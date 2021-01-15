« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3460029 times)

Offline Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71040 on: Today at 12:44:40 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:39:44 am
nah for me it showed how limited he is, he's improved with his new trainer, he lost by more than three rounds, how it was a split decision is anybody's guess

He's a 21st Century Frank Bruno
I don't think he clearly lost by more than 3 rounds. No point arguing with someone being so hyperbolic though.

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71041 on: Today at 12:44:49 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:43:07 am
I still don't know what was going on.

Was it a temper tantrum?

I don't get it.
that was almost the calm before the storm with what happened next!
Offline Armchair expert

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71042 on: Today at 12:44:56 am »
Thats three world title fights Joshua has lost now and hasnt fought a non title fight since 2015 he needs to earn his next title shot or fuck off
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71043 on: Today at 12:45:13 am »
Cant make a case for Usyk beating Fury. Fury is too big, too skilled, too patient. Still like to see it though
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71044 on: Today at 12:45:28 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:44:40 am
I don't think he clearly lost by more than 3 rounds. No point arguing with someone being so hyperbolic though.


righto pal 👍
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71045 on: Today at 12:45:49 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:38:06 am
I know that. Think the argument was with the people telling him he had to go back.

At the time I was thinking someone in Usyks team must have said something to him.  He flipped from being friendly and shaking hands to throwing the belts in a split second.

No,he was kicking off with someone on the outside before he left the ring in a strop.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71046 on: Today at 12:46:02 am »
All that song and dance about new trainer and he just fought the same way. The trainer don't matter, it's the fighter
Offline jedimaster

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71047 on: Today at 12:48:16 am »
This should have been a glorious moment for a nation right now fighting for it's very existence. Instead Joshua had a tantrum and made it all about himself. What a prick. Hopefully he has flushed his post-boxing TV career down the toilet after this.

Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71048 on: Today at 12:48:25 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:46:02 am
All that song and dance about new trainer and he just fought the same way. The trainer don't matter, it's the fighter

He didn't fight the same way at all though :lmao nothing like the first fight to be honest, was much better and Usyk also fought a better fight.

The fuss over a new trainer was well placed because he was much better prepared and gave a much better account of himself, he was just beat by a superior boxer
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71049 on: Today at 12:49:35 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:46:02 am
All that song and dance about new trainer and he just fought the same way. The trainer don't matter, it's the fighter
He was much better than the first fight though.  Was in it til the 9th and I thought he was going to win it then Uysk cane out firing in the 10th.

Think he could have been more clinical a few times and put more pressure on.

It is very hard to try and knock Usyk out though as he doesn't let you set your shots up.
Offline TomDcs

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71050 on: Today at 12:50:07 am »
Joshua was much better, though think the low shot in the 3rd or 4th hurt Usyk. Still wanted to see him follow up more though, hes always been limited, but hes never been the same since he felt what it was like to get hurt.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71051 on: Today at 12:50:19 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:45:13 am
Cant make a case for Usyk beating Fury. Fury is too big, too skilled, too patient. Still like to see it though
Completely disagree with the greatest respect to your boxing knowledge. Biggest problem.for Fury is his gas tank. He sets the pace in his fight against opponents with poor conditioning. Usyk will make him work every second, I see Fury tiring badly by the mid rounds.

Usyk is also much quicker and he's not some shot to shit fighter like Whyte or one dimensional mug like Wilder. If the fight happens my money's on Usyk because the odds will be great.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71052 on: Today at 12:52:28 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:50:19 am
Completely disagree with the greatest respect to your boxing knowledge. Biggest problem.for Fury is his gas tank. He sets the pace in his fight against opponents with poor conditioning. Usyk will make him work every second, I see Fury tiring badly by the mid rounds.

Usyk is also much quicker and he's not some shot to shit fighter like Whyte or one dimensional mug like Wilder. If the fight happens my money's on Usyk because the odds will be great.

