« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1761 1762 1763 1764 1765 [1766]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3454632 times)

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70600 on: August 18, 2022, 09:43:18 am »
Quote from: JRed on August 18, 2022, 08:57:52 am
He never fought Wilder or Fury so one can only assume he dodged them. Theres also his ridiculous comments at the BLM protests that put a lot of people off him. That aside, he just hasnt lived up to the hype around his abilities.

AJ was managed very well and marketed to beyond belief.

Don't think he dodged anyone but he certainly isn't as good as as he talks or is made out.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70601 on: August 18, 2022, 09:44:20 am »
Quote from: Lusty on August 18, 2022, 09:35:15 am
As for the fight, people forget that although Usyk was the clear winner last time, it wasn't a landslide.  He basically needed to win 2 more rounds than he did, and with better advice from his corner, he might well have done that.  So, it's not impossible for him to take a similar approach to last time and still win the fight with some tweaks.

The other option is what people are expecting; that he bulks up and comes in ready for a war.  It would make for a better fight at least, and Usyk does get hit a lot, but he'd need to be really smart.  He showed in the fight against Wlad that he can box clever when he gets hurt and take a couple of rounds off to conserve his energy, but he also showed against Ruiz that he can get sucked in and blow himself up.

The other variable is what Usyk does.  There were rumours of him losing a lot of weight when he went back to Ukraine, now there are rumours of him coming in 2 stone heavier.  Is he going to come in and try to meet Joshua in the middle of the ring?  Seems like a ticket to uppercut city if you ask me.  I feel like Joshua is a better inside fighter so I just can't make sense of that as a strategy.  The weigh in for this one is going to be fascinating.

I still make Usyk the favourite, but there's so many different ways the fight could go and different routes to victory for both of them, so it will be interesting at least.  It will be good to see what difference Garcia makes, you could easily argue that McCracken lost that fight for AJ last time.

Aj needs to put it on him for the first five. Tries to out box him he will lose.

He has 5 rounds for me our this fight will go the same as the last.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,444
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70602 on: August 18, 2022, 10:22:41 am »
Hearn is a c*nt selling out to Saudi Arabia. Usyk and AJ are both c*nts for agreeing to it. Hope everyone involved in the card gets knocked out to fuck.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,800
  • JFT97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70603 on: August 18, 2022, 10:34:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 18, 2022, 10:22:41 am
Hearn is a c*nt selling out to Saudi Arabia. Usyk and AJ are both c*nts for agreeing to it. Hope everyone involved in the card gets knocked out to fuck.

Agreed, but unfortunately too many people will put money before anything else these days. Plenty of people in the limelight will stand on their pedestal and stand up/speak out about certain things, but when it comes to waving a few extra notes in front of them theyre happy to turn a blind eye to certain things.

Dont see AJ beating Usyk as Usyk is a far better technical boxer, but if it is true that Usyk has increased his weight, which would be a strange thing to do, then maybe that will slow him down a bit.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,246
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70604 on: August 18, 2022, 11:01:21 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 18, 2022, 10:22:41 am
Hearn is a c*nt selling out to Saudi Arabia. Usyk and AJ are both c*nts for agreeing to it. Hope everyone involved in the card gets knocked out to fuck.
I agree in theory, although I give Usyk a pass for trying to earn as much money as possible given that a chunk of it is going to his foundation to help in Ukraine.  Boxers in general get a bit of leeway from me because of what they're risking when they get in the ring.  Certainly those further down the card I do not blame for trying to maximise their earnings while they can.  Which is not to say I completely endorse it.

Hearn: c*nt.  No debate there.

We are all probably c*nts for watching it to be honest.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,444
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70605 on: August 18, 2022, 01:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on August 18, 2022, 11:01:21 am
I agree in theory, although I give Usyk a pass for trying to earn as much money as possible given that a chunk of it is going to his foundation to help in Ukraine.  Boxers in general get a bit of leeway from me because of what they're risking when they get in the ring.  Certainly those further down the card I do not blame for trying to maximise their earnings while they can.  Which is not to say I completely endorse it.

Hearn: c*nt.  No debate there.

We are all probably c*nts for watching it to be honest.

Usyk earning money from Saudi Arabia to help in Ukraine is robbing Peter to pay Paul.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,854
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70606 on: August 18, 2022, 01:19:54 pm »
Quote from: JRed on August 18, 2022, 08:57:52 am
He never fought Wilder or Fury so one can only assume he dodged them. Theres also his ridiculous comments at the BLM protests that put a lot of people off him. That aside, he just hasnt lived up to the hype around his abilities.
Remove the Fury vs Wilder trilogy from each other's records and what are you left with? Fury beat Wlad, by far his best win, then Del Boy twice, then Whyte who is completely shot IMO. Wilder, he beat Ortiz twice and.... that's about it!

