Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70320 on: May 29, 2022, 09:54:11 am
Garcia could defo beat him. He too small for this weight. Having lots of problems controlling the distance last night
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70321 on: May 29, 2022, 02:21:28 pm
I'm sick of fighters thinking it's east to move up weights and think nothing of it. I'm not talking about moving up one weight or maybe two, it's the multiple weights thing that could cause serious health issues in the future.  Pacman in his career moved up and down over 10 WEIGHT DIVISIONS.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70322 on: May 29, 2022, 02:34:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 29, 2022, 02:21:28 pm
I'm sick of fighters thinking it's east to move up weights and think nothing of it. I'm not talking about moving up one weight or maybe two, it's the multiple weights thing that could cause serious health issues in the future.  Pacman in his career moved up and down over 10 WEIGHT DIVISIONS.
It's a bit easier at the lower weights where there's a couple of lbs here or there, but there's a reason they all hit a brick wall at 140 to 147.

Pacman was a freak but then there's a bit of a question mark over how he did it.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70323 on: May 29, 2022, 07:06:57 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on May 29, 2022, 09:54:11 am
Garcia could defo beat him. He too small for this weight. Having lots of problems controlling the distance last night
I do too, I was more stating from Tanks own perspective. Garcia is considerably bigger and has a much longer reach. If he controls the distance - as Davis did rightfully struggle with last night - then weve a fight. Fighting at Light Welter standing 55 is a risk.

I rate Davis but he still looks frame-wise like a Lightweight to me, which is coincidentally where he looked most devastating. Giving up nearly 5 inches in height and 4 in reach is massive regardless of skill set.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70324 on: May 29, 2022, 10:17:21 pm
Depends on what weight categories really. The higher the weight the more bigger the difference. Unless you have a super skilled fighter say a Usyk or a Lomachenko for example.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70325 on: May 30, 2022, 08:18:46 pm
Quote
Anthony Joshua will reportedly be trained by Robert Garcia for the Oleksandr Usyk rematch on July 23 in Saudi. [@MikeCoppinger]
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70326 on: May 30, 2022, 10:53:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 30, 2022, 08:18:46 pm

Joshua either wins this one easily or gasses out in the attempt then ;D
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70327 on: May 31, 2022, 01:20:19 am
 :D

He has to take him out by 6 otherwise it's another UD for Usyk.
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70328 on: May 31, 2022, 07:45:24 am
Quote from: Lusty on May 29, 2022, 02:34:50 pm
It's a bit easier at the lower weights where there's a couple of lbs here or there, but there's a reason they all hit a brick wall at 140 to 147.

Pacman was a freak but then there's a bit of a question mark over how he did it.
Yes, eventually the weight rises become too much unless the fighter is a once in a generation talent and/or a physical marvel. Tommy Hearns is another example going from welter to cruiser but he could do that based on his height and freakish dimensions.

Tank will look like a small tank at 140 but is fairly short for the weight and there will come a time where an opponent can take his power. I get the multi-weight champion desire but sometimes it's better for a fighter to stick in and around his best weight class.

Quote from: Samie on May 31, 2022, 01:20:19 am
:D

He has to take him out by 6 otherwise it's another UD for Usyk.
This was pretty much the case regardless of his trainer! I think Usyk gets a late stoppage this time if Joshua can't get that early KO or at least cause real damage.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70329 on: May 31, 2022, 08:19:28 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on May 31, 2022, 07:45:24 am
This was pretty much the case regardless of his trainer! I think Usyk gets a late stoppage this time if Joshua can't get that early KO or at least cause real damage.
There's a way for Joshua to use his physical advantages without going to war and burning himself out.  Lean on him, rough him up, push him around, make it ugly.  Garcia is probably the right kind of trainer for that style but I don't remember him trying to do it with a heavyweight.  Joshua's stamina is fine if he can keep the pace consistent, but he can blow up in seconds if he gets sucked in. 