Its an intriguing fight
Usyks the better fighter but in that one hes giving up 20-25kg  thats almost impossible
If anyone can do it he can but its a huge ask
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71053 on: Today at 12:53:53 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:46:02 am
All that song and dance about new trainer and he just fought the same way. The trainer don't matter, it's the fighter
Joshua fought differently. He was far better, threw lots of body shots, far better movement and didn't get tired until Round 10. Usyk adapted mid fight and Joshua had no answer. His was a sterling effort though.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71054 on: Today at 12:55:47 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:52:28 am
Its an intriguing fight
Usyks the better fighter but in that one hes giving up 20-25kg  thats almost impossible
If anyone can do it he can but its a huge ask
I think the skill gap is enough for Usyk to.win but the fight won't happen. Agreed that's it's intriguing and a must for the HW division.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71055 on: Today at 01:00:09 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:53:53 am
Joshua fought differently. He was far better, threw lots of body shots, far better movement and didn't get tired until Round 10. Usyk adapted mid fight and Joshua had no answer. His was a sterling effort though.

He attacked the body more but he was still letting Usyk dictate the tempo. What happened to the educated pressure?
Offline JackWard33

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71056 on: Today at 01:02:11 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:55:47 am
I think the skill gap is enough for Usyk to.win but the fight won't happen. Agreed that's it's intriguing and a must for the HW division.

What makes you say that - Id bet a ton of money itll happen as long as nothing happens to Usyk in Ukraine
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71057 on: Today at 01:03:27 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:02:11 am
What makes you say that - Id bet a ton of money itll happen
I just don't think Fury will fight him. Mind you the man changes his mind one day to the next. He's enigmatic at least! If it happens and Fury wins he's unquestionably the best HW of the last 10 years
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71058 on: Today at 01:03:59 am »
Let me clarify. He was better than first fight. But it still felt very samey to me. He was still standing off, still letting Usyk dictate, letting the fight be fought at centre ring. Also 10th round was more punishing than any round in the 1st fight. Scored ot same as I did first fight. I dont think he did anything majorly different here
Offline johnybarnes

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71059 on: Today at 01:04:44 am »
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71060 on: Today at 01:07:22 am »
Seems a few unkind comments towards Joshua in here.

He didnt exactly cover himself in glory and shouldve let Usyk have a more protracted moment, but he lead the crowd in cheering the champ and did concede hes the better fighter. He just rambled his way to it and Ive no idea what he was trying to say about Ukraine.

I think a few were quick to jump on him - I saw this as the reaction of a man who gave his absolute everything in training and preparing, believing it would be enough, then learning that the other man is just flat out better and theres probably not anything Joshua can ever do - short of Father Time intervening - to beat this man. Hes found someone unequivocally superior and its been truly confirmed.

The exchange seemed to be Joshua asking how Usyk beat him - through skill - as even though Joshua considers himself stronger and more powerful, Usyk is far more skilled.

I actually gained respect for Joshua on the display - much better than last time, more periods of aggression and did scare Usyk a few times. That being said, he was up against the beat fighter in the world not called Lomachenko and couldnt cope with his movement and that super sharp left hand.

I had it 116-112, Usyk clearly should have had it unanimous. I thought hed continue to mop up whoever in the division, such as any easy win against the Joyce v Parker winner, but hes said its Fury or no one.
Offline duvva

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71061 on: Today at 01:07:44 am »
I think a lot of that from Joshua was frustration at having upped his game trained hard and come out and given his best but it wasnt good enough and the realisation that Usyk is just better than him. Heat of the moment stuff that hell regret.
Interested to know what kicked it off though as immediately after the fight he seemed to be grateful in defeat and then all of sudden he went all David Brent.
Offline kasperoff

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71062 on: Today at 01:13:22 am »
AJ was much better in this fight, but Usyk was far too slippery for him. Usyk is the most unorthodox heavyweight I think I've seen and I can't believe he can carry that energy over 12 rounds. His style neutralizers big punchers offence and his hand speed stops them getting too close.

He'll give Fury all kinds of problems in the same way he did AJ, but Fury is smarter than AJ I think. More able to think on his feet during the fight.

Usyk is a phenomenal boxer, but he'll have the same problem Floyd Mayweather had in that he's not very exciting. He's tactical and his fights are pretty uneventful, especially for heavyweight.
Offline End Product

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71063 on: Today at 01:17:38 am »
Great heel turn by AJ at the end excited to see where this goes storyline wise.
Offline kasperoff

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71064 on: Today at 01:19:39 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:07:22 am
Seems a few unkind comments towards Joshua in here.

He didnt exactly cover himself in glory and shouldve let Usyk have a more protracted moment, but he lead the crowd in cheering the champ and did concede hes the better fighter. He just rambled his way to it and Ive no idea what he was trying to say about Ukraine.

