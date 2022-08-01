Looking forward to seeing how AJ performs tonight. He has been learning a new style with Garcia. For me all Usyk has to do is stay away from AJ's right cross and left hook and then counter. I've always felt AJ's footwork is poor. Many people look at the hands but boxing is feet first. As long as Usyk gets the footwork and distance right, he wins the fight imo. I don't feel Garcia can change AJ's habits. Do people think AJ is gonna be so different and all his movements will change? It's not possible.



I watched their first fight again, today, and it's interesting. If you watch the feet, Usyk had his southpaw right foot outside of AJ's left lead foot for the whole fight. He just skips in, lands, and skips back out again. When he skips out, AJ is not in range to do anything except throw a pouring jab. Throughout the whole fight you see AJ throwing a pouring jab and stepping forward. When Usyk skips out, he's out of range of everything except for the jab and he ain't going to get knocked out by a jab. And he knows that is the only punch that is there so he's on it. All he has to do is step out again to avoid the jab.



When Usyk skips and due to him being a southpaw, he has his foot outside of AJ's foot and AJ's left hook, right cross and upper cut can't be thrown. The only chance he has got is to catch Usyk coming in, but to do this he's got to get his foot outside Usyk's foot. And it's pretty obvious he didn't know this as he allowed Usyk to do this the entire fight. The two or three times AJ catches Usyk clean is when Usyk gets over confident and walks straight in. AJ rattles him twice with the right hand because Usyk walked straight down the middle. And he rattles him once with a left hook and it's when they get tangled up and gets messy.



Obviously AJ doesn't know about footwork and his feet are very slow anyway. I do think AJ's upper body movement is actually good, thought. However, I don't feel he has been properly taught how to fight a southpaw because the number 1 thing is you can't allow them to get the outside angle. Usyk just goes in out of range on the outside angle and is constantly out of range of AJ's power shots. If AJ hasn't corrected his footwork, he will lose again.