The big question mark for Usyk is what kind of shape he'll be in.  Talk of him losing 22lbs in a week over in Ukraine are worrying.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70330 on: May 31, 2022, 06:26:13 pm
Two bits of new news lads.   :wave

Quote
The Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch is reportedly set to be pushed back to mid-August as the broadcast deals are still being finalised. It's claimed the fight will be Sky Sports PPV in the UK, while DAZN will get international rights. [@TelegraphSport]


Quote
Eddie Hearn has declared that he will be pushing to make Dmitry Bivol vs Joshua Buatsi for Bivol's WBA Light-Heavyweight world title in Sept/Oct. [@IFLTV]
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70331 on: June 1, 2022, 11:59:37 pm
Quote
The venue for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch in Saudi Arabia is reportedly set to be the Jeddah Super Dome. [ @SkySports]
Roopy

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70332 on: June 2, 2022, 03:25:36 am
Kambosos v Haney should be a cracker this weekend.
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70333 on: June 2, 2022, 08:26:31 am
harris

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70334 on: June 2, 2022, 09:42:33 am
Usyk is a good fighter but I think he's being wildly overrated. 
He's just got very lucky being around in yet another abysmal era in the heavyweight division. If he was around in the last great era, he would have been taken apart by a peaktime Lewis, Bowe, Holyfield or even the overrated Tyson. Loads of others from around that era would also have given Usyk heaps of trouble
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70335 on: June 2, 2022, 11:22:39 am
Quote from: harris on June  2, 2022, 09:42:33 am
Usyk is a good fighter but I think he's being wildly overrated. 
He's just got very lucky being around in yet another abysmal era in the heavyweight division. If he was around in the last great era, he would have been taken apart by a peaktime Lewis, Bowe, Holyfield or even the overrated Tyson. Loads of others from around that era would also have given Usyk heaps of trouble
Usyk is absolutely the real deal, but you're comparing him to ine of the best ever eras and a list of all time greats.

FWIW I think Lewis would be too much for him, Holyfield too probably at HW but the CW versions of both would be interesting. Tyson would be an absolute dream fight, Bowe would take out a restraining order.
RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70336 on: June 2, 2022, 11:24:09 am
Quote from: harris on June  2, 2022, 09:42:33 am
Usyk is a good fighter but I think he's being wildly overrated. 
He's just got very lucky being around in yet another abysmal era in the heavyweight division. If he was around in the last great era, he would have been taken apart by a peaktime Lewis, Bowe, Holyfield or even the overrated Tyson. Loads of others from around that era would also have given Usyk heaps of trouble
Everyone in this era would get decimated, Fury wouldn't last that era with the abysmal way he looks after his body between fights and could his weak chin hold up against boxers who could actually box and with actual stamina naaaah;D, AJ and Wilder would be massive hype jobs like Michael Grant who would get decimated as soon as they got a title shot.

David Tua or Ike Ibeabuchi who never got a title would have cleaned this garbage era out and been undisputed. ;D
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70337 on: June 2, 2022, 01:56:37 pm
As we always say on here the 90's is the second best Heavyweight era behind the 70's and pretty much evrey Heavyweight in any era would;ve been struggling or been beat by the 90's lads.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70338 on: June 2, 2022, 04:55:50 pm
Quote from: harris on June  2, 2022, 09:42:33 am
Usyk is a good fighter but I think he's being wildly overrated. 
He's just got very lucky being around in yet another abysmal era in the heavyweight division. If he was around in the last great era, he would have been taken apart by a peaktime Lewis, Bowe, Holyfield or even the overrated Tyson. Loads of others from around that era would also have given Usyk heaps of trouble

Usyk is not the slightest bit overrated in my opinion.

European, World and Olympic Champion as amateur
Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion and Unified Heavyweight Champion as a professional. Some close fights but no controversy, road warrior spanking these guys in their own backyard.

Slapped up Tony Bellew which gives him extra points

Schooled the much bigger AJ. The schooling was so bad it was later discovered that AJ has Latvian ancestry.

Would back Lewis and Bowe to beat him but can give Holyfield and Tyson all they can handle I re Jon.
Lusty

Reply #70339 on: June 2, 2022, 10:18:42 pm
One thing about Usyk that I think gets overlooked is just how good that cruiserweight division was when he cleaned it out. Absolute garbage division most of the time but Gassiev, Glowacki, Huck are all legit and Briedis is going to be a world heavyweight champion one day.