I think a few were quick to jump on him - I saw this as the reaction of a man who gave his absolute everything in training and preparing, believing it would be enough, then learning that the other man is just flat out better and theres probably not anything Joshua can ever do - short of Father Time intervening - to beat this man. Hes found someone unequivocally superior and its been truly confirmed.

The exchange seemed to be Joshua asking how Usyk beat him - through skill - as even though Joshua considers himself stronger and more powerful, Usyk is far more skilled.

I actually gained respect for Joshua on the display - much better than last time, more periods of aggression and did scare Usyk a few times. That being said, he was up against the beat fighter in the world not called Lomachenko and couldnt cope with his movement and that super sharp left hand.

I had it 116-112, Usyk clearly should have had it unanimous. I thought hed continue to mop up whoever in the division, such as any easy win against the Joyce v Parker winner, but hes said its Fury or no one.

Agree with all of this.
Offline Blinis

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71065 on: Today at 01:20:38 am »
Fury - Usyk is surely the most exciting fight in boxing nowadays. Dont think Fury will take it, as he knows that Usyk is more skilled, quicker, has a great chin and incredible stamina. Fury is not used to boxers who throw accurately 60 punches per round during an entire fight.

But I do rate Fury as a boxer; I think that he has great punching power and great ring IQ, plus 20 kilos and much bigger reach and height. It would be a cracking fight to watch.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71066 on: Today at 01:22:53 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:07:22 am
Seems a few unkind comments towards Joshua in here.

He didnt exactly cover himself in glory and shouldve let Usyk have a more protracted moment, but he lead the crowd in cheering the champ and did concede hes the better fighter. He just rambled his way to it and Ive no idea what he was trying to say about Ukraine.

I think a few were quick to jump on him - I saw this as the reaction of a man who gave his absolute everything in training and preparing, believing it would be enough, then learning that the other man is just flat out better and theres probably not anything Joshua can ever do - short of Father Time intervening - to beat this man. Hes found someone unequivocally superior and its been truly confirmed.

The exchange seemed to be Joshua asking how Usyk beat him - through skill - as even though Joshua considers himself stronger and more powerful, Usyk is far more skilled.

I actually gained respect for Joshua on the display - much better than last time, more periods of aggression and did scare Usyk a few times. That being said, he was up against the beat fighter in the world not called Lomachenko and couldnt cope with his movement and that super sharp left hand.

I had it 116-112, Usyk clearly should have had it unanimous. I thought hed continue to mop up whoever in the division, such as any easy win against the Joyce v Parker winner, but hes said its Fury or no one.

Great post
Offline stevieG786

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71067 on: Today at 01:57:25 am »
Think that tantrum was the realisation of AJ being at his absolute best but still being out boxed by the superior boxer. I though AJ looked great until the 9th round, Usyk is just a beast
Offline leinad

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71068 on: Today at 02:06:28 am »
Sad to see how devastated AJ is in the presser. He left it all in there but came up short, still one of the best heavyweights in the world. Hopefully we get to see him fight Wilder.
Offline Al 666

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71069 on: Today at 02:20:53 am »
I thought Joshua probaly fought to his maximum. Will have regrets about not finishing him in the 9th.

However USYK is a class act.

Offline JLStretton

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71070 on: Today at 03:07:18 am »
From what I seen when the stream wasn't messing up Usyk was the better boxer once again.  Joshua was better than the last fight, probably the best he's ever looked and didn't look as stiff as he normally does but just not good enough at the end of the day.  As for his childish behaviour after it ended the less said the better. 
Nothing has changed my mind in that they both lose to Fury if/when it ever happends.
Offline JLStretton

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71071 on: Today at 03:09:15 am »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 02:06:28 am
Sad to see how devastated AJ is in the presser. He left it all in there but came up short, still one of the best heavyweights in the world. Hopefully we get to see him fight Wilder.
Wilder would destroy him imo, but agree would like to see the fight happen.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #71072 on: Today at 05:19:02 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:31:26 am
I had a lot of respect for aj after those 12 rounds. He really gave it everything. But that shite at the end took it all away.

Although he gave it everything, still wasn't enough to beat Usyk. Great athlete, great physique, but unfortunately not the greatest boxer.

