Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71160 on: Today at 02:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:04:28 pm
Lads, lets not lock this thread. Only twice in it's history has a mod come in and closed it.  :wave

About time you appeared, although a few of the other posters supplied streams in time.

Sipping champagne at 5 star hotels? Youve changed!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71161 on: Today at 02:14:27 pm »
 ;D

Hagler did say once you've started wearing silk pajamas is when you might start thinking about calling it quits.

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71162 on: Today at 02:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:02:06 pm
Sorry I was MIA yesterday lads but was at a cousins wedding. But I did watch the fight at a 5 star hotel sipping champagne.  Chris Eubank would be proud of me. ;D

Onto the fight it went how I expected, Usyk put on a show and while AJ was better I did say if he didn't take him out by round 6 he was toast. It was a UD win for Uysk in my book, I don't know what the judge that gave it to AJ was smoking.  But I did think for a second AJ would get the SD went that first scorecard came out.


Sure I recognised that judges name. Feldman. Been judging big fights since the 90s often in the US, so wouldnt be surprised if that card was bought and paid for
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71163 on: Today at 02:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 01:57:29 pm
I just judge people on their behaviour. How you behave is who you are. Claims that someone was acting out of character or in the heat of the moment are charlatans. How you behave in difficult circumstances is your character.

Its funny how nobody ever says gosh, I was really respectful and magnanimous last night. Totally out of character.
Guess youve already given up on Darwin Nunez then as he cant possibly change his behaviour having done something silly in the heat of the moment
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71164 on: Today at 02:23:14 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:22:00 pm
Guess youve already given up on Darwin Nunez then as he cant possibly change his behaviour having done something silly in the heat of the moment

Where did I say you cant change your behaviour?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71165 on: Today at 02:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 02:23:14 pm
Where did I say you cant change your behaviour?
How you behave is who you are seemed pretty definitive?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71166 on: Today at 02:26:28 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:24:22 pm
How you behave is who you are seemed pretty definitive?

Present tense. I know you think you have a gotcha here, but you really havent. There are plenty of examples of sportsman who have changed their ways.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71167 on: Today at 02:26:58 pm »
Some shite in here la.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71168 on: Today at 02:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 02:26:28 pm
Present tense. I know you think you have a gotcha here, but you really havent. There are plenty of examples of sportsman who have changed their ways.
Its not about a gotcha, but you are contradicting yourself as it seems to suit. Im not even contending that people dont change their ways, of course they do. What happened last night was a reaction to a difficult situation in a high pressure, heat of the moment. Its not something that defines Joshua or indicates thats always the way he behaves as you definitely suggested it was
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71169 on: Today at 02:36:42 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:35:35 pm
Its not about a gotcha, but you are contradicting yourself as it seems to suit. Im not even contending that people dont change their ways, of course they do. What happened last night was a reaction to a difficult situation in a high pressure, heat of the moment. Its not something that defines Joshua or indicates thats always the way he behaves as you definitely suggested it was

Please point out where I have contradicted myself.

How we react in adversity is a reflection of our character not some aberration.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71170 on: Today at 02:38:24 pm »
Everyone criticises these fighters as if they should be beacons of moral virtue.

Ffs theyre fighters, usually from very hard backgrounds.

They get us talking and entertain us. I just think people take it all a bit seriously.

Tyson Fury for example. Yeh hes not the brain of Britain, but man is the guy entertaining and gone through some crap in life. Same with likes of AJ and Amir Khan. All get slaughtered in here, but personally I think they are brilliant and keep us very entertained. They deserve a bit more respect.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71171 on: Today at 02:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 02:36:42 pm
Please point out where I have contradicted myself.

How we react in adversity is a reflection of our character not some aberration.
These are not hard and fast rules with no grey area, or because one person always behaves in a particular way no matter what the circumstance doesnt mean that others will. I take it you never reacted to something in the heat of the moment and got it wrong or regretted your actions. Youre very lucky if thats the case
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71172 on: Today at 02:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 02:36:42 pm
Please point out where I have contradicted myself.

How we react in adversity is a reflection of our character not some aberration.

