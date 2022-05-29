« previous next »
Boxing thread

Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70320 on: May 29, 2022, 09:54:11 am
Garcia could defo beat him. He too small for this weight. Having lots of problems controlling the distance last night
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70321 on: May 29, 2022, 02:21:28 pm
I'm sick of fighters thinking it's east to move up weights and think nothing of it. I'm not talking about moving up one weight or maybe two, it's the multiple weights thing that could cause serious health issues in the future.  Pacman in his career moved up and down over 10 WEIGHT DIVISIONS.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70322 on: May 29, 2022, 02:34:50 pm
It's a bit easier at the lower weights where there's a couple of lbs here or there, but there's a reason they all hit a brick wall at 140 to 147.

Pacman was a freak but then there's a bit of a question mark over how he did it.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70323 on: May 29, 2022, 07:06:57 pm
I do too, I was more stating from Tanks own perspective. Garcia is considerably bigger and has a much longer reach. If he controls the distance - as Davis did rightfully struggle with last night - then weve a fight. Fighting at Light Welter standing 55 is a risk.

I rate Davis but he still looks frame-wise like a Lightweight to me, which is coincidentally where he looked most devastating. Giving up nearly 5 inches in height and 4 in reach is massive regardless of skill set.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70324 on: May 29, 2022, 10:17:21 pm
Depends on what weight categories really. The higher the weight the more bigger the difference. Unless you have a super skilled fighter say a Usyk or a Lomachenko for example.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70325 on: Yesterday at 08:18:46 pm
Quote
Anthony Joshua will reportedly be trained by Robert Garcia for the Oleksandr Usyk rematch on July 23 in Saudi. [@MikeCoppinger]
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70326 on: Yesterday at 10:53:12 pm
Joshua either wins this one easily or gasses out in the attempt then ;D
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70327 on: Today at 01:20:19 am
 :D

He has to take him out by 6 otherwise it's another UD for Usyk.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70328 on: Today at 07:45:24 am
Yes, eventually the weight rises become too much unless the fighter is a once in a generation talent and/or a physical marvel. Tommy Hearns is another example going from welter to cruiser but he could do that based on his height and freakish dimensions.

Tank will look like a small tank at 140 but is fairly short for the weight and there will come a time where an opponent can take his power. I get the multi-weight champion desire but sometimes it's better for a fighter to stick in and around his best weight class.

This was pretty much the case regardless of his trainer! I think Usyk gets a late stoppage this time if Joshua can't get that early KO or at least cause real damage.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70329 on: Today at 08:19:28 am
There's a way for Joshua to use his physical advantages without going to war and burning himself out.  Lean on him, rough him up, push him around, make it ugly.  Garcia is probably the right kind of trainer for that style but I don't remember him trying to do it with a heavyweight.  Joshua's stamina is fine if he can keep the pace consistent, but he can blow up in seconds if he gets sucked in. 

The big question mark for Usyk is what kind of shape he'll be in.  Talk of him losing 22lbs in a week over in Ukraine are worrying.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #70330 on: Today at 06:26:13 pm
Two bits of new news lads.   :wave

Quote
The Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch is reportedly set to be pushed back to mid-August as the broadcast deals are still being finalised. It's claimed the fight will be Sky Sports PPV in the UK, while DAZN will get international rights. [@TelegraphSport]


Quote
Eddie Hearn has declared that he will be pushing to make Dmitry Bivol vs Joshua Buatsi for Bivol's WBA Light-Heavyweight world title in Sept/Oct. [@IFLTV]
