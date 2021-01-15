Seems a few unkind comments towards Joshua in here.
He didnt exactly cover himself in glory and shouldve let Usyk have a more protracted moment, but he lead the crowd in cheering the champ and did concede hes the better fighter. He just rambled his way to it and Ive no idea what he was trying to say about Ukraine.
I think a few were quick to jump on him - I saw this as the reaction of a man who gave his absolute everything in training and preparing, believing it would be enough, then learning that the other man is just flat out better and theres probably not anything Joshua can ever do - short of Father Time intervening - to beat this man. Hes found someone unequivocally superior and its been truly confirmed.
The exchange seemed to be Joshua asking how Usyk beat him - through skill - as even though Joshua considers himself stronger and more powerful, Usyk is far more skilled.
I actually gained respect for Joshua on the display - much better than last time, more periods of aggression and did scare Usyk a few times. That being said, he was up against the beat fighter in the world not called Lomachenko and couldnt cope with his movement and that super sharp left hand.
I had it 116-112, Usyk clearly should have had it unanimous. I thought hed continue to mop up whoever in the division, such as any easy win against the Joyce v Parker winner, but hes said its Fury or no one.