Beat all these guys in their backyards as well. Same with everything he's done at heavyweight.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70340 on: June 2, 2022, 10:48:50 pm
Put this in your diary lads.  :wave

Quote
Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire rematch for the WBA, WBC & IBF Bantamweight world titles will be shown live on Top Rank's YouTube channel for UK viewers this coming Tuesday, June 7th.
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70341 on: June 3, 2022, 12:46:08 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  2, 2022, 11:24:09 am
Everyone in this era would get decimated, Fury wouldn't last that era with the abysmal way he looks after his body between fights and could his weak chin hold up against boxers who could actually box and with actual stamina naaaah;D, AJ and Wilder would be massive hype jobs like Michael Grant who would get decimated as soon as they got a title shot.

David Tua or Ike Ibeabuchi who never got a title would have cleaned this garbage era out and been undisputed. ;D
Sorry mate, knowledge of boxing history isn't welcome these days; are you saying that the man who beat Captain Windmill and Dillian Whyte wouldn't get completely fucked up by Joe Frazier's ferocity, Ali's general brilliance, Big George's monster punch, and overall skill, or Larry Holmes' fantastic technical ability? Fury is apparently a giant version of Sugar Ray Robinson or something  ::)

On a serious note, I don't think Fury beats Norton or Lyles let alone the above!

Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on June  2, 2022, 04:55:50 pm
Usyk is not the slightest bit overrated in my opinion.

European, World and Olympic Champion as amateur
Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion and Unified Heavyweight Champion as a professional. Some close fights but no controversy, road warrior spanking these guys in their own backyard.

Slapped up Tony Bellew which gives him extra points

Schooled the much bigger AJ. The schooling was so bad it was later discovered that AJ has Latvian ancestry.

Would back Lewis and Bowe to beat him but can give Holyfield and Tyson all they can handle I re Jon.
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Funny 'cos it's true!

I think he gives Bowe problems but could end up getting Ko'd like Holyfield did. If he survives the first few rounds against Tyson, which he probably would, that becomes a pick 'em at least. Holyfield vs Usyk is an incredible fight; arsed about the winner, I would pay big money to see that!  :D I agree that LL beats him.


Quote from: Lusty on June  2, 2022, 10:18:42 pm
One thing about Usyk that I think gets overlooked is just how good that cruiserweight division was when he cleaned it out. Absolute garbage division most of the time but Gassiev, Glowacki, Huck are all legit and Briedis is going to be a world heavyweight champion one day.

Beat all these guys in their backyards as well. Same with everything he's done at heavyweight.
Another Breidis fan! I've been a fanboy for several years!


Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70342 on: June 3, 2022, 12:46:18 am
Quote from: Samie on June  2, 2022, 10:48:50 pm
Put this in your diary lads.  :wave

I remember watching a Parker fight in the middle of the afternoon and I'm sure it was on a weekend, but a fucking Tuesday  :lmao
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70343 on: June 3, 2022, 12:50:39 am
It's in Japan mate.  ;D
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70344 on: June 3, 2022, 12:50:42 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on June  3, 2022, 12:46:08 am

Another Breidis fan! I've been a fanboy for several years!

Don't know who Briedis is, but it just reminded me of Amir Kahn getting binned by Briedis Prescott. Hilarious.
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70345 on: June 3, 2022, 12:55:01 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  3, 2022, 12:50:42 am
Don't know who Briedis is, but it just reminded me of Amir Kahn getting binned by Briedis Prescott. Hilarious.
The world's greatest Latvian! Gave Usyk by far the hardest fight of his career which Usyk won by a razor-thin decision. I remember it being very close when it went to the cards. Breidis actually fought at HW and absolutely flattened that Manuel Charr lad.  :D

He's a terrific fighter but past his mid-30s now. I reckon he beats Okolie though if they fight in the next 12 months.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70346 on: June 3, 2022, 12:55:17 am
Quote from: Samie on June  3, 2022, 12:50:39 am
It's in Japan mate.  ;D

