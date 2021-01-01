« previous next »
No idea as well mate.

As for Beterbiev v Bivol well there's a matter of Canelo wanting to cash in his rematch clause.

Seemed daft to me. He could have at least tried to use his reach advantage. Going steaming in like that was way too risky, Beterbiev can really hit.

Guess Smith probably realised he wasn't good enough to outbox him, so tried to land something big early. Badly backfired though.

I was hoping Canelo would leave it alone with Bivol.
Last time it was comprehensive. Bivol looked too big, too strong. Canelo's shots just bouncing off him.

I wanted him to go against Benavidez at 168, if he gets past GGG 3, which he should really.
Rematch confirmed. Shite name for the fight like.  ;D

Beterbiev is a monster, like a boxing version of Khabib. Said he's coming up to heavyweight soon, him v Usyk would be a dream for boxing purists.
Beterbiev is a monster, like a boxing version of Khabib. Said he's coming up to heavyweight soon, him v Usyk would be a dream for boxing purists.
He's not the man to be trying a tear up with at 175, that's for sure; although Callum Johnson hurt him a few times before getting stopped.

Most assume he'll batter Bivol but Bivol won't stand there like a dummy and try to trade with him. I could see Bivol frustrating him and winning a decision.
Beterbiev is a monster, like a boxing version of Khabib. Said he's coming up to heavyweight soon, him v Usyk would be a dream for boxing purists.
I imagine Uysk will do the same to him as he did in the amateurs.

If you haven't seen Robeisy Ramírez yet then he it is well worth it. The next Loma for me. So classy.