Joshua has beaten Wlad, Parker, a younger version of Whyte, Ruiz, Povetkin, and Pulev. Not a murderer's row, far from it, but far, far better than the combined records of the other two. He's a British HW champion so he was always getting hyped to ridiculous levels in Britain!

I'd argue that the hype surrounding Fury is even greater and also unwarranted.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,246
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70607 on: August 18, 2022, 01:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 18, 2022, 01:08:22 pm
Usyk earning money from Saudi Arabia to help in Ukraine is robbing Peter to pay Paul.
Make's a lot of sense from Paul's perspective.

Usyk has been actually fighting in Ukraine; it's his country, his family, his friends under threat of genocide.  I'm not going to criticise him from behind a keyboard.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,444
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70608 on: August 18, 2022, 01:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on August 18, 2022, 01:54:57 pm
Make's a lot of sense from Paul's perspective.

Usyk has been actually fighting in Ukraine; it's his country, his family, his friends under threat of genocide.  I'm not going to criticise him from behind a keyboard.

I'm happy enough calling him a c*nt from behind a keyboard to be perfectly honest. I wouldn't say it to his face  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,246
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70609 on: August 18, 2022, 02:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 18, 2022, 01:56:43 pm
I'm happy enough calling him a c*nt from behind a keyboard to be perfectly honest. I wouldn't say it to his face  ;D
On that we can agree mate ;D
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,024
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70610 on: August 18, 2022, 05:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 18, 2022, 10:22:41 am
Hearn is a c*nt selling out to Saudi Arabia. Usyk and AJ are both c*nts for agreeing to it. Hope everyone involved in the card gets knocked out to fuck.

Twat is proper arse licking as well, making everyone stand for the national anthem at a press conference
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,406
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70611 on: August 18, 2022, 06:00:48 pm »
It's criminal that this is in Saudi, crowd will be dead. Most of them won't even know who Usyk is.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70612 on: August 18, 2022, 06:30:44 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 18, 2022, 06:00:48 pm
It's criminal that this is in Saudi, crowd will be dead. Most of them won't even know who Usyk is.
Well they might be if they have rainbow laces in their shoes or show any dissent.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,457
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70613 on: August 18, 2022, 06:40:47 pm »
Lads, sit down while you read this.  ;D

Quote
Deontay Wilder on his return: "Once I got my statue in my hometown and saw so many people arrive and celebrate with me and my family - to see all the emotions, grown men crying in front of their children and saying, 'He is a real true king,' made me feel like my job is not done."
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,854
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70614 on: August 18, 2022, 11:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 18, 2022, 06:40:47 pm
Lads, sit down while you read this.  ;D
A similar number of fans to the Abu Dhabi parades presumably. Hey, when your top 5 wins include Bermane Stiverne and Eric Molina who's to say you're not the true king? If he keeps going one day he might elevate himself above Ernie Terrell in the list of all time greats.
Logged

Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70615 on: Yesterday at 06:50:37 am »
Quote from: Samie on August 18, 2022, 06:40:47 pm
Lads, sit down while you read this.  ;D


Fury hit him harder than we thought
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70616 on: Yesterday at 01:33:50 pm »
Really fancy a Usyk KO within 6.

Weighs in at exactly the same weight as the first fight.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:35:37 pm by jonkrux »
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,246
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70617 on: Yesterday at 01:40:39 pm »
Both weighing about the same. I don't think you're going to see AJ try and blast him out of there, I think he just increases his output by about 10-20% and hopes his conditioning is good enough to keep that up.

The only way Joshua gets knocked out is when he blows up chasing a finish, but that would require him to actually hurt Usyk in the first place.
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70618 on: Yesterday at 01:53:45 pm »
I agree with you 100%. It wont be enough though.

I just believe the only way AJ beats him is if he goes for knockout early doors. He may find after a round or two that he cant get near him simply by try to box him. He will go for the big one and get caught.

Usyk will take him out in the mid rounds for that reason IMO.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:56:26 pm by jonkrux »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,457
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70619 on: Yesterday at 02:30:57 pm »
Increase output by 20% and try and stop him my mid to late rounds (6-9) is my bet as well.