12.30 our time for the expected ring walk. On a Tuesday afternoon. Unless Japan have their weekend from Monday to Thursday, that's a bit mad
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70347 on: June 3, 2022, 12:56:43 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  3, 2022, 12:55:17 am
12.30 our time for the expected ring walk. On a Tuesday afternoon. Unless Japan have their weekend from Monday to Thursday, that's a bit mad
Any Nicaraguan Cup games on? We can have a double  :lmao
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70348 on: June 3, 2022, 01:17:47 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on June  3, 2022, 12:56:43 am
Any Nicaraguan Cup games on? We can have a double  :lmao

Bound to be. I've stooped so low that in the last 12 hours I've won money on both women's volleyball and softball  ;D
BarryCrocker

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70349 on: June 3, 2022, 09:29:52 am
Another nail in the Kinahan coffin.

Quote
Letter Issued To Prevent Probellum, MTK Boxers From Fighting on Sky Sports

Any boxer who wants to appear on Sky Sports must sign a document to confirm they have no ties to companies previously linked to accused Irish crime lord Daniel Kinahan.

A one-page code of ethics distributed by Boxxer Limitedfeaturing the companys logo and address in the headerexplains in detail the companys working relationship with Sky Sports and the standard to which athletes are held under such an agreement. The lettera copy of which was obtained by BoxingScene.comrequires each participant to deny working in any capacity with promotional outfit Probellum or the now-defunct managerial conglomerate MTK Global.

Both companies are named in the second of three conditions under which participants are required to meet in entering said agreement. The letter does not mention Kinahan by name, though his alleged ties to both companies were reported at length in the wake of sanctions imposed by the U.S. Department of Treasury against the controversial figure and several members of a group identified by international authorities as the Kinahan Organized Crime Group on April 13.

The U.S. Treasury Department offered up to a $5,000,000 reward for information leading to the financial disruption of the KOCG and all business ties, or the arrest and/or conviction of Kinahan, his younger brother Christy Sr. and father Christy Sr. The matter quickly grew into an international investigation, with Ireland, the U.K., Spain and even the United Arab Emirates (UAE)which doesnt have an extradition treaty with any of the aforementioned nationsjoining the U.S. in applying pressure on Kinahan and any affiliated business.

According to the letter, participants must confirm that they do not employ, engage or work with any individual or entity which is subject to any embargoes, sanctions, trade controls or investment restrictions imposed, administered, or enforced by OFAC, the U.S. Commerce Department, the U.S. State Department, Executive Orders by the President of the United States, the United Nations Security Council, the United Kingdom; nor will I transfer any monies that Boxxer has paid to you in connection with the attendance at the Event(s); and/or the Sky Agreement to any such individual or entity.

Said parties are also required to verify that they do not employ, engage or work with MTK Global or Probellum, nor will I transfer any monies, including any monies that Boxxer has paid to you in connection with the attendance at the Event(s) and/or the Sky Agreement, to either such entity. Nor are they permitted to transfer any monies, including any monies that Boxxer has paid to you in connection with the attendance at the Event(s) and/or the Sky Agreement, to either [Probellum or MTK] prior to signing the document to work with Boxxer and Sky.

Neither Probellum nor MTK Global were named in the U.S. sanctions as companies directly tied to Kinahan and his alleged crime organization. However, there existed industry-wide speculation of Kinahansor at least MTKsdirect involvement with Probellum since its inception last September. The company went on a massive signing spree, with most of its fighters already fighting under the MTK banner.

Both companies are headquartered in Dubai, where Kinahan has lived since at least 2016.

Further speculation was fueled of ties between Probellum and Kinahan this past March, when Rai Taimoor Khan, the Provincial Minister of Punjab for Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism, tweeted pictures he took with Kinahan and Sandra Vaughan, though specifying a meeting with Probellum on aligning vision on boxing for Punjab & how to make this sport bigger for our youth. Looking forward to hosting Daniel in Lahore to discuss Pakistans first International fight with foreign world class boxers InshAllah. Will share more info in the upcoming weeks.

