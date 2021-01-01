No idea as well mate.



As for Beterbiev v Bivol well there's a matter of Canelo wanting to cash in his rematch clause.



Seemed daft to me. He could have at least tried to use his reach advantage. Going steaming in like that was way too risky, Beterbiev can really hit.Guess Smith probably realised he wasn't good enough to outbox him, so tried to land something big early. Badly backfired though.I was hoping Canelo would leave it alone with Bivol.Last time it was comprehensive. Bivol looked too big, too strong. Canelo's shots just bouncing off him.I wanted him to go against Benavidez at 168, if he gets past GGG 3, which he should really.