Everyone criticises these fighters as if they should be beacons of moral virtue.
Ffs theyre fighters, usually from very hard backgrounds.
They get us talking and entertain us. I just think people take it all a bit seriously.
Tyson Fury for example. Yeh hes not the brain of Britain, but man is the guy entertaining and gone through some crap in life. Same with likes of AJ and Amir Khan. All get slaughtered in here, but personally I think they are brilliant and keep us very entertained. They deserve a bit more respect.