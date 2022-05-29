Everyone in this era would get decimated, Fury wouldn't last that era with the abysmal way he looks after his body between fights and could his weak chin hold up against boxers who could actually box and with actual stamina naaaah;D, AJ and Wilder would be massive hype jobs like Michael Grant who would get decimated as soon as they got a title shot.
David Tua or Ike Ibeabuchi who never got a title would have cleaned this garbage era out and been undisputed.
Sorry mate, knowledge of boxing history isn't welcome these days; are you saying that the man who beat Captain Windmill and Dillian Whyte wouldn't get completely fucked up by Joe Frazier's ferocity, Ali's general brilliance, Big George's monster punch, and overall skill, or Larry Holmes' fantastic technical ability? Fury is apparently a giant version of Sugar Ray Robinson or something
On a serious note, I don't think Fury beats Norton or Lyles let alone the above!
Usyk is not the slightest bit overrated in my opinion.
European, World and Olympic Champion as amateur
Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion and Unified Heavyweight Champion as a professional. Some close fights but no controversy, road warrior spanking these guys in their own backyard.
Slapped up Tony Bellew which gives him extra points
Schooled the much bigger AJ. The schooling was so bad it was later discovered that AJ has Latvian ancestry.
Would back Lewis and Bowe to beat him but can give Holyfield and Tyson all they can handle I re Jon.
Funny 'cos it's true!
I think he gives Bowe problems but could end up getting Ko'd like Holyfield did. If he survives the first few rounds against Tyson, which he probably would, that becomes a pick 'em at least. Holyfield vs Usyk is an incredible fight; arsed about the winner, I would pay big money to see that!
I agree that LL beats him.
One thing about Usyk that I think gets overlooked is just how good that cruiserweight division was when he cleaned it out. Absolute garbage division most of the time but Gassiev, Glowacki, Huck are all legit and Briedis is going to be a world heavyweight champion one day.
Beat all these guys in their backyards as well. Same with everything he's done at heavyweight.
Another Breidis fan! I've been a fanboy for several years!