£27!
Rivera with the Pink ribbon on his shorts.He'll not be getting invited back.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Or if he is he should probably politely decline.
I'm over in Lisbon, the outskirts and not one place is showing this
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Start getting friendly with the locals.
I'm not as impressed with Rivera as the Sky Commentators seem to be.
Couple of decent streams:http://nflsportz.com/streams/boxing.php?sport=boxinghttp://uhdstreams.club/hd/ch2.php?sport=boxinghttp://motornews.live/novo/bite/anthony-joshua/?sport=boxing
Callum really powerful. Will be a big problem for the LHW Champion
Any idea about the schedule here? Hrgovic hasnt fought already, has he? The program I have says that Smith was just before Hrgovic, but maybe the early stop changed the schedule.
I hope it doesnt clash with MOTD, only one winner there.
I expect Hrgovic to flatten Zhang quickly too.
Zhang going for the Ming the Merciless look there