In the same way AJ could have done with someone taking the mic out of his hand last night, just step away from the thread mate. Absolute car crash its a shame this forum is slowly morphing into the wider social media platforms all too often, painful to see.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71173 on: Today at 02:57:43 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:46:07 pm
These are not hard and fast rules with no grey area, or because one person always behaves in a particular way no matter what the circumstance doesnt mean that others will. I take it you never reacted to something in the heat of the moment and got it wrong or regretted your actions. Youre very lucky if thats the case

Of course I have. When I do, nice the dust settles, I look in the mirror and consider what I could do better next time. I dont excuse my behaviour because I grew up in a single-parent household on a council estate.

Joshua needs to grow up fast. Displays like this are going to have an impact on his commercial opportunities if he isnt careful. 
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71174 on: Today at 03:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 02:55:11 pm
In the same way AJ could have done with someone taking the mic out of his hand last night, just step away from the thread mate. Absolute car crash its a shame this forum is slowly morphing into the wider social media platforms all too often, painful to see.

Why should it take snide accusations of racism like wonder why that is lying down?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71175 on: Today at 03:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 03:00:11 pm
Why should it take snide accusations of racism like wonder why that is lying down?

I dont care about the accusations, but the whole personal vendetta is cringey. Hes just fought in one of the best heavyweight fights in years, and all some people can do is criticise him. Yes hes made an absolute tit of himself in the aftermath but hes a human being, whos been beaten up and lost his belts for good. Its a long way down, none of us on this forum can imagine how that feels.

And as I said, lets not take away the impact repeated blows to the head not just in a 12 round fight but over a career can impact the brain.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71176 on: Today at 03:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 03:08:46 pm
I dont care about the accusations, but the whole personal vendetta is cringey. Hes just fought in one of the best heavyweight fights in years, and all some people can do is criticise him. Yes hes made an absolute tit of himself in the aftermath but hes a human being, whos been beaten up and lost his belts for good. Its a long way down, none of us on this forum can imagine how that feels.

And as I said, lets not take away the impact repeated blows to the head not just in a 12 round fight but over a career can impact the brain.

I said I was impressed by his performance. As for the rest boo fucking hoo. Pathetic. He should try walking a mile in Usyks shoes. Joshua lives a life of enormous privilege. Usyk is helping his country fight for its very survival. Joshuas behaviour would have been embarrassing at the best of times but stood next to Usyk it shows a staggering ignorance.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71177 on: Today at 03:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 03:08:46 pm
I dont care about the accusations, but the whole personal vendetta is cringey. Hes just fought in one of the best heavyweight fights in years, and all some people can do is criticise him. Yes hes made an absolute tit of himself in the aftermath but hes a human being, whos been beaten up and lost his belts for good. Its a long way down, none of us on this forum can imagine how that feels.

And as I said, lets not take away the impact repeated blows to the head not just in a 12 round fight but over a career can impact the brain.
Unfortunately, when someone mentions a dislike of a person and someone else pipes in with a veiled implication of racism, the conversation quickly descends and people often make tits of themselves.  Unless Barney was referring to something completely different with his comment.
I didnt watch the fight but saw the after fight scenes and couldnt quite believe what I was watching.
I think AJ has suffered from the hype surrounding him as he never really had the talent to justify it.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71178 on: Today at 03:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 03:12:45 pm
I said I was impressed by his performance. As for the rest boo fucking hoo. Pathetic. He should try walking a mile in Usyks shoes. Joshua lives a life of enormous privilege. Usyk is helping his country fight for its very survival. Joshuas behaviour would have been embarrassing at the best of times but stood next to Usyk it shows a staggering ignorance.
You've made your point, several times mate. As someone else had suggested, you might as well step away from the discussion now  :wave
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71179 on: Today at 03:27:51 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:22:13 pm
You've made your point, several times mate. As someone else had suggested, you might as well step away from the discussion now  :wave

Point taken.

Do you have anything to say about posters smearing people as racists or is that fine with RAWK staff?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71180 on: Today at 03:30:12 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 03:27:51 pm
Point taken.