If it goes 12 rounds it's a Usyk win.  Risk/Reward strategy has to be in play, forget gassing and take him out.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,246
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70620 on: Yesterday at 02:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:30:57 pm
Increase output by 20% and try and stop him my mid to late rounds (6-9) is my bet as well.

If it goes 12 rounds it's a Usyk win.  Risk/Reward strategy has to be in play, forget gassing and take him out.
Yeah I think that will be the plan, he had his moments last time and Usyk's face was a mess by the end of it, but he just didn't follow up and then he'd take the next round off because he wasn't confident in his conditioning.

I'm the biggest Usyk fanboy going, but I think his boxing ability is slightly overrated and Joshua's is slightly underrated.  Pretty much everyone who has fought him (including all timers like Chisora and Bellew) has had some success and landed some big shots.  He's proven that he's got a decent heavyweight chin, but at the same time I think Joshua let him off a little bit.  I don't think this will be a drastically different fight, but I'm not convinced it needs to be from Joshua's point of view. 

Either Joshua blows up and gets stopped late, or he can keep up the pace for 12 rounds and edges it on points or very late stoppage I think.

Edit: actually just thinking about the last fight, Joshua stopping him on cuts might be my pick for a long odds bet.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:42:00 pm by Lusty »
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70621 on: Yesterday at 07:24:23 pm »
Joshua has been mentally shot to pieces since his first fight with Ruiz. That's why Rob McCracken was continuously telling him he was doing a good job between rounds in the first fight, because he is so mentally fragile. He either lands a bomb in the first 5 rounds, or it is going to be another long painful night for him. Good luck to him, and it would be great for someone to overcome those mental demons, but Usyk is a warrior, who is fighting not just for himself but for the pride and survival of a nation.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,345
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70622 on: Today at 05:42:04 pm »
This worth paying for?
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,512
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70623 on: Today at 06:15:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:42:04 pm
This worth paying for?
Better to go round a mate whos got it ;)
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,345
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70624 on: Today at 06:16:06 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:15:07 pm
Better to go round a mate whos got it ;)

Ive got no mates duvva!
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,512
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70625 on: Today at 06:17:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:16:06 pm
Ive got no mates duvva!
Dont believe that for a second. Besides were besties now remember
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70626 on: Today at 06:17:53 pm »
That was quick.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,690
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70627 on: Today at 06:18:26 pm »
Joshua is a pudding
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,246
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70628 on: Today at 06:19:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:42:04 pm
This worth paying for?
Samie will be along with the streams in a bit.

As for whether it's worth it, it's the two best active heavyweights in the world going at it (since Fury is retired this week).  Doesn't get better really, although I think it might be a bit of a dull fight.

Undercard is rubbish though, and the Saudi thing is obviously an issue.
Logged

Offline rewood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70629 on: Today at 06:20:16 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:42:04 pm
This worth paying for?

No. I wouldn't give the hypocrit any money.  Spend local he tells us, as he takes  Saudi money.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,690
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70630 on: Today at 06:21:05 pm »
Didn't realise this fight was another episode in the blood washed Sportswashing exercise of the Saudi regime, shame on both fighters for agreeing to it.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,345
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70631 on: Today at 06:21:26 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:17:07 pm
Dont believe that for a second. Besides were besties now remember

That is true mate but Ipswich is a bit of a trek to watch this fight  ;D
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,345
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70632 on: Today at 06:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:19:58 pm
Samie will be along with the streams in a bit.

As for whether it's worth it, it's the two best active heavyweights in the world going at it (since Fury is retired this week).  Doesn't get better really, although I think it might be a bit of a dull fight.

Undercard is rubbish though, and the Saudi thing is obviously an issue.

Nice one mate, what do you think about the Smith fight?
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70633 on: Today at 06:28:55 pm »
a stream link for the early fights lads until Samie comes back from the kebab run with something better.

https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-oleksandr-usyk-vs-anthony-joshua-live-13#
Logged

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,517
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70634 on: Today at 06:31:02 pm »
Set my VPN to Ukraine and can stream from this website at the moment:

https://megogo.net/ua
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70635 on: Today at 06:46:17 pm »
Thanks to all the murderers for paying for me to do this.


c*nts.


Now he's talking about flying and landing a plane  :lmao :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,246
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70636 on: Today at 06:49:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:22:16 pm
Nice one mate, what do you think about the Smith fight?
Can't say I've seen anything of the fella he's fighting but his CV screams of stat padding to me.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70637 on: Today at 06:52:02 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:42:04 pm
This worth paying for?


How much is it ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 1761 1762 1763 1764 1765 [1766]   Go Up
« previous next »
 