's earned the right to rebuild his confidence back up with a couple of cab drivers.  Then he has to earn his title shot by beating the likes of Joyce or Dubois or whoever it will be by then.  I have no interest in Fury v Joshua until AJ has had a few more fights and given Robert Garcia a bit more time to see what he can make out of him.  He also needs to be a lot more active.  I'm actually quite looking forward to seeing a challenger version of Joshua.

Joshua v Wilder when they've both got their confidence back would be good fun, although Wilder might be shot if his hands are fucked.
Legs

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71241 on: Today at 01:27:18 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:24:19 pm
Money is not the answer at all.

Fury just wants the belts now. AJ offers nothing and if he did Fury would say I will fight him next.

AJ needs to fight say Wilder, Joyce or Parker (The winner) or even Whyte or Dubois. He's at that level.

Isnt that what I just said.

Fury will fight Usyk next he HAS to.

Then AJ is the next best fight for him for money reasons.

Once/If Fury gets all 4 belts he has nothing to prove and a nice cash out fight which he will win with ease.

Boxing 99% of time is always about money now look where the fight was Saturday.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71242 on: Today at 02:41:04 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:43:31 pm
Fury can make plenty of cash fighting YouTubers and wrestlers, he doesn't need any of this hassle.  I'm not convinced he fights anyone with a pulse again, but if he does then Usyk and Joshua are the only ones I'm really interested in.

Joshua has been in a dozen straight World title fights and he's earned the right to rebuild his confidence back up with a couple of cab drivers.  Then he has to earn his title shot by beating the likes of Joyce or Dubois or whoever it will be by then.  I have no interest in Fury v Joshua until AJ has had a few more fights and given Robert Garcia a bit more time to see what he can make out of him.  He also needs to be a lot more active.  I'm actually quite looking forward to seeing a challenger version of Joshua.

Joshua v Wilder when they've both got their confidence back would be good fun, although Wilder might be shot if his hands are fucked.
Agree with this. The best fight I have seen touted for AJ is Zhang in the Bird's Nest. Nice lay up opponent who came out of Saturday with a lot of credit. Could also make him a lot of money in the process.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71243 on: Today at 02:43:50 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 10:27:03 am
Pretty much agree with this.

Copperbox should take up most of the boxing calendar in London outside of AJ, Whyte and Benn/Eubank fight. Nobody else comes close to selling out o2. They also shouldn't be afraid to use smaller venues like York Hall. I mean, what was Avanesian doing in Wembley Arena, hardly anyone there
If you do the smaller show you get better atmosphere too which helps the TV side too. Like the Dalton Smith and Billam Smith fights.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71244 on: Today at 03:00:26 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:41:04 pm
Agree with this. The best fight I have seen touted for AJ is Zhang in the Bird's Nest. Nice lay up opponent who came out of Saturday with a lot of credit. Could also make him a lot of money in the process.
Yeah and Zhang is a bit like an Aldi version of Joe Joyce so good preparation if he's going that way.

I think both are tailor made for him to be honest.
Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #71245 on: Today at 03:03:42 pm
Give me York Hall.
