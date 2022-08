Why should it take snide accusations of racism like “wonder why that is” lying down?



I don’t care about the accusations, but the whole personal vendetta is cringey. He’s just fought in one of the best heavyweight fights in years, and all some people can do is criticise him. Yes he’s made an absolute tit of himself in the aftermath but he’s a human being, who’s been beaten up and lost his belts for good. It’s a long way down, none of us on this forum can imagine how that feels.And as I said, let’s not take away the impact repeated blows to the head not just in a 12 round fight but over a career can impact the brain.