The matter was chalked up by Probellum officials as a mistaken classification, and again after Top Rank founder and chairman Bob Arum insisted that Kinahan 100 percent still runs both Probellum and MTK.

Probellum has since threatened legal action against Top Rank, claiming that any suggestions that Daniel Kinahan is a shareholder or owner of Probellum are false and defamatory.

A report from The Daily Mail in the UK suggests similar actions will be taken against Boxxeran upstart promotional company founded and run by the UKs youngest licensed promoter Ben Shalombased on discovery of the letter in question. 

BoxingScene,com has learned that the letter has been in circulation since at least mid-May, shortly after MTK Global disbanded in the wake of growing scrutiny. The company was co-founded by Kinahan and former middleweight title challenger Matthew Macklinwho is not involved in crime and was not named in any sanctions as MGM (Macklins Gym Marbella) in 2012, though Kinahans departure from the outfit was announced in 2017. The company was rebranded as MTK Global soon thereafter, shifting ownership to Sandra Vaughan.

Kinahans name resurfaced through the media in 2020, though again with the insistence through several MTK members that he no longer played an active role in the company.

BoxingScene.com has learned that several MTK fighters who signed with Boxxer last fall were instructed during a signee unveiling to not mention the managerial company by name. The instructions came as Sky confirmed a four-year deal with Boxxer, filling the void left behind by Matchroom Boxing upon the U.K. launch of global sports streaming app DAZN.

Sky has avoided securing TV rights to boxing shows tied to either company. Along with its four-year pact with Boxxer in the U.K., Sky has an equally long agreement in place with Top Rank. However, noticeably absent from its schedule is the three-belt bantamweight championship rematch between WBA/IBF champ Naoya Inoue and WBC titilist Nonito Donaire, which takes place June 7 in Saitama, Japan. Top Rank is the U.S. promoter for Inoue, while Donaire was among the first signees with Probellum last fall.

Probellums logo does not appear on the official fight poster nor was the company mentioned by name in Top Ranks press release formally announcing its securing U.S. rights to stream the event on ESPN+. Probellum issued its own press release, taking pride in the fight as promoter Richard Schaefer played an integral role in securing the fight with Teiken Promotions and Amazon Prime Video, which will air the event live in Japan.

https://www.boxingscene.com/letter-issued-prevent-probellum-mtk-boxers-from-fighting-on-sky-sports--166689
HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70350 on: June 3, 2022, 08:53:39 pm
Mike Coppinger@MikeCoppinger·31m
Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are closing in on a deal for an undisputed welterweight championship fight in October in Las Vegas, sources tell ESPN. No agreement yet, but no real stumbling block. PBC PPV for this genuine super fight.

Finally  :) :)
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70351 on: June 3, 2022, 09:01:39 pm
Hallelujah! Just don't fuck up asking for too much money lads. Both of you especially Crawford barely sell out your home arena.
jonkrux

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70352 on: Yesterday at 11:46:35 pm
Joe cordina becomes the 13th Welsh world champion.
Belter of a knockout.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70353 on: Today at 12:06:01 am
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 11:46:35 pm
Joe cordina becomes the 13th Welsh world champion.
Belter of a knockout.
Yeah that was some punch. Opportunity to get Shakur Stevenson over here now.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70354 on: Today at 12:08:20 am
Aye, sweet punch that was.

Stevenson would be a bit too good though for him.
jonkrux

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70355 on: Today at 12:10:19 am
Yeah i think Stevenson wins but its a fight I'd like to see for sure
Sweeney94

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70356 on: Today at 12:25:16 am
Any links for the Kambosos v Haney fight coming up shortly?
Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70357 on: Today at 12:36:09 am
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70358 on: Today at 12:58:54 am
At least we're getting another Undisputed title fight so soon after the last one at Light Middleweight. Time the sport made more of these fights and we cut down the number of "World Champions".
Roopy

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70359 on: Today at 02:59:10 am
Lucas Browne, at 43, just obliterated Junior Fa in round 1.

Junior Fa previously went the distance with Joseph Parker.

Browne was a +1400 underdog :D