Do you have anything to say about posters smearing people as racists or is that fine with RAWK staff?
We take racism very seriously, I think Barney has pointed out he wasn't suggesting that. But this has really dragged on and on now.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71181 on: Today at 03:32:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:30:12 pm
We take racism very seriously, I think Barney has pointed out he wasn't suggesting that. But this has really dragged on and on now.

Barney is transparently a fucking liar. Fair fucks. Its your site. Do what you like. Ill give this thread a swerve for a while.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71182 on: Today at 03:40:26 pm »
On another note, I hope they breathalysed and did a drugs test on the judge who scored it 115-113 in AJs favour! Absolutely ridiculous, he should be made to rewatch the fight multiple times tomorrow morning with a huge flask of coffee. He clearly won 3 rounds (2, 8 & 9) with a couple of close rounds (1 & 3). But Uysk took over 10-12 it was a conclusive result in the end.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71183 on: Today at 03:41:32 pm »
I thought I was too drunk when I heard that score mate. ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71184 on: Today at 03:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 02:23:14 pm
Where did I say you cant change your behaviour?


But it's out of the ordinary behaviour,once in a blue moon type of shit.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71185 on: Today at 03:43:16 pm »
Like I've been saying for years time to bring in Hawkeye technology with scoring.

Attach cameras to all 4 ring corners and feed the point scoring hits to the judges and that way you get more accurate scoring.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71186 on: Today at 03:47:14 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 03:40:26 pm
On another note, I hope they breathalysed and did a drugs test on the judge who scored it 115-113 in AJs favour! Absolutely ridiculous, he should be made to rewatch the fight multiple times tomorrow morning with a huge flask of coffee. He clearly won 3 rounds (2, 8 & 9) with a couple of close rounds (1 & 3). But Uysk took over 10-12 it was a conclusive result in the end.

I had him winning 1,2,8,9 and thought the last round was 50/50. Usyk was the clear winner but I don't think it was a blow out like some people are suggesting.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71187 on: Today at 03:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:41:32 pm
I thought I was too drunk when I heard that score mate. ;D

I thought the fix was in.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71188 on: Today at 03:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 03:32:58 pm
Barney is transparently a fucking liar. Fair fucks. Its your site. Do what you like. Ill give this thread a swerve for a while.

I know nothing about you. Why would I accuse you if being a racist? I've no idea why you hate AJ, hence wondering why you do.
Anyway, I'll leave it there. Hopefully you get to talk to someone about your anger issues  :wave
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71189 on: Today at 03:58:20 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 03:47:14 pm
I had him winning 1,2,8,9 and thought the last round was 50/50. Usyk was the clear winner but I don't think it was a blow out like some people are suggesting.

Has anyone posted the punch count ?

Looked to me like most of Ajs shots missed
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71190 on: Today at 04:00:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:58:20 pm
Has anyone posted the punch count ?

Looked to me like most of Ajs shots missed

I thought round 9 he was barely bothering Usyk. Have seen a few in here and elsewhere saying AJ should've taken him out, but most of his punches seemed to be hitting elbows or gloves and doing very little damage.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71191 on: Today at 04:02:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:58:20 pm
Has anyone posted the punch count ?

Looked to me like most of Ajs shots missed

Joshua had the higher punch accuracy of the 2
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71192 on: Today at 04:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:00:30 pm
I thought round 9 he was barely bothering Usyk. Have seen a few in here and elsewhere saying AJ should've taken him out, but most of his punches seemed to be hitting elbows or gloves and doing very little damage.

There were a couple of times that I thought he was about to put him down.

Usyk isn't human though is he.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71193 on: Today at 04:09:39 pm »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71194 on: Today at 04:10:56 pm »
CompuBox stats.  :wave

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71195 on: Today at 04:15:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:09:39 pm

A fine margin (1%) and Usyk threw over 200 more.

https://www.espn.co.uk/boxing/story/_/id/34431775/oleksandr-usyk-bests-anthony-joshua-split-decision-retain-heavyweight-titles
Joshua's defence was good and Usyk was hitting gloves a lot. A normal human would have blown up doing that but Usyk was still doing it for all 12.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71196 on: Today at 04:15:06 pm »
Round 10
