Seems a few unkind comments towards Joshua in here.



He didnt exactly cover himself in glory and shouldve let Usyk have a more protracted moment, but he lead the crowd in cheering the champ and did concede hes the better fighter. He just rambled his way to it and Ive no idea what he was trying to say about Ukraine.



I think a few were quick to jump on him - I saw this as the reaction of a man who gave his absolute everything in training and preparing, believing it would be enough, then learning that the other man is just flat out better and theres probably not anything Joshua can ever do - short of Father Time intervening - to beat this man. Hes found someone unequivocally superior and its been truly confirmed.



The exchange seemed to be Joshua asking how Usyk beat him - through skill - as even though Joshua considers himself stronger and more powerful, Usyk is far more skilled.



I actually gained respect for Joshua on the display - much better than last time, more periods of aggression and did scare Usyk a few times. That being said, he was up against the beat fighter in the world not called Lomachenko and couldnt cope with his movement and that super sharp left hand.



I had it 116-112, Usyk clearly should have had it unanimous. I thought hed continue to mop up whoever in the division, such as any easy win against the Joyce v Parker winner, but hes said its Fury or no one.